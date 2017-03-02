Yesterday’s official online reveal of the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo finally put an end of the endless row of speculations, rumors, reports, indications, spy photos, and renderings. Some call it a wagon, some say it’s a shooting brake, and we simply call it freaking awesome.

But awesomeness doesn’t necessarily come without practicality. In a standard seat layout, the car has a 18.4-cubic feet (521-liter) boot, while folding the rear seats will grant you with a massive (in the supercar world) 49-cubic feet (1,387-liter) storage space. Speaking of the rear sets, Porsche says the Sport Turismo has seating for 4 + 1 passengers, but we’ll call the center rear seat an emergency seat.

Design-wise, it’s hard to find anything to complain about the looks of the new Panamera. Sure, it doesn’t have the “oh-my-God” wow factor, but features a sophisticated and intelligent appearance, combined with a pinch sportiness. The German manufacturer says it has “no concept of forbidden thought,” demonstrating “courage” with “edge, with sporty vigour and the healthy self-awareness of a Porsche.”







Of course, we will have to wait until next week and the Geneva Motor Show to have a final judgement on the design, but we already know the power numbers – and they are impressive, as you might expect. The base Panamera 4 has 330 horsepower and is followed by the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid with 462 hp, Panamera 4S with 440 hp, Panamera 4S Diesel with 422 hp, and the range-topping Panamera Turbo Sport with 550 hp.

Order books are already opened for the new Panamera Sport Turismo with U.S. prices starting at $96,200 for the entry-level variant. Go for the cream-of-the-crop Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo and you will have to write a check for $154,000. Don’t expect to take delivery of your new Panamera before November if you live in Europe, and maybe a couple of months later for the American customers.







Source: Porsche