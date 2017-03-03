World premiere at the Geneva Auto Show 2017
STARTECH refines the Maserati Levante
Sporty-elegant styling and 21-inch wheels with center lock look for the Italian SUV
STARTECH is synonymous worldwide with equally innovative, tasteful and professional refinement of British luxury cars of the Bentley, Jaguar, Land Rover and Range Rover brands. At the Geneva Auto Show 2017, STARTECH, a BRABUS Group Company, presents an exclusive customization program for the Maserati Levante.
With it, STARTECH (Brabus-Allee, D-46240 Bottrop, phone + 49 / (0) 20 41 / 7744 555, fax + 49 / (0) 20 41 / 7744 544, Internet www.startech.de) expands its activities for the first time to an Italian brand.
In the first step, the STARTECH REFINEMENT product range for the lifestyle SUV from Modena comprises a bodywork conversion with sporty-elegant styling, tailor-made 21-inch Monostar M wheels with center lock look, and excusive options for the interior.
The STARTECH designers developed a styling program for the all-wheel-drive Maserati that was designed predominantly for driving on the road. All bodywork components are manufactured from Pur-R-Rim in OEM quality. Carbon can optionally be used for the production of the bodywork components.
New attachments for the front and rear bumpers were developed with the help of state-of-the-art CAD technology. Because the STARTECH components use the same mounting technology, the standard lower sections of the bumpers can be replaced with the design components with little installation effort.
The STARTECH front spoiler lends the face of the first SUV from Maserati an even more distinctive profile. As demonstrated on the show car for the Geneva Auto Show 2017, the integrated wing profile that energetically juts into the wind is also available in a decidedly sporty naked carbon version. However, the new aerodynamic-enhancement component has more than just visual benefits: The shape optimized in the wind tunnel further reduces lift on the front axle. This benefits the handling stability at high speeds. Of course, the new STARTECH front component complies with the strict EU directives on pedestrian protection.
The same concept lies behind the design of the STARTECH attachment for the stock rear bumper. The strikingly styled component provides the perfect backdrop for the four tailpipes featuring the hallmark design of the refinement specialist. They are combined with the standard exhaust system of either of the Levante’s two types of engine. A STARTECH sport exhaust with actively controlled exhaust flap will shortly be available for the twin-turbo V-6 gasoline engine.
Another important feature of the STARTECH rear component is the integrated diffusor, which as this vehicle demonstrates also comes optionally in a naked carbon version. This lends the SUV from Maserati a touch of motor racing looks from the rear as well.
As a visually and aerodynamically effective addition to the standard roof spoiler, the designers created the STARTECH C-Blades, which attach on the left and right side of the tailgate and calm the airflow.
Of course, the STARTECH REFINEMENT design program for the Italian SUV also includes tailor-made wheels. The 21-inch wheels on the front axle are 9.5 inches wide and mounted with tires of size 265/40 ZR 21. The rear features 10.5Jx21 wheels with size 295/35R 21 tires. However, the new STARTECH Monostar M wheels impress not only with their king-sized format: An innovative hub cover lends the striking design with five double spokes an unusual center lock look like on a racecar.
STARTECH performance upgrades for the twin-turbo V-6 gasoline engine and the six-cylinder turbo diesel engine are in the pipeline.
Another focal point of the STARTECH refinement for the Maserati Levante is on the interior. The product range starts with scuff plates with backlit STARTECH logo and aluminum pedals and footrest.
To incorporate the motor racing looks of the carbon aerodynamic-enhancement components and thereby put even more emphasis on the character of the Italian all-wheel-drive car in the cockpit as well, the STARTECH interior designers developed tailor-made carbon elements for the dashboard, center console and door panels. Alternatively, wood trim sets are available in any desired color, a variety grains and different surface finishes.
Of course, STARTECH will also fulfill any conceivable special request for the redesign of the interior appointments in the company upholstery shop. The upholsterers transform the finest leather and Alcantara in any desired color and upholstery layout into a tasteful and either extremely luxurious or decidedly sporty interior.
STARTECH backs all components and work with a comprehensive three-year, 100,000-kilometer warranty (see STARTECH Warranty Terms and Conditions, updated June 2013).