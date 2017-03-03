French design studio Sbarro is not known for its subtlety, especially when it comes to the Geneva Motor Show. In the past, the student-run design firm has debuted dramatic concepts like the the F1for3, the ES-13 Flèche Rouge, and most notably in 2015, the Essenza. This year should be no different.

Under the watchful eye of master designer Franco Sbarro, students have come up with a triage of concepts well worthy of a second look. This year’s featured project is dubbed the Mojave – like the desert – and is a dramatic take on an open-top track car, which features a fuchsia exterior with silver accents and an open-wheel layout similar to an F1 car.

Power will come courtesy of a 4.0-liter V8 good for 294 horsepower (219 kilowatts) and paired to a five-speed manual gearbox. All 294 horses will be sent to the rear wheels exclusively, and like all other Sbarro-designed vehicles before it, this one will remain purely a concept.

The second vehicle on display will be called the Arcad, and like the Ariel Nomad, it’s a true off-road vehicle with no doors, and no windshield. Unlike the Nomad, though, it does have a bit of bodywork to accent the dramatic features. This concept will use a 4.6-liter V8 with as much as 270 horsepower (201 kilowatts).

The last and arguably strangest of the three is called the Pendo-Tracto. The trike-looking concept is powered by a 650 cc engine and sends all 75 horsepower (55 kilowatts) to the front wheel. It even comes with a six-speed manual transmission. All three of these unique creations will be on display when doors open to the Geneva Motor Show next week.

Source: Sbarro



