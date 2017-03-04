Images of disguised prototypes undergoing cold-weather testing in northern Sweden mostly come from our spy photo vendors, but not in this case. BMW has decided to spice up its teasing game by releasing some very cool (pun intended) photos of the all-new X3 doing its thing during the Arctic testing phase. The posh crossover had to withstand temperatures of -20 degrees Celsius (-4 degrees Fahrenheit) in snow-heavy Arjeplog located just 56 kilometers (35 miles) south of the polar circle.

It was an ideal area to test the X3’s Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) and Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) systems and also tweak the xDrive all-wheel-drive arrangement for the new crossover.

You’ll be happy to hear the adjacent images are depicting a prototype carrying the production body, so it has the final panels as well as the lighting clusters. It’s our best look yet at the third-gen X3 set to feature an evolutionary design on the outside; and it should be just about the same story with the interior cabin.

Although the design will be familiar, the hardware will be vastly different. BMW will give the 2018 X3 its flexible CLAR platform about to shave off a serious amount of weight to boost performance and slash fuel consumption. A bump in size is also expected to distance the model from the X1, and that should pay dividends in terms of cabin space and trunk capacity.

The X3 family of versions will be extensive, as aside from the usual members of the lineup, there’s also going to be a warm M40i and most likely an equivalent M40d with diesel power. Not only that, but BMW is also prepping a full-blown X3 M. If you’re after efficiency, a plug-in hybrid is probably on the agenda and will be followed by the already confirmed X3 EV due in 2020.

The latest gossip indicates BMW will unveil the new X3 in August prior to a public debut a month later at the Frankfurt Motor Show. Production will take place in United States at the Spartanburg factory as well as in South Africa at the Rosslyn plant.

Source: BMW