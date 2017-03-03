[UPDATE] Well… That didn’t take too long. The first fully revealing images and juicy details are out thanks to Autocar. Based on the Q60 Red Sport 400, the concept uses a biturbo 3.0-liter V6 engine developing 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) like it does in the regular model. In this application, the combustion engine works together with an electric motor to boost output to somewhere in the region of 500 hp (373 kW).

Electrification is provided by separate motor generator units capable of storing the energy from braking and exhaust gas heat — that would otherwise be lost — in a lithium-ion battery pack. It’s then deployed to power the crankshaft as well as the turbo compressor to give the concept more oomph.

Infiniti toyed around with the idea of putting the very promising Q50 Eau Rouge into production for a considerable amount of time before deciding to drop the project. Hopefully that won’t be the case with the forthcoming Project Black S, a high-performance concept based on the gorgeous Q60. Developed with help from the Renault F1 team, the Geneva-bound hybrid car will test the waters to see whether there would be a market big enough to justify putting the concept into production.

We only have a teaser for the moment providing a glance at the heavily modified front fascia with an aggressive bumper hosting large air vents. Once it will be revealed in full, Infiniti promises the one-off Q60 will have a “stand-out, aerodynamic design.”

During the concept’s development, the skilled engineers at the Renault F1 team provided their input in regards to the energy recovery system derived from their race car. The Project Black S will be able to deploy the harvested energy to boost horsepower and torque to achieve “significant, lag-free acceleration” thanks to a hybrid setup currently not available in a production car, according to Infiniti.

Automotive News has learned from Infiniti President, Roland Krueger, the F1-derived tech will be all about extra performance rather than improved fuel efficiency. Set to feature a rear-mounted electric motor, the concept will not have a pure electric mode, nor will it increase the miles per gallon.

If the concept will be well-received at the auto show in Switzerland, Infiniti will then analyze the prospects of turning the Project Black S into a road-going model and possibly launch other similar derivatives as part of a new performance model line positioned above Red Sport.

Nissan’s premium marque will take the virtual wraps off the concept on March 6th, a day before hosting the public debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.

Source: Infiniti, Automotive News, Autocar