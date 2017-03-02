Smaller displacement, but more torque and better fuel efficiency.

The pre-facelift 2017MY Octavia was the first Skoda model to receive the tiny three-cylinder turbocharged engine with a 1.0-liter displacement and now the unit is ready to trickle down onto lesser models. The recently introduced Rapid facelift is getting the 1.0 TSI with 95 hp (70 kW) and 110 hp (81 kW) flavors, much like the updated Fabia supermini unveiled this week.

Available for both the five-door hatchback and the wagon, the thrifty engine serves as a replacement for the old four-cylinder, 1.2-liter unit. Even though it’s smaller, the higher output configuration of the mill has an extra 18 lb-ft (25 Nm) of torque over its predecessor for a grand total of 147 lb-ft (200 Nm), while the horsepower figure has remained the same. Not only that, but Skoda says the 1.0 TSI is up to six percent more economical, so Fabia customers are going to enjoy the best of both worlds: extra punch, lower fuel consumption.

Part of the reason why the Fabia 1.0 TSI is going to be more frugal has to do with the fact the three-cylinder unit boasts an aluminum crankcase and weighs 22 pounds (10 kilograms) less than the previous 1.2-liter engine. We all know three-cylinder engines are not the smoothest out there in daily operation, but Skoda wishes to point out the “aluminum pistons and the connecting rods are so well balanced that the engine runs in a particularly smooth and refined manner with very little friction.”

While the 1.0 TSI is nice and all, the return of the Fabia RS would be even better. Sadly, Skoda has made it clear it won’t do another version of the hot hatch because analysis conducted by the Mladá Boleslav automaker has revealed there wouldn’t be a market big enough to justify the costs. The silver lining would have to be the already confirmed Kodiaq RS, while a Superb RS is still being considered.

Source: Skoda

