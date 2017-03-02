Go all out and you'll hit the magical 200-mph mark.

With the 2017 Geneva Motor Show fast-approaching, tuners are joining automakers in the rollout of new products meant to lure in more customers. Case in point, Brabus is ready to introduce one lean and mean convertible based on the already very potent C63 S.  The highlight of the aftermarket package resides underneath the hood where AMG’s biturbo V8 4.0-liter engine has been taken from the series 510 hp (375 kW) to 650 hp (478 kW), while torque has been bumped from 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) to a massive 820 Nm (604 lb-ft).

With the extra muscle in place, the C63 S Cabriolet will run from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in as little as 3.7 seconds, so it’s going to be 0.4s quicker than the regular model. Take it to the track or on one of the remaining unrestricted sections of the German Autobahn and you’ll be able to hit 200 mph (320 kph) thanks to a loosened up electronic top speed limiter. To better reflect the higher velocity, the new speedometer installed in Mercedes’ droptop now goes all the way up to 211 mph (340 kph).

Mercedes-AMG C63 S Cabriolet by Brabus
Aside from upgrading the V8 engine, Brabus has also given the hardcore cabrio a subtle exterior refresh with some carbon fiber parts aerodynamically optimized in the wind tunnel. Bespoke 20-inch forged wheels are also part of the package, while for a more powerful soundtrack the skilled tuners can install a stainless steel sports exhaust system with an actively controlled flap.

Customers can further customize the C63 S Cabriolet by opting for a sports suspension providing the opportunity to modify the ride height from 0.8 to 1.6 inches (20 to 40 millimeters).

As usual from a car modified by Brabus, the interior cabin is available with an assortment of customizations tailored to the client’s needs. For example, the Geneva-bound car will have black leather upholstery combined with azure blue accents and red stitching also applied onto the Brabus logo adorning the headrests.

The Brabus 650 Cabrio can be had either as a complete vehicle or you can get a stock one and ask the tuner to apply all the available upgrades or only some of them, depending on budget and preferences.

If you would rather have something with more power than the C63 S coming straight from AMG, the coupe might receive the Black Series treatment at some point.

Source: Brabus

