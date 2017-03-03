With 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters), you’d think the BMW M6 Convertible fitted with the Competition Package has plenty of Bavarian muscle in stock form. The tuners at G-Power have an entirely different opinion as they have fiddled with the 4.4-liter V8 engine to squeeze a monstrous 800 hp (588 kW) and an insane amount of torque: 774 lb-ft (1,050 Nm).

These impressive numbers have turned the M6 into one of the fastest convertibles ever made, capable of running the sprint to 124 mph (200 kph) in 9.8 seconds before maxing out at 205 mph (330 kph) once the tuners remove the electronic top speed limiter.

It had to undergo a lot of changes to achieve these output and performance numbers, with G-Power’s focus being on the eight-cylinder BMW engine now featuring both hardware and software revisions. Most of the power bump was achieved by fiddling with the two turbochargers thoroughly upgraded in-house with bigger and more efficient turbines.

Larger downpipes were necessary to cope with the extra power provided by the V8, while a titanium exhaust system was also installed for further boost. As you can imagine, the engine’s ECU also had to be reprogrammed to match the upgraded internals.

G-Power didn’t stop there as it also gave the M6 Convertible a height-adjustable coilover suspension and lighter 21-inch custom wheels matched with performance tires.

Needless to say, these upgrades don’t come cheap. The special engine mapping costs €4,550, while the electronic top speed limiter removal is €668. If you want the upgraded turbochargers, that’ll be an extra €3,850. The aforementioned downpipes with sports catalysts cost €3,860 and the titanium exhaust is a pricey €6,679. Rounding off the upgrades are the forged wheels with matching tires for €7,649 and the coilover suspension for €2,376. Do the math and you’ll end up paying €29,632 (about $31,221).

Source: G-Power