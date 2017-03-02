A supercar disguised as a wagon, the Audi RS6 Avant has a monstrous 605 horsepower (445 kilowatts) from its biturbo 4.0-liter V8 in the hotter Performance version. You’d think that would be more than enough for most people, but the tuners at ABT Sportsline have decided to prove there was room for improvements. As such, they’ve fiddled with the engine to squeeze an additional 100 hp (74 kW) for a grand total of 705 hp (519 kW). Not only that, but torque is up by a massive 180 Nm (132 lb-ft) to a mountain-moving 880 Nm (649 lb-ft).

Beyond the jaw-dropping output numbers, the ABT RS6+ has been blessed with a more aggressive body kit to match the beast that lies within. Numerous carbon fiber bits and pieces have been applied, including a front spoiler lip, side mirror caps, and a roof-mounted rear spoiler. The large diffuser at the back also makes use of carbon fiber to give the high-performance wagon a menacing appearance and keep weight down low. Rounding off the changes on the outside are the 22-inch alloy wheels featuring a glossy black finish and shod in sports tires.

Open the doors of Audi’s thoroughly upgraded super wagon and the first things you’ll notice are going to be the illuminated sills carrying the “RS6+” logo also projected onto the floor by the entrance lights. ABT hasn’t shared any images of the cabin, but it says the car gets custom leather upholstery, an individually numbered badge, and some carbon fiber accents. In addition, the powered-up midsize family hauler comes with bespoke floor mats and even a different trunk mat.

The RS6+ will celebrate its premiere next week at the Geneva Motor Show before going on sale as a special edition limited to only 50 cars.

As a final note, it’s not actually the most powerful RS6 Avant tuned by ABT. Introduced last year to mark the company’s 120th anniversary, the ABT RS6 “1 of 12” pictured above had 730 hp (537 kW) and 920 Nm (679 lb-ft). Crazy.

Source: ABT