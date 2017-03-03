Bentley has found a way to make the Mulsanne more expensive by giving it silver or gold details on the outside and fancier materials on the inside. Limited to only 50 cars, the new Hallmark Series by Mulliner is available across the entire Mulsanne range and can be visually distinguished by the silver or carat-gold-plated retractable “Flying B” badge with the “Commissioned” lettering engraved on one side and “By Mulliner” on the other.

Deep-pocketed customers can get the car with either a single- or a two-tone finish with hand-painted pin striping running along the length of the coachwork. To make it stand out even more, Bentley will install a set of shiny 21-inch polished wheels and will allow clients to pick from two types of front grilles.

More changes have occurred inside the cabin where the Mulsanne gets contrasting hides for the seats along with silver or gold embroidery, depending on version. Same goes for the inlay strips on all door panels adorned with one of the two precious metals. Bespoke metallic silver or gold hide lines beautify the storage compartments and all of the veneers are color-coordinated with the secondary hide color.

For a dash of exclusivity, the illuminated treadplates will have individual numbering while the Alcantara rear cushions and umbrellas are going to round off the changes. At an additional cost, Bentley will be more than happy to throw in a fancy Mulliner cocktail cabinet.

The Mulsanne Hallmark Series by Mulliner will celebrate its public debut next week at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. It won’t be Bentley’s only car on display as the Crewe-based luxury marque will also have a tricked-out Bentayga also signed by Mulliner. These two will sit alongside the Flying Spur W12 S and the Continental Supersports in both coupe and convertible body styles.

Source: Bentley