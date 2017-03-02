Hide press release Show press release

Fiat at the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show





Fiat is celebrating the sixtieth anniversary of 500 in Geneva with an exclusive limited number special series.

The S-Design trim level makes its début on 500X and on Tipo: the ideal solution for those seeking a combination of style and distinctive, dynamic contents.

The Fullback Cross, the version with exclusive look and lifestyle soul, receives its world premiere.

The 124 Spider is making a comeback with the new "Europa" limited edition, designed to celebrate its forerunner of the same name designed by Pininfarina.

The Panda Natural Power confirms the leadership of FCA in the field of bi-fuel petrol and natural gas-powered vehicles.



At the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show, the Fiat brand will be showing its two identities, both of which stand side-by-side, forming part of an increasingly wide and complete range. The two worlds that characterise the brand, the functional and the emotional, are evoked by the symbolism of the stand and, in a practical sense, by the vehicles exhibited.

In 2017, FCA will be celebrating the sixtieth birthday of the iconic 500: the star of the show will be the special limited edition to mark the 60th anniversary, which will feature an exclusive look and unique contents including new two-colour paintwork and specific 16" alloy wheels. It will be joined by 500S, the more dynamic, male version of this Fiat icon. The Swiss event will also witness the début of the new S-Design versions, a perfect combination of style and contents designed to meet the requirements of a dynamic, sporty clientele: this new image will be flaunted by the Fiat Tipo 5Doors and the 500X on the stand. Not to mention an appearance by the whole Tipo family: representing personality, simplicity and functionality with unbeatable value for money.

Exclusive details, uncompromising off-road performance and outstanding versatility: on board the new Fiat Fullback Cross pick-up, there is room for meeting everyone's requirements, whatever they may be. The spotlight will then fall on an exciting vehicle that treats the motorist to a true roadster experience, combined with an all-Italian style: the 124 Spider, with the new "Europa" special series, built in a numbered limited edition. Personality and style are also at the top of the list for the Panda, Italy's best-selling car in its segment since 2012. The stand will host the Cross version, which crams all the functional features of the off-road vehicles in the category above it into just 370 centimetres of space, as well as the Natural Power, which reduces emissions while still guaranteeing a pleasant, comfortable driving experience. 500L is on show in the Trekking version in a two-colour livery underlining the model's crossover personality, reinforced by the Traction+ technology.

And last but not least, the stand will feature areas dedicated to Mopar and FCA Bank, both providing true added value for all motorists in the form of excellent products and services.

Fiat 500 special series to mark the 60th anniversary

There are dates which are destined to remain firmly lodged in our collective memory; moments which, in the short-term, or with the passing of time, can prove to be revolutionary. One of the dates which has undoubtedly managed to escape the anonymity often imposed by the calendar is the 4th of July, 1957. Indeed, this was the momentous date on which the "500" was first produced in Turin, the "big small car" which soon became the emblem of the concept of driving for the mass market. The figures linked to this success may be significant, but they are simply not enough to tell the whole story. Over 4 million vehicles have been sold, but there's more to understanding this car than that. Instead, the trick is to widen our perspective and pay particular attention in order to round up all the innovative features that the 500 has crammed into a space of less than three metres, not only with regard to the motoring world but in relation to society in general. Fifty years on, again on the 4th of July, Fiat used its popularity as leverage for accelerating towards the future with the 500 of the new millennium and in the first months of 2017 will break the record of two million cars sold. Another peaceful revolution on the roads of the world, a vehicle capable of combining what seem to be contrasting values: it is exclusive but accessible, it is elegant but fun, it is quinquennially Italian but is a global best-seller sold in 100 countries. Interestingly 80% of all 500s were sold outside Italy.

It is easy to celebrate a birthday if the birthday girl doesn't fear the passing of time and, instead always welcomes the chance to blow out her candles, dressing up in her glad rags and enjoying the occasion. And this is what will happen now in 2017, when Fiat celebrates sixty years of Fiat's global icon: for the occasion, the Geneva show will provide the stage for the launch of the special 60th anniversary series. This exclusive numbered limited edition pays tribute to the original 500 through a specific characterisation and the contemporary reinterpretation of some of the style details that made it famous, such as the vinyl dashboard, the vintage logo on the front, between the chrome spoiler and on the boot door and steering wheel, as well as the chrome finish on the bonnet. Exclusively available as a convertible, the Fiat 500 special 60th anniversary series presents brand new dual-colour paintwork evocatively named Dolcevita: Three-layer White for the body of the car and pastel Ivory for the bonnet and pillars. The grey and burgundy waistrail enhances this chromatic combination, whereas the colour chosen for the hood is grey. The style of this special series is enhanced by its many cool aesthetic details, such as chrome mirror caps, special 16" lightweight alloy wheel rims and a dedicated logo: 560. Here we truly have a brand within a brand, as the red "6" and "0" are contained in the last two figures of the 500 logo. This exclusive badge adorns the pillar and also appears on the chrome sill and the numbered limited edition nameplate. The Fiat 500 60th anniversary special series will be available for order from 9 March; the edition will total 560 cars, all with individual authenticity certificate, for sale on the main EMEA region markets with delivery from 4 July. The interior also presents retro details, such as the tubular elements of the seats in ivory leather with contrasting burgundy seams, which match the central part of the dashboard, and the bespoke dual-colour car mats. But the tribute to the past is only skin deep: in terms of technology, the 60th anniversary special series offers the very best of everything available today when it comes to technology and on-board comfort. Standard features include a leather gear stick knob and steering wheel with built-in commands, the 7" UconnectTM Radio Live touchscreen system with Bluetooth, satellite navigator and USB and AUX IN ports; 7" TFT, automatic climate control, fog lights and rear parking sensors. The MY2017 innovations are also present: Speed Limiter and Cruise control and, on request, the CarPlay and Android AutoTM system; this makes possible for users to access the main applications of their smartphones directly on the 7" screen of the UconnectTMsystem integrated on the central console.

With Apple CarPlay support, the smarter, safer way to use your iPhone in the car, drivers can get directions optimized for traffic conditions, make and receive calls, access text messages, and listen to music, all in a way that allows them to stay focused on the road.

The Android Auto integration allow to manage the compatible content and features on the device directly from the driving seat, getting directions, making calls, sending and receiving messages, and listening to music, always driving safely.

Rain & Dusk sensor, Bi-Xenon headlights, tinted rear windows and Beats AudioTM system repeat this impressive outfit. The selection of engines available on the 500 Sessantesimo is wide-ranging and complete, with two petrol engines - also available with robotic Dualogic gearbox and paddle shift - the 1.2 with 69 HP and the 0.9 TwinAir with 85 HP. In the combined cycle, this results in a consumption rate of 3.8 litres/100km. All engines are Euro 6, including the small turbodiesel 1.3 16v Multijet II 95 HP version. The vehicle on the stand will be a 1.2 69 HP, fitted with Stop & Start.

S-Design

The S-Design is the Fiat answer to those who seek style and content with a contemporary, dynamic and distinctive character. This version combines sportiness, style and seduction that captivate at first glance: a striking personality reflecting the young male target and well tailored to both the brand's worlds, both functional and emotional. Geneva will see the debut of the 500X S-Design and the Tipo 5-door S-Design, for those who wish their car to strongly express their own dynamic style.

Fiat 500X S-Design

Introducing the Fiat 500X S-Design, the new special series which combines a new concept of urban sporting feel and attention to detail in its two identities: City Look and Off-Road. Available for order from June, the car on the stand, an S-Design City Look in the new matt Alpi Green colour, is fitted with the high-performance 140 HP (103kW) 1.4 MultiAir engine and has an automatic DCT dual clutch transmission. Its exclusive matte livery sports details in polished steel such as the side mouldings, door handles, front spoiler, the rim of the rear headlights, the handle of the boot and the mirror caps. It also features tinted rear windows. The car on display has 18" wheels and a distinctive two-colour finish. To complete the effect, the Xenon headlights, also burnished, give the 500X an immediately recognisable, dynamic, distinctive "face". These dark details are also replicated in the style of the interior, for example in the dashboard panel and in the mouldings of the central tunnel and door panels. Again in the interior, the specific S-Design seats feature a sporty fabric with embroidered, copper coloured logo.

With S-Design, the unmistakeable elegance of 500X is enhanced with a touch of modern style and a sporty identity.

Fiat Tipo 5Doors S-Design

On the stand, visitors will be able to admire the new S-Design Tipo 5Doors that brings the family additional dynamic style and personality in the bespoke "Metropoli Grey" livery, exclusively designed for this version. The car is immediately recognisable thanks to its distinctive wide grille with Piano Black trims, which embraces the whole of the front and ends with an even more aggressive feature in the Bi-Xenon front headlights with the same trims. Making their first appearance in the Tipo family, the Bi-Xenon units enhance performance by 30% compared to the standard version. The Piano Black details continue around the edges of the sporty air inlets and on the rear view mirror caps. The new diamond pattern 18" alloy wheels give another very dynamic touch to the car's image, while the version is completed by tinted rear windows and features such as the handles coloured to match the bodywork.

The interior is completely restyled, with leather and fabric seats and tactile finishes chosen for their strong, distinctive personality.

The double stitching of the seats in leather and Airtex match those on the gear stick knob and steering wheel in "technoleather" with a criss-cross pattern. The dashboard features details in "Piano Black" and has a large fascia in Technical Grey which spans the whole width of the cabin.

Other unique details appear on the central unit and upholstered door panels. Under the bonnet of the car on show is the 1.4 T-jet engine that develops 120 HP (88 kW) of maximum power achieved at 5.000 rpm and has a maximum torque of 215 Nm at 2.500 rpm. This guarantees high gear flexibility and a rapid, bold response. The S-Design version, also available in Cinema Black, Amore Red, Gelato White and Colosseo Grey colours and with 120 HP 1.6 Multijet Diesel engine with manual gearbox or automatic transmission with DCT dual clutch, 110 HP 1.6 E-Torq petrol engine with automatic transmission and a 120 HP LPG-Petrol 1.4 T-jet unit, is a characterful, stylish addition to the Tipo family, and will shortly also be offered on the Tipo Station Wagon.

Fiat Fullback Cross

Fiat Fullback is the pick-up truck dedicated to motorists who want a functional vehicle that still sets them free in their leisure time, by combining practicality with a vocation for the wild outdoors.

Fullback has a bold character reflected in its sporty proportions and at the Geneva Motor Show it is set to be the star of the show with the world premiere of the Cross version. The new pick-up in Cross trim is available in the double cabin version, with a length of 5.28 metres and a breadth of 3 metres. The width measures 1.81 metres and the height is 1.78 metres. The model on show will sport the Colosseum Grey livery.

Fullback Cross features exclusive stylistic details, such as the grille with matt black ingots. The front is completed by the satin silver skid plate. There are more eye-catching black details on the sides, such as the rear view mirrors, the handles and the wheel arches, the 17" wheels and the new-design larger side steps. Last but not least, the exclusive textured black sport bar gives the Fullback Cross a sleeker silhouette and underlines its dynamic profile. The Fullback Cross's individual look is completed by the new all-black cargo space, with the Fiat logo in relief. The effect is to emphasise its personality as an exceptionally versatile lifestyle vehicle, equally ideal for work and leisure.

It is fitted with a 2.4 litre common rail turbodiesel engine and develops 180 HP (133 kW) of power and a torque of 430 Nm. Its top speed is 179 km/h. There are also two transmissions available: six-speed manual or five-speed automatic with sporty sequential mode and dashboard commands. The 5-gear automatic version is the one that has been chosen for the Geneva Motor Show. The full traction option is the strength of this model, with a Torsen centre differential which can be locked using the lower gears and an E-locker rear differential locker for more extreme terrains.

The Cross features a particularly varied range of accessories, from all points of view. For safety, standard accessories include ABS with EBD, TSA (Trailer Stability Assist - a system which boosts stability during towing), LDW (Lane Departure Warning), seven airbags, Cruise Control. Not forgetting Bi-Xenon headlights, front fog lights and LED daytime running lights (DRL). The interiors feature leather seats, steering wheel and gear stick knob, automatic dual zone climate control and automatic full traction selector. The infotainment equipment includes a DAB CD/MP3 Radio with 7" touchscreen, Bluetooth and USB port. The front seats are also heated, with six-way electric adjustment on the driver's side. The system includes a rear parking camera and satellite navigator. Mopar has developed customised accessories for the Fullback Cross: the easy-open turn and tilt door and the bed step for easier access to the large cargo section. The set-up is completed with the chrome-plated kick plate and rubber floor mats.

Fullback Cross is displayed next to the Panda Cross, and extends and completes the Cross range of models with a peerless mix of exclusive styling and extreme versatility. Models designed and developed for any kind of adventure, from the urban jungle to exploration of the natural world.

Fiat 124 Spider Europa

The new Fiat 124 Spider is an exciting 2-seater, the only Fiat 2-seater, capable of winning over the new generations. This already occurred back in 1966, with its legendary predecessor, which rode the characteristic wave of euphoria which swept through the 1960s with the wind in its hair. Today, its style embodies the timeless beauty of its predecessor while remaining true to its real self and it guarantees high levels of performance, technology and safety.

At the Geneva Motor Show, visitors will be able to admire the new special limited edition series, 124 Spider Europa, which celebrates the launch of the original version by Pininfarina at the same event 36 years ago, with a new, special set of features. The model on display will flaunt its best features in Passione Red bodywork, the ultimate colour that identifies Italian sporty "2-seaters" and a set of 17" four-spoke alloy wheels, developed by Mopar as a tribute to the original version. An additional touch of style is added by the silver rear view mirror caps and black leather seats. The vehicle contains a wide range of equipment: 4 airbags, full-led front headlamps with Adaptive Front Light System, which direct the beam of light based on the speed and the direction of the curve, 7" radio, mp3 with USB port and premium Bose Hi-Fi system with 9 speakers, including a dual speaker set in the headrest of both seats and a subwoofer, leather steering wheel. Cruise control, keyless entry, rear camera and navigation system with 3D maps.

Finally, the 124 Spider Europa has a celebratory, numbered plaque inside and the 124 logo on the front grille. From a technical viewpoint, the vehicle on display at the Motor Show is fitted with manual 6-gear transmission, combined with a 4-cylinder turbo 1.4 litre engine featuring MultiAir technology, which provides 140 HP of power and 240 Nm of torque for impressive performances: 215 km/h maximum speed, and only 7.5 seconds for accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h. The 124 Spider system features a high double wishbone suspension on the front and a multi-link on the rear. Steering is precise and responsive with the use of an electric power assist system. In short, the combination of the steering and suspension set-ups lightweight frame, balanced weight distribution and turbocharged engine ensures a dynamic driving experience.

Natural Power

The stand in Geneva will be reserving a space dedicated to sustainable mobility, which will host a Panda Natural Power. The Panda celebrates the milestone of the 300,000th natural gas car built since 2006, and is in Lounge version with a livery specially created for the event. It has the 80 HP TwinAir Turbo Natural Power engine. This bi-fuel two-cylinder version develops 80 HP (59 kW) and consumes 4.5 litres of petrol or 3.1 kg of natural gas every 100 km in the combined cycle. The CO2 emission levels are drastically reduced: 106 g/km for the petrol engine and 85 for the gas engine.

It combines the MultiAir, Turbo and downsizing technologies with specific technologies for natural gas power systems, and is the ideal solution for a customer who pays close attention to environmental issues but also seeks cost efficiency. Compared with the petrol version, the engine has added bespoke elements such as an inlet manifold, injectors, electronic engine control system and valve seats made of high resistance material. And it is indeed thanks to the perfect integration of all these components, together with the most advanced technologies - such as the MultiAir system and the turbo compressor - that maximum reliability can be ensured. This is also the factor that ensures that the performances and driving experience are not altered in any way when the car is powered by natural gas.

FCA has been the leader in Europe for petrol-methane dual fuel vehicles for twenty years, with over 700 thousand sold vehicles and a range of six Fiat brand models (Panda, Punto, Qubo, Doblò, 500L and 500L Living), one from Lancia (Ypsilon) and four from Fiat Professional: Fiorino, Doblò Cargo, Ducato and Ducato Panorama.

The natural gas system reduces CO2 emissions by 23 per cent and nitrogen oxide emissions by 52 per cent compared with petrol driven engines.

The Tipo family

The Tipo family is more than capable of meeting the requirements of families, couples and young people thanks to its three body styles and its relevant, practical contents: a project centred on providing unrivalled value for money.

The 4Doors version has rewritten the rules of the market: a vehicle of truly great substance with an incredible quality to price ratio. The 5Doors model combines a dynamic style with ultra-high levels of comfort and versatility, while the Tipo Station Wagon is the roomiest, most flexible Fiat on the market, remaining loyal to the philosophy of the Tipo family, yet guaranteeing additional functionality and flexibility.

The range also offers ideal solutions for the professional world, thanks to the specific Easy Business and Business trims.

In addition to the Tipo 5Doors in the new S-Design trim, the stand at Geneva will also host a 4-door sedan in metallic "Amore Red" finish, fitted with the 1.6 E-Torq 110 HP engine, and automatic 6-gear transmission. The range is completed by an example of the Station Wagon version presented in Mediterraneo Blue livery, with a 1.6 Multijet 120 HP engine, combined with dual clutch automatic transmission.

Both vehicles are in the generously equipped "Lounge" version, with diamond cut 17" alloy wheel rims, chrome details and a leather steering wheel and gear shift knob for an even more refined touch.

Comfort and safety features include cruise control, brake control, front armrest and driver's seat with lumbar adjustment. The high-tech equipment is enhanced by the UconnectTM HD LIVE system, which on 5Door and Station Wagon cars comes with a 7" high-resolution colour touchscreen display and a capacitive screen that the user can pinch and swipe just like a tablet. The latest-generation system includes a hands-free Bluetooth interface, audio streaming, text reader and voice recognition, AUX and USB ports with iPod integration, controls on the steering wheel and, on demand, rear parking camera and the new TomTom 3D built-in navigation system.

The customer will always be connected with the UconnectTM LIVE services available on the touchscreen radio.

Users who download the free UconnectTM LIVE app from the App Store or Google Play Store onto their smartphone can fully exploit the benefits of UconnectTM LIVE, including music streaming with Deezer and TuneIn, news from Reuters, connected navigation with TomTom LIVE and the ability to stay in touch with friends via Facebook Check-in and Twitter. Besides savings, users can monitor their car's environmental performance and maintenance status wherever they are with eco:Drive and my:Car.

The UconnectTM system is now also available with the CarPlay and Android AutoTM systems. Apple CarPlay allows the driver to use their iPhone in the car in the most intuitive way possible: it perfectly integrates the iPhone with the car's display and native controls. Now users will be able to make calls, play their music, send and receive messages, get directions optimised for traffic conditions and much more, while staying focused on the road.

Android Auto will give the driver useful information organised in simple sheets that only appear when necessary. This function gives access to Google Maps with voice-guided navigation system, traffic information in real time, lane guidance; Google Play Music and many other music services; the ability to make and receive calls and send messages while keeping your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road. Android Auto and Google Play Music are registered trademarks of Google Inc.

All Tipo cars are also equipped as standard with six airbags, ESC and Hill Holder, TPMS tyre pressure monitoring system, rear parking sensors and fog lights. A full series of safety devices are featured in the model, complete with the Safety pack with autonomous Cruise Control, automatic emergency brake and Speed Limiter.

For the Tipo Station Wagon and the Tipo 5Door, the Business Trim is also available in two different versions: Easy Business and Business, which offer important additional features in terms of technology, comfort and safety. The first offers a driver's seat with lumbar adjustment and power socket in the boot, as well as parking sensors, Cruise Control, Brake Control and Speed Limiter, UconnectTM infotainment system and 5" NAV with Tom Tom 3D navigator. The new Business trim level offers UconnectTM NAV 7" HD LIVE, equipped with integrated Tom Tom 3D navigation system, rear parking sensors, lumbar adjustment for the driver's seat, fog lamps and an exclusive driver assist pack including Adaptive Cruise Control, Full Brake Control and Speed Limiter. The Business version sports 16" alloy wheels, while 17" alloy wheels are also available as an option, at no added cost.

Fiat 500S

Fiat 500S is the new sporty version of the Fiat icon, characterised by its bold look and full range of standard equipment. Available in two versions, hatchback and convertible, the new model targets young motorists, mainly men, who seek a car with a strong sporty personality. In the last six months, S version cars have accounted for about 15 per cent of 500 sales in Europe. The 500S has a distinctive look, featuring front and rear bumpers in a sporty design, built-in fog lamps, bespoke spoilers and skirts and details in the exclusive "Satin Graphite" finish (such as the door and boot door handles, mirror caps and wheel trims), rear tinted windows, - for the hatchback version-, the chrome exhaust cap, the front "black-grained" air vents and the bold honeycomb under grille.

The 15" wheel rims are also bespoke and decorated with the specific "Stain Graphite" finish. Additionally, on request, the 16" rims can feature a matte black diamond cut treatment.

The exclusive matte Alpi Green shade, which also characterises the 500X S-Design, enhances and highlights the aggressive design of the vehicle, and is only available for the hatchback version.

The vehicle on the stand, in Italia Blue livery, is equipped with the 0.9 TwinAir 105 HP two-cylinder petrol engine, which results in low consumptions and emissions, while maintaining brilliant performances thanks to its super-charging ability. The 500S is also available with the 1.2 69 HP engine and the 1.3 Multijet turbodiesel 95 HP engine.

Finally, the interior of the 500S stands out for its "Satin Graphite" details (such as the fascia of the dashboard), sporty bespoke steering wheel and the black combination of seats and ceiling, in contrast with the door panels and the edging on the seats, available in light blue, white and yellow. Frau leather interiors with white or light blue details are available on request.

Standard UconnectTM 7" HD LIVE touchscreen system with "tablet effect," HD display and UconnectTM LIVE services offered as standard. On request, digital radio (DAB) and 3D TomTom navigation system are also available. Since March, the UConnectTM system is also available with CarPlay and Android AutoTM systems.

Fiat 500L

The Fiat 500L completes the display of the 500 family, combining the style and functionality of Made in Fiat design with the iconic personality of the 500. A compact city car but one with a considerable amount of space, capable of combining practicality and personality: the ideal vehicle for the families of today. And the public have certainly put their money where their mouths are, judging by its performances in terms of sales: 500L has continued to confirm its status as European market leader in its segment every year, ever since it was launched. The Trekking version on display is characterised by two-colour livery and is decorated by the combination of chrome elements with a satin finish - the spoiler on the front and the handle of the boot door - and elements in matte black paint; from the mudguards to the skirts, from the 17" alloy wheels to the front and rear bumpers. The painted red brake calipers complete the look.

The same distinctive style returns in the "total black" trim of the interior, where the black painted dashboard and the seats in bespoke fabric and black ecoleather with the "500" logo emblazoned on the front back rest stand out.

The vehicle on display features the BeatsAudioTM system, which boasts a total power of 520 Watt, divided between two 80 Watt mid-Woofer speakers (diameter 165 mm) positioned in the bottom part of the front door panel, two 40 Watt tweeter speakers (diameter 38 mm) positioned in the top of the front door panel, two 60 Watt full-range speakers (diameter 165 mm) positioned in the rear door panel and an 80 + 80 Watt subwoofer (diameter 165 mm) located in the boot - which ensures dynamic, powerful bass tones, maximising the listening experience for fans of a wide range of musical genres, from hip hop to soul. The picture is completed by an amplifier with DSP and 8 channels, featuring a built-in advanced equalisation algorithm capable of reproducing the entire spectrum of sound that an artist experiences in the recording studio.

This dynamic characterisation has a bold identity which is further enhanced by the brilliant 1.4 T-Jet 120 HP engine, ensuring excellent flexibility, even from the lowest speeds, and a fun driving experience.

The model on display is complete with Traction+ technology designed, together with the M+S "snowflake" tyres provided as standard equipment, to increase the vehicle's traction on slippery ground.

All without forgoing the benefits in terms of space and functionality intrinsic to the 500L, the Fiat City Lounge that artfully encompasses the little pleasures and the grand emotions of life in one place - children, friends, journeys - thanks to a passenger space of 3.17 m3 and a large, well-designed boot with a storage capacity of no less than 455 litres.

Fiat Panda

The Geneva stand would not be complete without the Panda, which has headed the overall sales rankings on the Italian market since 2012 and was European 2016 best-seller in its segment, with a 14.9 per cent share of segment A and more than 190,000 cars sold. The secret of this success, which is continuing in 2017 with sales of 17,900 units in January, lies in an offer always in line with the key characteristics of the Fiat functional family: personality, convenience and simplicity. Ever since it was first introduced, Panda has stood out for its unmistakable personality and characteristic agreeability developed to emphasise its different spirits: city car and city-SUV. These temperaments are united by functionality and simplicity: very compact exterior dimensions, interior space exploited to the max and configurable to all transport needs, a wide choice of engines and interior and exterior colour combinations able to meet every requirement. Finally, a simple range of equipment enhanced by the new UconnectTM infotainment system with Bluetooth and dashboard cradle, which can be integrated with Android and iOS smartphones.

The stand will proudly display the "pocket size SUV", able to cope with every eventuality or route, an object lesson in style, efficiency, agility and compact size. The vehicle in question is the Fiat Panda Cross, which crams all the exclusiveness of the off-road vehicles in higher categories into just 370 centimetres of car. This car is simply one of a kind, because it teams a traction system and technical features which are ideal for off-road driving offering the performance and contents of an SUV, with the external dimensions, efficiency and easy handling of a city car. Not to mention a distinctive style that manages to combine rational design with thrilling driveability.

The vehicle on the stand sports the Gelato White exterior, with two-colour seats in grey fabric and brown ecoleather and a brown dashboard. It is fitted with a 0.9 cm3 TwinAir 90 HP 2-cylinder engine, which ensures power and flexibility on the road. The all-wheel drive car features the Electronic Differential Lock, having been the first to introduce this to the market.

Fiat stand

The stand in Geneva will be welcoming visitors with typical Italian elegance and style. The attractive, flowing lines of the design and its dynamic forms will highlight the cars on display, focusing on the Fiat 500 special 60th anniversary series, the Panda Natural Power and the Panda Cross and Fullback Cross, the ideal cars for off-road use. Duality is a core concept of the stand, a metaphor for the contrasting and complementary features that make up the Fiat brand's emotional and functional world.

A selection of accessories made in collaboration with Mopar and merchandising products will be showcased in a dedicated area. Outstanding amongst these is the 500 line, designed to delight those who like to denote their leisure time in original, exclusive style. The cool and pop products include a sweatshirt with built-in earsets to make use even more practical and a cushion with a built-in speaker that can be connected to a smartphone to play the right soundtrack at all times. And the exhibition space dedicated to the Fiat 500 special 60th anniversary series will be enhanced by the "Fiat 500 Gabsule Collection". Visitors can buy an exclusive collection of bags, purses, beauty cases and key rings designed by Gabs and inspired by the characteristic coolness of the 500, paying tribute to its design and telling its story by displaying snapshots of its iconic details. The "Tribute to 500 anniversary" glasses created by Italia Independent will also be available for the first time: characterised by a traditional, round frame, they are inspired by vintage design, reinterpreted in a modern, elegant key. By distributing informative leaflets and special elements placed around the stand, the public can become acquainted with the products of FCA Bank, the financial company specialising in the automotive sector. The company operates on the main European markets-in Switzerland through FCA Capital Suisse SA-with a sole mission: supporting the sales of all Fiat and Chrysler Automobiles brand vehicles through innovative financial products and high added value services dedicated to dealer networks, private clients and companies.