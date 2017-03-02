Chevy was one of the first to offer 4G LTE connectivity in its cars when the service was introduced just a few years ago. Now, the automaker is looking to sweeten the deal for users with an unlimited plan starting at just $20 a month.

Beginning tomorrow, owners will be able to access the unlimited 4G LTE plan from their GM vehicles via a prepaid OnStar Wi-Fi hotspot enabled by AT&T. The new unlimited plan hopes to capitalize on the uptake in in-car Wi-Fi use, which saw 200 percent more data used in 2016 in Chevy vehicles alone than the previous 24 months, and more than 4 million gigabytes used in total.

"We have contractors bidding jobs in their Silverados, families streaming movies in their Suburbans and Malibus and everyone tapping into the cloud for music," said Alan Batey, president of GM North America and global head of Chevrolet. "With the most affordable unlimited 4G LTE data plan in the auto industry, the widest availability of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and new connected services like OnStar AtYourService, our momentum can only grow."

But it won't be limited to just Chevy owners. The plan will include other GM vehicles, including Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, and will cover the more than 3.1 million 4G LTE-equipped cars, trucks, and SUVs sold since 2014.

Currently, OnStar charges $10 per month for one gigabyte of data, $20 a month for four gigabytes of data, and $40 a month for 10 gigabytes of data. Data can also be used on a daily basis for $5 for 250 megabytes or 20 gigabytes used over 12 months for $150. GM says that the $10 one gigabyte plan will still be offered alongside the new $20 unlimited plan.

Source: Chevy