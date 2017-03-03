If you’re not finding the Levante aggressive enough, Startech has the solution to your first-world problem. For the upcoming 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the Brabus-owned tuner has prepared a comprehensive upgrade program tailored to Maserati’s first-ever SUV now available with a new body kit, fresh alloy wheels, and power kits.

Starting on the outside, the high-riding vehicle wearing the trident logo gets front and rear body attachments that can be optionally made from carbon fiber to shave off weight. You’ll be happy to hear these parts use the same mounting points as the standard lower sections of both bumpers, so you can easily install them without having to make any extra changes.

Aside from boosting the Levante’s visual impact, these components developed by Startech also enhance aero as a result of being optimized in the wind tunnel. Those willing to spend more can ask the tuner to install its own sports exhaust system fitted with an actively controlled flap and available only for the biturbo V6 gasoline engine.

Moving at the back, the reworked diffuser lends the posh SUV from Maserati a more menacing stance, while the so-called “C-blades” attached to the sides of the rear window improve airflow.

Startech has decided to get rid of the stock alloys and replace them with the tuner’s own 21-inch set wrapped in 265/40 ZR21 front and 295/35 ZR21 rear tires. These come with a rather neat hub cover to give the impression you’re looking at center lock wheels in the same vein as race cars have.

Photos of the interior have not been provided by the tuner, but it says lots of leather and Alcantara customizations can be had in virtually any color you can think of, while wood and carbon fiber trims are also available upon request. Those willing to spend more can order extra goodies, such as aluminum pedals and footrest, as well as fancy scuff plates with the tuner’s logo illuminated.

It wouldn’t be a complete aftermarket package without some changes underneath the hood. Startech says it’s working on some power kits for the biturbo V6 3.0-liter engine as well as for the V6 turbodiesel 3.0-liter unit.

Meanwhile, the heavily modified Maserati Levante will be exhibited at the Geneva Motor Show where it will share the spotlight with a Mercedes-AMG C63 S Cabriolet tweaked by Startech’s parent company Brabus.

Source: Startech