The Audi R8 has always been a relatively sedate supercar in the styling department, considering its Lamborghini DNA. That’s not a bad thing, but for those wanting a bit more attitude, ABT’s latest package for the R8 adds just the right amount of exterior aggression. The tuning company also goes beneath the surface for suspension and power upgrades. The result is the ABT R8 V10 Plus.

The conversion starts with what amounts to a full body kit. A front skirt and front lip with blades give the R8 a subtle-yet-noticeably sinister facelift. Wheel arch vents and carbon-fiber side blades continue the theme set by the front, with the rear receiving its own updated skirt with blades. Optional carbon fiber mirror covers round out the kit.

On the mechanical side, ABT adds coilover springs with sport stabilizers on front and rear axles – updates which ABT says lowers the center of gravity slightly while improving handling. A new stainless-steel exhaust system encourages better airflow, with gases exiting the rear through double-tip ABT carbon fiber tail pipes. The company says this system adds 20 horsepower, giving the ABT R8 a whopping 630 ponies to play with. Somewhere along the line ABT also sheds 110 pounds from the car, though we’re not told exactly where that takes place.

Other changes include the requisite wheel upgrade; in this case customers can choose between 19- or 20-inch ABT forged alloys, and in the style of Henry Ford, you can have any color you like as long as it’s black. ABT interior treatments with leather and carbon-fiber updates, ABT floor mats, and special entrance lighting complete the package.

The overall affect is, in a word, superb. Going nuts on crazy add-ons for larger-than-life supercars is one thing, but the R8 always brought a bit more sophistication to the mix. ABT’s subtle touch to Audi’s smooth operator strikes a fine balance that’s both refreshing and exciting. No word yet on price, but if you’re an R8 owner seeking the automotive equivalent of a Billy Idol sneer, ABT has your ticket.

Source: ABT