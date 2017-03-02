Ford’s current van lineup in the United States includes the Transit and Transit Connect models, with the first available as a panel van, XL and XLT passenger vans. In Europe, however, the family also features the Transit Courier and the Transit Custom – and the latter will soon receive a refresh.

Our spy photographers have managed to shot a slightly camouflaged prototype, performing cold winter tests somewhere in Scandinavia. As you can see from the attached images, the vehicle wears disguise only at the front end, which suggests we will be dealing with a minor facelift, bringing a few visual improvements.

Currently, the car is offered with two types of headlights – standard halogen lamps and projector xenons with cornering lights. Judging by the camo on the headlights of the prototype, the Transit Custom could gain LED daytime running lights integrated into the lights and even LED headlights for the higher trim levels. The finish and decorations of the radiator grille could also be refreshed, but the overall shape will be retained.

European customers are not able to order the van with an engine different than diesel – and that’s about to stay unchanged. The 2.0-liter TDCi motor is offered in three power stages, with 105, 130, and 170 horsepower (78, 97, and 127 kilowatts), and these numbers could be slightly increased when the facelifted Transit Custom arrives. Expect to see some improvement in the fuel consumption area, too.

The second largest Transit in Europe will most likely benefit from the latest generation SYNC infotainment system, which will be added to the already available safety and assistance systems like the cruise control, lane departure warning, towing assistance, and hill-start assist.

Look for the refreshed Transit Custom later this year with sales across most of the European countries starting before the end of 2017.







Photos: Automedia