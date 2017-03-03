Bigger than a Tiguan but smaller than a Touareg, the Allspace hopes to be the Goldilocks of Volkswagen crossovers in Europe.

European buyers with a need for hauling seven people will soon be able to add the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace to their shopping list. The long-wheelbase version of the VW CUV makes make a big arrival at the Geneva Motor Show next week after already having premieres in China and North America. By growing the standard Tiguan, the German brand gets a product that is bigger than the standard model but still 3.7 inches (94 millimeters) shorter than a Touareg.

The Tiguan Allspace’s exterior looks a lot like its tinier sibling, but small changes help with utility. For example the rear doors are longer for making entry into the optional third row of seats a little easier. The designers also fit a longer hood as a way to balance out the model’s bigger proportions. More rugged buyers can spec an optional off-road version of the front end with underbody protection and a better approach angle.

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace

Compared to the standard-wheelbase second-generation Tiguan, the Allspace rides on a 109-millimeter (4.3-inch) longer wheelbase and is 215mm (8.5 inches longer overall). The extra room lets VW fit an extra row of seats in the very back for increasing the max occupancy to seven people. Plus with all the rear chairs folded away, customers can fill up the back to a cavernous 1,920 liters (67.8 cubic feet).

In Europe, customers can get the Tiguan Allspace with six engines with up to 237 horsepower (176 kilowatts). The base mills are a gasoline-fueled 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder or a 2.0-liter turbodiesel that both make 148 hp (110kW). These mills come with front-wheel drive, but all other powertrains come standard with a dual clutch gearbox and 4Motion all-wheel drive.

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace

The Tiguan Allspace in Europe comes full of amenities. Even base models have safety features like city emergency braking and lane assist. The mid-level Comfortline trim includes luxuries like an electrically opening rear hatch, and the top Highline version has full LED lights and three-zone climate control.

After arriving in Geneva, the Tiguan Allspace goes on sale in Europe in September, and VW starts taking orders in May. The company estimates prices in Germany to begin around 30,000 euros.

Source: Volkswagen

 

