Opel’s latest addition to the booming SUV segment, the Crossland X, will make its show premiere at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show next week. This might sound as an expected move, but it’s actually isn’t. The German brand had plans to focus its attention at the show on the all-new Insignia and leave the subcompact crossover out of the party, but that has changed.

According to a report from Automotive News, the new decision comes in part thanks to the talks between parent company General Motors and PSA about acquiring Opel and Vauxhall. Word on the street says the two automakers will rush to make the deal official before the start of the show, where the new partnership will be promoted. The Crossland X could have an important role, as it is the first model developed as part of an agreement signed between Opel and PSA back in 2012.

“It was our original plan to focus mainly on our brand-new flagship models, the Insignia Grand Sport and Insignia Sports Tourer,” Opel commented in an official statement. "Given the current media interest in PSA and Opel, we have now decided to also give the Crossland X its show premiere in Geneva, following its world premiere in Berlin last month."







First indications that the French automaker is holding talks with GM arrived last month, when several authoritative sources, including Bloomberg and Reuters, reported PSA and Opel are discussing a possible merger. The information was confirmed by a spokesman for PSA, saying the company is “in discussions with Opel to expand upon existing projects.”

As for the Crossland X, it was revealed online in January and is currently receiving its static premieres in most of the European countries as part of the X-Perience Tour 2017. The car shares the platform of the Peugeot 2008 and serves as a direct replacement for the Meriva MPV.

“As the first car to be launched out of the PSA-Opel cooperation, the Crossland X is a convincing statement of how the fruitful collaboration between the two brands has resulted in a great product," Opel declared.

Source: Opel via Automotive News