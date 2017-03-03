The droptop pocket rocket has three exhaust tips, like a Ferrari 458 Italia!

An exercise in overkill, the Brabus Ultimate 125 is a heavily modified Smart ForTwo the likes of which the car world has never seen before. It’s being shown here is the cabriolet version, but the German tuner will also sell you a coupe of its hardcore limited-run edition characterized by its creator as being a two-seater supercar.

Using that word is an exaggeration taking into account the pint-sized model only has 125 horsepower (92 kilowatts) and 147 pound-feet (200 Newton-meters) from its upgraded turbocharged 0.9-liter engine. It’s enough Brabus muscle to allow the cutesy baby blue car run to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 9.2 seconds en route to an electronically capped 109 mph (175 kph).

Besides fiddling with the three-cylinder gasoline unit, the aftermarket specialists have also given the Smart a complete makeover. To match the extra grunt coming from the engine bay, Brabus has slapped on its beefy wide body kit and installed large 18-inch alloys, which are among the lightest ones of this size in the world. The ones at the front tip the scales at 6.7 kilograms (14.7 pounds) and come with 205/35 R18 high-performance tires, while the back ones weigh 7.1 kg (15.6 lbs) and are paired with 235/30 R18 rubbers.

Without any doubt, the pièce de résistance is at the back where the three exhaust tips remind us of the Ferrari 458 Italia.

Smart ForTwo Cabrio by Brabus
Smart ForTwo Cabrio by Brabus

The striking Blu Glauco theme continues on the inside where the leather upholstery has received the same hue combined with black leather on some of the areas to provide a contrasting effect. The swanky door sills come with “Brabus” lettering illuminated in red, while the stainless steel pedals and footrest along with the velour floor mats complete the package.

The name of the car reflects not only the output provided by the engine, but also the amount of cars set to be made: 125. Go for the coupe and you’ll have to write Brabus a check for €49,980 (about $52,660). Should you want to experience droptop thrills, that’ll be €52,800 ($55,630). For that kind of money, you could buy a brand new 2017 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan available in the U.S. from $52,000 MSRP. You decide…

The Brabus Ultimate 125 will receive its public debut next week at the Geneva Motor Show where the tuner’s Mercedes-AMG C63 S Cabriolet is also going to be displayed.

Source: Brabus

 

