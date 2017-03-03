The folks at Genovation have reached another electric milestone. The Maryland-based electric car manufacturer recently set a new top-speed record for street-legal electric cars with their black C6 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, reaching 209 miles power hour at the Kennedy Space Center’s Shuttle Landing facility. They also set a standing-mile record of 190.4 mph, eclipsing marks the company had previously set in 2016.

Officially called the Genovation GXE, the prototype has all the earmarks of a normal Corvette on the outside. Beneath the black skin, however, resides not one, but two electric motors that join forces to send over 700 horsepower and 600 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels. The motors are positioned fore and aft to create 50/50 weight distribution – handling is very much a part of Genovation’s vision of electric performance, though right now the group is focused on outright speed. Power is generated from a 44 kwh battery that, under normal driving conditions, can power the GXE for 150 miles before needing a recharge.

Clipping 190 mph in a standing mile obviously isn’t normal driving, but it’s a feat no other electric company has matched in a street-legal car. Tesla’s P100D in Ludicrous Plus mode places it among the quickest accelerating cars in the world, but with its top speed limited to 155 mph, it falls far short of the GXE's record. Dragtimes recently ratcheted a P100D to a dyno, and after some fiddling to get a clean run the car made 588 horsepower at the wheels, and an astonishing 920 pound-feet of torque.

Compared to the GXE, the Tesla makes fewer horsepower but gobs more torque, hence the P100D’s brutal acceleration. One can’t help but ask the question though: how fast would the Tesla go with the limiter removed?

If the team at Genovation keeps breaking their own records, there just might be an all-electric top-speed showdown sometime in the future. That holds especially true once the GXE goes into production, but with initial deliveries not planned until late 2019 at the earliest, there’s plenty of time for others to catch up.

In other words, if you’re still afraid electric cars will spell the end of performance, you seriously have nothing to worry about.

Source: Genovation