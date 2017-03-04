Numbers are all around us – whether we're breaking down the performance of a Ferrari 488, or comparing the price of a Model S to a Mercedes. Every week we pick out a few numbers that are so significant we have to give them a second look. Today we’re looking at key figures from Lamborghini, Porsche, Land Rover, and others.

The amount of horsepower that will be on display in Geneva at the Koenigsegg stand (or 3,251 kilowatts). With the first two production Regeras making their debut, each one good for 1,500 horsepower (1,118 kilowatts), and a bespoke Agera RS that produces 1,360 horsepower (1,014 kilowatts), there should be no shortage of performance for the Swedish supercar maker.

The extra amount of storage room in cubic feet (or 124 liters) that buyers will get in the new Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo – that’s with the rear seats folded down, of course. With 49 cubic feet (1,387 liters) in total, all that extra space ensures your luggage will be plenty snug when you put your foot down and unleash the 550 horses (410 kilowatts) under the hood.

The fastest Nurburgring time ever, at least according to Lamborghini. It was done by the new Huracan Performante thanks to in part to its 5.2-liter naturally-aspirated V10, and its 90-pound (41-kilogram) weight loss. The new Huracan Performante will make its debut in full at the Geneva Motor Show next week.

The starting price of the new Range Rover Velar. The fourth luxury SUV in the Range Rover lineup, the base Velar comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, and a range-topping 3.0-liter supercharged V6 with as much as 380 horsepower (283 kilowatts) on tap.

The number of years the Alpine A110 sports car has been off the market – but now it’s back. With some sweet retro styling, and an engine reportedly good for as much as 300 horsepower (223 kilowatts), the new French two-door should be a stunner when it makes its debut in Geneva.



