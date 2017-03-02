Embodying the pure definition of a pocket rocket, the Geneva-bound little car packs 160 horsepower.

Abarth will be attending the 2017 Geneva Motor Show with the new 595 Pista (Italian for “track”) set to be offered both as a hatchback and as a convertible with an electrically operated top. The feisty car’s heart and soul will be the familiar turbocharged 1.4-liter T-Jet engine packing a mighty 160-hp (117-kW) punch and a maximum torque of 170 pound-feet (230 Newton-meters).

Purists will be happy to hear that Abarth is going to sell its new Fiat 500-based model with a standard manual five-speed gearbox. To please both worlds, the 595 Pista is also going to be available with an optional sequential transmission fitted with shift paddles.

Some mechanical upgrades worth mentioning would have to be the Koni rear suspension and a sporty exhaust system with quad tailpipes. To live up to its “Pista” moniker, the car has the Abarth Telemetry system allowing the owner to load famous tracks from all over the world to check out detailed maps on the seven-inch Uconnect infotainment system. Not only that, but the driver can benefit from real-time tips to shave off seconds during fast laps, much like in a video game.

You might also like:

Should you want to test its capabilities and get your adrenaline fix, the little hatchback will do 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 7.3 seconds and will max out at a very decent 134 mph (216 kph). To stop efficiently from that velocity, Abarth is going to install perforated and ventilated brake discs measuring 284x22 mm at the front axle and 240x11 mm for the rear wheels.

Speaking of which, the 595 Pista will be sold as standard with 17-inch alloys shod in 205/45 tires. To set it apart from the other Abarth models, this one will a different color for the front and rear bumper insert and will get brake calipers and side mirror caps finished in black, red, or yellow. As a final touch, Abarth will slap on a “595 Pista” badge with an anthracite titanium look also applied onto the door handles.

Those willing to pay more will be able to get the pocket rocket with goodies such as xenon headlights, tinted rear windows, and an electric glass sunroof obviously reserved for the hatchback. At an additional cost, Abarth will be more than happy to throw in automatic climate control and an electrochromic rearview mirror.

Abarth 695 XSR Yamaha Limited Edition
Abarth 695 XSR Yamaha Limited Edition
Abarth 695 XSR Yamaha Limited Edition

The 595 Pista will be in Geneva beginning with next Tuesday where it will sit alongside the Abarth 695 XSR Yamaha Limited Edition. Pictured above, the model was previewed last November by a near-production concept paying tribute to the Yamaha XSR 900 motorbike.

Source: Abarth

Be part of something big