Even underneath all that dust and rust, most of the original parts remain.
Though it may not look like much at first glance, this worn-out Jaguar is heading to auction next month where it could go for as much as £44,000 ($54,000). Why? Because it’s a rare 1962 E-Type Series 1 Fixed Coupe, and it’s been sitting in a garage, virtually untouched for nearly 20 years.
As part of the Classic Car Auctions (CCA) Birmingham sale in April, the barn-find Jag will cross the auction block where estimates suggest it could go for anywhere between £38,000 to £44,000 ($46,648 to $54,000). It’s a rare right-hand drive, manual example, and has had just two registered owners since new.
It was purchased in 1962 and registered in the U.K. Finished in a Dark Opalescent Blue with Black trim, it was owned and driven for nearly 35 years before being sold off. The car was purchased by its second owner in 1997 and was put into storage in preparation of a minor restoration. Unfortunately, that restoration was never realized.
Apart from the dust and decay, the car is said to be in "very original condition," retaining features like the original brake system and even showing signs of the factory Opalescent Blue in some areas. Things like the hood have been replaced, and despite missing some glass and the radiator, most of the car remains in tact. Even the factory steering wheel and dash remains.
Included with the sale are several parts removed during the restoration process, as well as the Jaguar Heritage Certificate and current V5. Considering pristine examples of the E-Type Series 1 are worth well over $100,000, it could make the perfect project car when it crosses the auction block on April 2 at the NEC in Birmingham, U.K.
Source: Classic Car Auctions (CCA)