Classic Car Auctions (CCA) will auction a 1962 Jaguar E-Type Series 1 Fixedhead Coupé barn find, one of the greatest sports cars of all time, at its biggest ever sale taking place at the Practical Classics Show.

Abandoned for almost 20 years, this car is a very early example of the iconic Jaguar, Chassis 282. A right-hand drive, manual example, it has had just two registered owners from new and is expected to bring interested buyers from far and wide when it is offered at auction at a guide price of £38,000 to £44,000.

The car was bought new by its first owner on 4thApril 1962 and registered to his address in Birmingham. Finished in Dark Opalescent Blue with Black trim, the brand new E-Type was presented in a rare and desirable colour combination at the time, and was proudly driven and owned for some 35 years by its first keeper.

The car changed hands and found its second owner on 1st November 1997. Staying within the West Midlands area and now owned by a Jaguar enthusiast, the E-Type was put into storage in a barn in preparation for remedial works. Sadly, plans to work on the car were never realised as the owner moved to the north of England, leaving the car untouched for almost 20 years in the care of his brother.

Now brought out of the barn and into daylight once again, an inspection reveals a genuine ‘barn-find’ example in very original condition, still retaining its rare and original brake system. Worn paintwork reveals a colour change to White with the original Opalescent Blue showing through in some areas, as well as evidence of a replacement bonnet in Red. Despite missing some glass and the radiator, most of the car is original including the steering wheel and dashboard all veiled behind a generous layer of dust and detritus.

Despite decades of neglect, untouched for two decades, and with symptoms of deterioration, the E-Type now makes for a perfect candidate for restoration and a dream opportunity for a Jaguar enthusiast when it returns to Birmingham on auction day.

“These very early E-Types are now highly collectible these days and this example will be a serious project, but one that could be very worthwhile,” explains Harry Whale, classic car consigner at Classic Car Auctions.

“Last year the Jaguar E-Type Series I experienced very significant growth on the classic car market and we expect buyers to be queuing up for the chance to own an example just like, ready to give it the TLC it deserves.”

Included with the car are several parts which were removed and retained for the restoration process, as well as the Jaguar Heritage Certificate and current V5.