Jaguar is bringing the I-Pace Concept to Europe – the study, previewing the company’s first all-electric vehicle, will arrive at the Geneva Motor Show with a striking new red livery. The British manufacturer promises the production version, “a no-compromise smart, five seat sports car and a performance SUV in one,” will be ready early next year.

It’s a very important project for Jaguar – in fact, the brand’s chief designer Ian Callum describes the I-Pace as probably the “most important” model since the iconic E-Type. Given that, it has been granted a bespoke platform and, in its production form, it will feature a 90-kilowatt-hour battery pack, similar to the one found in the Tesla Model X P90D. The liquid-cooled batteries will be integrated into the floor, giving the vehicle a low center of gravity and a maximum range of 310+ miles (500+ kilometers) at a single charge per the NEDC cycle.







The concept is powered by a set of electric motors, one for each axle, providing an all-wheel drive layout and a combined output of 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (699 Newton-meters) of torque. Impressive numbers for a family SUV, giving it a 0-60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) acceleration in four seconds.

“The I-Pace Concept is a radical departure for electric vehicles,” Callum says. “It represents the next generation of battery electric vehicle design. It’s a dramatic, future-facing design – the product of authentic Jaguar DNA matched with beautiful, premium details and British craftsmanship.”

Speaking of production, the I-Pace won’t be assembled in the United Kingdom, at least initially. Instead, at first, the electric SUV will be manufactured in Austria, by Magna Steyr. Some of the production could be handled by the UK, but JLR chief executive Ralf Speth said such a move would become possible if the local government invests £450 million (about $561.7M) to support car manufacturers to set up new EV shops in the country.







Source: Jaguar