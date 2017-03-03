It is finally happening – Bugatti has started delivering the mighty Chiron to customers. Following an approval test by Cristiano Ronaldo, the first three examples of the hypercar have left the company’s factory in France on their way to their owners in Europe and the Middle East.

The €2.4-million hybrid beast is assembled by a team of 50 specialists, working at Bugatti’s Atelier at the brand’s headquarters in Molsheim, a facility that spans at over 1,000 square meters. It was also the birth place for all the 450 Veyrons during the model’s 10-year production run. This year, the automaker estimates it will produce “up to 70” Chirons, all of them already sold to private customers. More than 220 examples have already been spoken for, which means, if you order a Chiron today, you will be getting it in at least three years from now.







In fact, these three production units are not the first Chirons to reach a customer, as the first Chiron showcar, alongside the Vision Gran Turismo concept, were both sold to “a car enthusiast and Bugatti lover from Saudi Arabia,” namely Prince Badr bin Saud, grandson of the deceased King Abdullah. Another example of the hybrid hypercar, probably featuring a unique color scheme, will be exhibited during this year’s Geneva Motor Show starting next week.

At Bugatti’s Atelier, each engine, suspension, body, and interior is hand-built and assembled at complete perfection. Once the customer has selected from eight Alcantara upholstery colors, 30 different stitching options, 18 various types of carpets, and 11 seatbelt colors, the actual assembling process, which takes on average about six months and more than 1,800 bolted joins, begins.

Thanks to new dealerships in Munich, Monte Carlo, and Tokyo, Bugatti is now able to have even closer contact with potential customers, willing to spend $2.53 million for the Chiron. Still, the company expects to deliver no more than five examples of the car each month.

Source: Bugatti