Be still, our hearts. The production-spec 2017 Honda Civic Type R is finally here, with a turbocharged engine, manual transmission, enormous rear wing, and three exhaust pipes straight out the center of its rear end. Honda is showing the road-ready Civic Type R at the Geneva Motor Show this week, before global sales kick off in a few months.

First thing's first: it looks awesome. None of the prototype's aggression was lost in the transition to production, and the hatch looks hot as hell, in all its flared-out, red-accented glory. LED lights are found at all four corners, as are lightweight, 20-inch wheels, wrapped in 245/30-series ContiSportContact tires.

Power comes from a turbocharged, 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine, mated exclusively to a short-throw, six-speed manual transmission with active rev matching. Here in the U.S., the car is rated at 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, though Honda points out that foreign-spec cars will actually carry a 315-hp rating (235 kilowatts, 320 PS) because of "a different, European testing protocol."

A limited-slip differential will keep the front-wheel-drive Type R in check on the road, as will the dual-axis front suspension and multilink rear setup with adaptive dampers. When it comes time to stop, Brembo front brakes with 13.8-inch rotors will handle the grunt of the power, aided by 12-inch rotors out back. Comfort, Sport, and +R driving modes adjust steering, damping, throttle response, and transmission rev matching, as well as the stability and traction control systems.

Honda says the Type R will only come one way, in fully loaded Touring spec. That means you’ll get a seven-inch touchscreen display standard, with navigation, premium audio, and – of course – Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Like all Civic Hatchbacks, the Type R will be assembled in Swindon, England, though its turbo engine comes from Honda of America over in Anna, Ohio. Pricing will be available closer to launch, though we expect it to start somewhere in the mid-$30,000 range, just like its chief rival, the Ford Focus RS. (We can't wait to get those two side by side, by the way.)

We'll have more Civic Type R news straight from Geneva, so watch this space for more. If you need us in the meantime, we'll be drooling over at the Honda stand...

Source: Honda