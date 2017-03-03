With such a futuristic shape, the BMW i8 looks pretty much like a spaceship. AC Schnitzer has decided to make the eco-friendly sporty coupe stand out even more by slapping on numerous carbon fiber bits and pieces. Starting at the front, a bumper add-on lends the electrified car a more aggressive appearance enhanced by the wings dipped in carbon fiber mounted on the sides of the bumper.

The beefy side skirts take advantage of the same lightweight composition, as do the mirror caps and even the door handles. Moving at the back, a fixed wing and a three-piece diffuser complete the carbon fiber treatment on the outside.

AC Schnitzer has removed the i8’s standard wheels to make room for a custom set measuring 20 inches at the front and 21 inches at the back wrapped in 245/35 R21 and 285/30 R21 tires, respectively. These new shoes can be optionally painted in just about any color you can think of and save a total of 4.4 kilograms (9.7 pounds) over the set provided by BMW.

Rounding off the changes on the outside are the AC Schnitzer logos, a rather catchy Inferno Red Chrome full body wrap and the custom sports suspension lowering the vehicle by 25 mm (almost one inch) at the front and by 20 mm (0.8 inches) at the back.

The German tuner is not willing to share images of the interior cabin just yet, but it says the i8 has been treated with a variety of goodies like an aluminum pedal set, velour floor mats, and an aluminum foot rest.

Beginning with March 7th, AC Schnitzer will have its tricked-out i8 on display at the 2017 Geneva Motor where BMW will also exhibit the recently introduced i8 Protonic Frozen Black Edition and the i8 Protonic Frozen Yellow Edition. Later this year, the i8 is expected to receive a mid-cycle refresh rumored to bring not only a power bump, but also a prolonged range as a result of switching to a bigger battery.

Source: AC Schnitzer