The Fullback, Tipo, and 500X get stylish editions, too.

Fiat is celebrating its past at the Geneva Motor Show by debuting the 60th anniversary edition of 500 and displaying the retro-inspired 124 Spyder in the limited Europa version. Plus, new styling packages add some panache to several other models.

To commemorate 60 years since the original 500’s production commencing on July 4, 1957, Fiat is introducing a new anniversary edition convertible with vintage-inspired two-tone paint and other classic touches. The body has a three-layer white color on the bottom and is Ivory on top. A pinstripe in gray and burgundy also adds an extra visual flourish. For some extra pop, chrome trim adorns the outside, and there’re retro Fiat logos.

The old-school look also carries inside where the Ivory leather seats have burgundy seams, and there’s matching trim on the dashboard. Standard features in there include a seven-inch navigation system and automatic climate control.

Fiat is producing just 560 examples of these anniversary models, and orders open in Europe on March 9. Deliveries start July 4. Customers can order them with a 1.2-liter engine producing 69 horsepower (51 kilowatts), 900 cc TwinAir with 85 hp (63 kW), and a 1.3-liter turbodiesel with 95 hp (71 kW).

Fiat 124 Spyder Europa


For Fiat buyers who want something sporty, the company is introducing the 124 Spider Europa. The convertibles exclusively come in Passione Red paint and with 17-inch four-spoke wheels. Inside, there are black leather seats and a silver cap for the rearview mirror. A numbered plaque decorates the cabin.

The Fullback pickup gets a more handsome look from the new Cross version. These trucks have matte black trim on the grille and a satin-finish skid place in front. The bar in the bed has a textured black finish, too.

Fiat Fullback Cross
Fiat 500X S-Design

Fiat is also bringing new S-Design styling packages for the 500X and Tipo. They are available in exclusive colors – Alpi Green for the 500X and Metropoli Grey on the Tipo – and have updated trim.

Motor1 has a team heading to the Geneva Show, so look for full coverage from the event next week.

Source: Fiat

Be part of something big