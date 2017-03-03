Mercedes-Benz is hard at work piecing together its first few AMG GT Rs and GT Roadsters. The automaker has begun production at its Sindelfingen, Germany plant, with each car being carefully constructed by hand by a few expert engineers. Production of the GT R will reportedly be limited to just 2,000 units.

The construction of each GT R and GT Roadster is done almost entirely by hand. As soon as the body is removed from the paint shop, the glass carbon roof and fabric roof are mounted. During the "wedding" stage, the drivetrain is attached to the body, and due to the complex design, ten employees have to work together to install it.







"With the production start of the three new AMG top athletes, the Sindelfingen plant is developing its competence in the high-performance segment of the upper and luxury class," says Michael Bauer, Plant Manager of the Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen plant. "The cooperation with Affalterbach works very well. We in Sindelfingen are proving once again that we can not only handle large-scale, but also small-scale production – a top performance of the team."

In case you forget, the new Mercedes-AMG GT R comes with a 4.0-liter biturbo engine good for 585 horsepower (436 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque. The entry-level GT Roadster, meanwhile, pumps out 476 horsepower (335 kilowatts) and has a 0 to 62 mile-per-hour (100 kilometers per hour) time of just 4.0 seconds.

Both the AMG GT R and GT Roadster will be available this spring, with the former starting at £143,245 ($175,510) in the U.K., and the slightly cheaper Roadster starting at £110,145 ($134,875). Each AMG GT comes with 19/20-inch alloy wheels (front/back), premium Burmester audio system; parking sensors with reversing camera; AMG sports seats with Airscarf, keyless-go package, and many more features.

Source: Mercedes-Benz



