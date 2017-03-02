The Koenigsegg Regera is a tour de force. Under the hood is a 1,500-horsepower (1,118-kilowatt) biturbo V8 aided by a trio of electric motors giving it the highest output ever in a production hybrid. At the Geneva Motor Show, the Swedish automaker will roll out its first two production models.

The first Regera that will be ever be delivered is the handsome green example you see below. The exterior finish is a nod to the classic British Racing Green, and is light enough to allow the weave of the carbon fiber body panels to shine through – as they should.





Inside, the cabin is finished in a Saddle Brown leather with a basket weave and flat leather combination that extends from the seats, to the dash, to the door panels. The optional 'Tressex' hollow-core carbon fiber wheels, meanwhile, are 40 percent lighter than the typical alloy wheel, and come wrapped in a set of Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires.

The second customer Regera that will be on display wears a candy apple red exterior with a clear carbon fiber centerpiece and a matching red hood stripe (pictured below). The side air intakes are finished in exposed carbon, while the interior is covered in black leather with highlights of Lingonberry. This one also wears the optional Koenigsegg carbon fiber wheels.

Both cars come packed with features like six-way electronically adjustable seats, Apple CarPlay, two USB charging ports, Bird’s Eye View parking assistance, and a unique Autoskin system that allows the driver to open any of the doors or hoods at the touch of a button.

But wait, there’s more. Alongside these two stunning Regeras, the company will also unveil the bespoke Agera RS Gryphon, which comes with a number of custom features, inside and out, which sets it apart from the standard Agera.

The body is finished in clear carbon fiber with 24-carat gold leaf accents on the striping, badging, and even the hood struts. A custom-designed racing helmet also comes with the car, and that too is finished in gold leaf. The custom finishes were applied at the Koenigsegg factory in Angelholm by Italian master craftsman, Ettore 'Blaster' Callegaro.







Under the hood is a biturbo V8 good for 1,360 horsepower (1,014 kilowatts), and the entire package weighs in at just 3,075 pounds (1,395 kilograms), putting it in pretty close performance margins to the famed One:1. Whatever the case, all three cars will be on display when the Geneva Motor Show opens its doors next week, bringing the horsepower total to 4,360 – math!

Source: Koenigsegg



