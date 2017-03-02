Hide press release Show press release

World premiere at the Geneva Auto Show 2017

BRABUS 650 Cabrio

478 kW / 650 HP, 820 Nm, 320 km/h top speed, carbon and hi-tech forged wheels for the open-top Mercedes C 63 S

BRABUS 650 Cabrio, the new compact high-performance sensation under a blue sky: At the Geneva Auto Show 2017, a new open-top powerhouse from BRABUS (Brabus-Allee, D-46240 Bottrop, phone + 49 / (0) 2041 / 777-0, fax + 49 / (0) 2041 / 777 111, Internet www.brabus.com) based on the new Mercedes C 63 S Cabriolet is celebrating its world premiere.

To this end, the twin-turbo eight-cylinder engine of the Mercedes C 63 S Cabriolet receives a performance upgrade to a peak output of 478 kW / 650 HP (641 bhp) and a peak torque of 820 Nm (604 lb-ft). As a result, the open-top four-seater accelerates from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.7 seconds and reaches a top speed of 320 km/h (200 mph). Carbon components for the bodywork developed in the wind tunnel, tailor-made 20-inch forged wheels and an exclusive BRABUS fine leather interior add further highlights.

The four-liter twin-turbo eight-cylinder engine of the C 63 S offers an excellent basis for professional engine tuning as BRABUS has been offering now for four decades. The BRABUS PowerXtra B40S – 650 performance upgrade boosts the power output of the compact convertible by an impressive 103 kW / 140 HP (138 bhp)!

The BRABUS engine experts went to great lengths to achieve this sizeable performance increase. The conversion includes two special turbochargers with larger compressor unit and a special core assembly with reinforced axial bearings. In addition, the BRABUS PowerXtra module is adapted to the electronic engine control unit of the top-of-the-line C-Class Cabriolet. The auxiliary control unit has special mapping for the electronic boost pressure limiter, injection and ignition.

In concert with the larger turbos, these new parameters result in a performance increase from standard 375 kW / 510 HP (502 bhp) to 478 kW / 650 HP (641 bhp) at a low 5,800 rpm. Peak torque grows simultaneously from 700 to 820 Nm (516 to 604 lb-ft), and is on tap steadily between 1,750 and 4,500 rpm.

These performance figures are of course also reflected in the significantly improved driving performance. In concert with the seven-speed sport transmission of the C 63 S, which can be shifted manually with the ergonomically shaped BRABUS RACE aluminum paddle shifters on the steering wheel, the BRABUS 650 Cabrio shoots from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.7 seconds. The BRABUS Vmax Unit included in the engine conversion increases the electronically limited top speed to 320 km/h (200 mph).

Especially the sporty-minded drivers of this high-power cabriolet will be delighted with the optionally available BRABUS Stop-Start Memory module that stores the last selected setting of the standard start-stop system and retains it even after an engine restart or change of the driving dynamics mode.

An acoustic as well as visual treat is the all-stainless BRABUS sport exhaust system with actively controlled exhaust flap, which can also be purchased separately without the engine tuning. It offers an electronic sound management controlled from the cockpit. At the touch of a button, drivers can switch between a subtle “Coming Home” mode and a decidedly sporty engine sound with open exhaust flaps.

Of course, all BRABUS performance upgrades and components are backed by the one-of-a-kind three-year, 100,000-kilometer/62,000-mile BRABUS Tuning Warranty® (see BRABUS Warranty Terms and Conditions, updated July 2013). BRABUS recommends Motul high-performance lubricants.

The BRABUS designers went into the wind tunnel to develop tailor-made aerodynamic-enhancement components specifically for the two-door C 63 models, convertible and coupe. The naked carbon versions come with either a matte or a high-gloss surface finish. The BRABUS front spoiler lends the face of the two-door car a more dynamic profile. At the same time, the aerodynamics benefit from the sophisticated styling: The spoiler with raised outer edges minimizes lift on the front axle at high speeds and thereby further improves the handling stability.

Other sophisticated BRABUS details are the carbon surrounds for the side air intakes in the front bumper. The carbon attachments on both front fenders put even more emphasis on the sporty appearance of the two-door car.

To give the sides sportier looks, the BRABUS designers developed rocker panels with raised air deflector elements in front of the rear wheel arches, and naked carbon covers for the two door mirrors.

An aerodynamic update was also designed for the rear end. The carbon diffuser precisely frames the two dual tailpipes of the BRABUS sport exhaust. The covers and flaps for the side air vents in the rear bumper are also inspired by motorsports.

The appearance and the handling of the C 63 S can be refined further with tailor-made BRABUS 20-inch wheels and a sport suspension. At the Geneva Auto Show 2017, the Cabriolet is presented with BRABUS Monoblock R “Platinum Edition” wheels of sizes 9Jx20 on the front axle and 10.5Jx20 at the rear. The hi-tech forged wheels with double spokes were painted black for the show car and offer an optimal blend of lightweight construction and strength. The matching high-performance tires of sizes 255/30 ZR 20 at the front and 285/30 ZR 20 on the rear axle are supplied by technology partners Continental, Pirelli or YOKOHAMA.

To make the handling of the high-performance convertible even more agile and even safer, the BRABUS suspension engineers and test drivers developed special coilover sport springs with adjustable ride height. They are combined with the standard RIDE CONTROL shocks with adaptive damping. This allows drivers to choose not only from three different damper settings, but also to tailor the ride height of the vehicle to their personal preferences. The adjustment range for the ride-height lowering is between 20 and 40 millimeters (0.8 to 1.6 in), which can be dialed in separately on the front and rear axle.

The company upholstery shop adds equally exclusive and sporty highlights in the interior with an exquisite BRABUS fine leather interior made from black leather with azure blue decorative elements. The BRABUS interior designers demonstrate their tremendous love of detail with perforations against a blue background on various parts of the seats.

Exclusive BRABUS carbon elements plus aluminum pedals and door-lock pins additionally put even stronger emphasis on the sporty ambitions of the tuned four-seater. The BRABUS speedometer with 340-km/h (211-mph) scale was also matched to the performance potential of this cabriolet.

The BRABUS 650 Cabrio is available as a complete vehicle or can be built based on any Mercedes C 63 S Cabriolet all at once or in stages.

Fuel economy, CO 2 emissions and efficiency class: