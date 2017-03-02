Hide press release Show press release

ABARTH AT THE 2017 GENEVA INTERNATIONAL MOTOR SHOW

Star of the event, the new Pista version of the iconic Abarth 595.

It will be joined on the stand by the numbered and limited edition Abarth 695 Yamaha XSR and the Yamaha XSR900 Abarth motorbike, which springs from the partnership between Abarth and Yamaha Motor Europe.

The spotlight will be trained on Abarth 124 spider and on the special series Abarth 124 spider Scorpione.

The 2017 Racing and Abarth Trophy calendars.

The stand, which evokes the atmosphere of the historic Officine Abarth workshop, will include an area dedicated to merchandising and to exclusive accessories created in collaboration with Mopar.

Visitors will be introduced to new activities and new products, like the conversion kits.

The Abarth Register enhances the value of the history and identity of the brand, while The Special Side of Performance is the new area dedicated to special series and limited editions.

Abarth is returning to the Geneva stage to present the entire line-up, which is the best expression of the principles of performance, craftsmanship and technical upgrade that characterises the brand with the scorpion badge.

In the spotlight of the Swiss event, visitors will be able to admire the new Abarth 124 spider together with the new Scorpione special series version, the Abarth 595 Pista and the Abarth 695 XSR Yamaha Limited Edition, which springs from the collaboration with Yamaha Motor Europe. This partnership, now in its third year, also spawned the Yamaha XSR900 Abarth, the first motorbike made by two of the most dynamic brands of the world motoring scene, which will also be on show. In brief, the Abarth exhibition area is open to the world and to brand values focused on premium performance, craftsmanship expressed in every product and constant technical upgrading. The number of enthusiasts who identify with the philosophy of the brand is on the rise worldwide: the success of “The Scorpionship”, the one and only official community, which brings together over 70,000 members, and of the Abarth Classiche project, which involves the entire universe of the brand with the scorpion badge, is no surprise. Users can sign up free of charge on the website www.abarth.it/scorpionship. An area will be dedicated to merchandising, exclusive accessories and tuning kits made in collaboration with Mopar, the reference brand for services, Customer Care, genuine spare parts and accessories for FCA brands. The following text includes a summary of the data applicable to all markets. For more specific details, go to the local press sites.

Abarth 595 Pista

Abarth 595 Pista, the new special series of the icon of the brand, will be debuting in the exhibition area. The model is available with two body types – sedan and convertible – and five body colours with contrasting details: Campovolo Grey, Gara White, Abarth Red, Record Grey and Scorpione Black.

It is equipped with a powerful 1.4 T-jet 160 HP (117 kW) engine, capable of delivering a specific power of 117 HP/litre and developing a torque of 230 Nm at 3000 rpm. The top speed is 216 km/h and the car accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.3”: numbers like these demonstrate that the performance of this car is perfect for anyone looking for that racing adrenaline rush. Its racing personality is confirmed by its superior technical contents, such as perforated and ventilated brake discs (284x22 mm on the front and 240x11 mm on the rear), Koni rear suspension with FSD technology and high-performance Abarth Record Monza exhaust with Dual Mode and four tailpipes. As standard, the 1.4 T-jet 160 HP engine is paired with a mechanical five-speed transmission but it can be fitted with an Abarth robotised sequential transmission with shift paddles on demand. Standard are also the matt black 17” “Formula” alloy rims with 205/45 tyres and fog lights.

In terms of appearance, the Abarth 595 Pista stands out for the possibility of choosing the colour of the front and rear bumper insert, of the rear-view mirror caps and of the brake callipers (black, red or yellow). Furthermore, the door handles and the specific “595 Pista” badge holder have an attractive titanium finish.

Standard on the convertible version, instead, is the electrically operated top and the rear parking sensors.

Optional equipment includes the aerial concealed under the 595 aluminium cap on the roof, Xenon headlights, tinted rear windows and “Sky Dome” electric glass sunroof on the sedan version.

Height-adjustable, fabric or – on demand – leather Abarth sporty seats, instrument panel with 7” TFT colour display, matt grey dashboard fascia, manual climate control system and sporty leather steering wheel with viewfinder complement the interiors. Automatic climate control and electrochromic rear-view mirror are available on demand.

Other equipment on Abarth 595 Pista includes the state-of-the-art Uconnect™ infotainment system with 7” HD touchscreen, DAB, six speakers, Bluetooth® with audio streaming, USB/AUX ports and Live services, which can be used to access a number of different applications. The system can be used to log into Facebook and Twitter directly, play over 35 million songs on Deezer and tune to 100,000 radio stations with Tuneln. Reuters News offers real time updates, while the TomTomLive services provide information on traffic, weather and speed cameras.

The name of the special series – Pista, Italian for track – makes clear reference to the racing vocation of the model and to the one-of-a-kind features of the Abarth Telemetry system. More in detail, the next-generation capabilities of the infotainment system include the possibility of loading some of the most famous racing circuits in the world, like Monza, Spa-Francorchamps or the Red Bull Ring to name a few, selecting them during track sessions, viewing detailed maps and receiving real-time tips to improve lap times. In this way, Abarth 595 Pista drivers can access their recorded sessions and analyse their performance at any time. There is more: the Routes function can be used to create customised courses, access previously created ones, record GPS traces for each course and analyse then later.

The Uconnect™ infotainment system includes integrated satellite navigator and Premium Beats sound system with 440 W of power, six speakers and one subwoofer.

On the Abarth 595 Pista, you can always keep an eye on your performance and share the results with friends: the new Uconnect™ system with 7" HD touchscreen combines steering wheel controls with Bluetooth, 6 loudspeakers and the DAB system.

The Uconnect™ 7” HD LIVE system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto™.

Moreover, with the Uconnect™ 7” HD LIVE system you can access apps on your Android device thanks to Android Auto, or those on your iPhone using Apple CarPlay. Apple CarPlay is the easiest and safest way to use an iPhone in the car, to acess Maps, Apple Music, to send message and more using Siri voice assistance and Uconnect technology.

This system allows you to drive without distractions, keeping your eyes on the road with all the controls close at hand. In addition, with the Abarth Telemetry System, you can test your skills on the main international tracks and custom routes.

The Pista version completes the new 595 Abarth line-up, which now includes two body types (sedan and convertible), three trim levels (595, 595 Turismo and 595 Competizione) and as many engine powers and tuning levels, designed to satisfy today’s increasingly discerning and competent customers. The distinctive yet affordable 595 version, with its 145 HP of power, is the Abarth entry level model and offers all the standard equipment needed to ensure the typical enjoyment and driving pleasure expected from the brand. The 595 also makes the ideal base for those who want to tune up their car making over it unique. The 595 Turismo and the 595 Competizione express two more distinctive aspects of the Abarth identity. The former, with its 165 HP of power, expresses the typical values of an Italian GT, but in a compact size ideal for urban use. The latter, on the other hand, is more radical and adrenaline-packed. With its 180 HP and racing-derived contents, it is designed for motorists with a passion for performance and uncompromising sportiness. Both versions can be customised and tuned with a complete catalogue of kits and accessories.

Abarth 695 XSR Yamaha Limited Edition and Yamaha XSR900 Abarth

For the third year running, Abarth will be Official Sponsor and Official Car Supplier of the Yamaha Factory Racing Team which will be competing in the 2017 FIM MotoGP World Championship. With this prestigious partnership, Abarth is confirmed as the automotive brand which is most capable of conveying the real essence of the race track, in addition to sharing the values of sportsmanship and desire to excel that both the brand with the scorpion badge and the stars of the motorcycle racing scene have rooted in their DNA. In the wake of the thrilling Abarth 595 Yamaha Factory Racing and the 695 biposto Yamaha Factory Racing Edition comes the new Abarth 695 XSR Yamaha Limited Edition special series, available exclusively with a Pista Grey livery: only 695 sedans and 695 convertibles will be made. The new car was created to celebrate the Yamaha XSR900 Abarth, which is the first exclusive motorcycle to spring from the collaboration between the two brands and which sports the same grey livery with red trim as the 695 XSR, as well as sharing many of its features.

The special series makes extensive use of carbon fibre to demonstrate its affinity with the front fairing, front mudguard and saddle cover of the two-wheel Yamaha. The Abarth 695 XSR and the Yamaha XSR900 Abarth also share Akrapovič ultralight exhaust developed in the racing world to boost the personality, sound and performance of both vehicles. On the Abarth car, the carbon fibre tailpipes enhance the looks and technology of the exhaust system. The XSR logo proudly displayed on the tailgate distinguishes the Abarth 695 XSR, while an aluminium badge identifies the sequential number of 695 units for each body type.

Other carbon fibre details, in addition to the mirror caps and Akrapovič tailpipes, are available as optional equipment, such as dashboard fascia, pedal covers, gear knob and kick plate.

A 1.4 T-Jet engine delivering 165 HP sits beneath the bonnet. Equipment on this special series includes Koni rear suspension and Eibach springs, 17’’ Supersport alloy rims with Matt Black finish, Satin Chrome accents on handles and badge supports, red details on bumpers and mirrors, red brake callipers and a braking system with perforated discs. This version can be customised even further using the tuning kit to increase the power to 180 HP, improve handling by fitting a Koni front suspension with FSD (Frequency Selective Damping) valve and make braking even prompter with 305x28mm perforated and self-ventilating Brembo floating front discs with high-performance Ferodo HP 1000/1 front brake pads.

In addition, the new Uconnect™ 7” HD LIVE system integrated with Apple CarPlay allows iPhone users to access contents such as Apple Maps, Messages, telephone calls, Apple Music, also with Siri voice assistance.

The Uconnect™ 7” HD LIVE system also enables Android Auto, offering easy and safe access to voice assistance functionality, Google MapsTM and Google Play MusicTM, using the touch screen of the radio or the steering wheel controls.

It will be possible to order the new Abarth 695 XSR Yamaha from April. For customers that purchase it, Abarth offers the chance to get the special "VIP Package", which is dedicated to fans. This is an awards scheme that applies in Italy and the UK that takes place in two stages. First of all, by the 7th of April, you must fill in the online form at the www.abarth.it and www.abarthcars.co.uk websites. After which, once you have purchsed the car from the dealership, you will receive two valid tickets for Abarth Day on 20May, in Italy and the UK; a ticket for a free visit ro the Abarth Workshops in Turin, an exclusive set of Abarth 695 XSR Yamaha lithographs, the “Faster Son” package from Yamaha, including a t-shirt, jumper and cap, an a poster with a carbon-look effect frame.

Abarth 124 spider and Abarth 124 spider Scorpione

The new Abarth 124 spider is a fun, unconventional car destined to become an icon of driving pleasure and sure to excite everyone who gets behind the wheel. Developed with Squadra Corse Abarth it has the bold dynamics and driving joy of a true roadster. The mechanical standard self-locking differential demonstrates the technical excellence for superior road holding. This device is typically found in top-of-the-range sports cars and emphasises the personality of the new Abarth 124 spider. Weights are concentrated between the axles and the engine is installed behind the front axle to guarantee optimal agility and superior driving feel. Sophisticated mechanics and special materials have been used to contain the weight to just 1060 kilograms. This results in a weight-to-power ratio of 6.2 kg/HP, the best in its category. Furthermore, the optimal weight distribution guarantees sincere and exalting response.

The public will be able to admire two examples on the stand. The first has pastel “Turini 1975 White” paintwork and a matt black bonnet that recalls the classic Abarth 124 Rally, on which this was adopted as a measure to prevent glare in the driver's eyes. The other colours available in the range are pastel “Costa Brava 1972 Red” and the metallic “San Marino 1972 Black”, “Isola d’Elba 1974 Blue” and “Portogallo 1974 Grey”: these names are a homage to the prestigious Abarth rally wins. Interiors are characterised by red and black leather seats, while the dashboard and central tunnel are covered with Alcantara, a technical fabric used in the racing world to reduce reflections in the passenger compartment and increases the driver's concentration on the task at hand.

The second car is an example of the new Scorpione special series, a version designed for customers seeking the essence of unadulterated driving pleasure. The car on display sports a “San Marino 1972 Black” livery with “Forgiato Grey” details. A “Turini 1975 White” version is also available.

The Scorpione maintains all the features of the 124 spider and is characterised by black microfibre and leather seats designed to maximise grip.

Under the bonnet of both models is a powerful, ultra-reliable 1.4 litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine with MultiAir technology. It delivers 170 HP (about 124 HP per litre) and 250 Nm of torque: it has a top speed of 232 km/h and goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.8 seconds paired with a six-speed manual transmission. What is more, since the engine sound is a fundamental element of all Abarth cars, standard equipment includes Record Monza exhaust with Dual Mode system capable of modifying the path of the exhaust gas according to pressure, guaranteeing linear torque and power delivery and generating a satisfying, deep roar at the same time. In addition to the 6-speed manual transmission, the spider is also available with the Esseesse Sporty Sequential automatic transmission. The suspension on the Abarth 124 spider uses a double wishbone scheme at the front and a 5-arm multilink architecture at the rear. The set-up is calibrated specifically to increase stability on corners and enhance compression braking. Steering feedback is optimised by adopting a specific sports calibration of the power steering system.

Furthermore, the new Abarth 124 spider is decked out with a host of state-of-the-art active and passive safety devices. In addition to ABS, standard equipment includes EBD, for adjusting front and rear axle brake force distribution to optimise braking distances and guarantee control in all load conditions of the car. Of course, also standard is ESC, for optimal control in all driving conditions, particularly the most critical, in presence of snow, ice or slippery roads. All these devices can be completely deactivated for driving on the race track allowing the driver to exploit the outstanding balancing and dynamic features of Abarth 124 spider to the fullest and enjoy an unadulterated and direct driving feeling.

The Abarth DNA is confirmed on both models also on the inside with an overall focus aimed at guaranteeing perfect ergonomics. The seats, with leather and Alcantara upholstery and microfibre and leather on the Scorpione, are both supporting and very comfortable to hold the driver in the ideal position, as low and far back as possible to perceive all sideways movements of the car. Furthermore, the controls are perfectly in keeping with the sporty set-up of the car: the position of the pedal board, the vertical steering wheel and the short gear stick make for a fully enthralling driving experience. The dashboard features a large tachometer with red background arranged in central position facing the driver and a keyless start system.

Comfort is guaranteed by heated seats, standard on the version with leather seats, and the excellent soundproofing afforded by the noise deadening windscreen, rear window and double-layer soft top.

The latter is designed to be opened and closed with one hand from the driver's seat in a few seconds. Once folded behind the seats it does not occupy space in the boot.

Both cars on show are equipped with the Sound Plus Pack, which includes radio 7” touchscreen and a sophisticated Bose audio system with subwoofer and eight speakers, two of which integrated in the head restraints for a perfect listening experience. there is also the Visibility Plus Pack, which features full LED automatic self-levelling headlights, LED daytime running lights, rain sensor, dust sensor, headlight washer and rear parking sensors.

Conversion kits

The new range of Abarth tune-up kits and accessories will also be showcased for visitors at the Geneva Motor Show. Performance, engine power, safety and customisation in the best Abarth style are the protagonists of this new after-market range. Three conversion kit offers are dedicated to the Abarth 595 and all on show on the stand.

The “160HP Tune-Up Kit” enhances the personality of the smallest Abarth of all and increases engine power from 145 to 160 HP. The conversion also includes Koni front and rear suspensions, Eibach low-ride front and rear springs, Ferodo brake pads and “Abarth Elaborazione” exterior badge. The kit is supplied to the customer in a special wooden crate which hints to the iconic Abarth conversion kit of the past.

The “180HP Tune-Up Kit” for 595 Turismo is designed to obtain the very best performance: from 165 to 180 HP and technical details of excellence, such as Koni front suspensions, Brembo floating front brake discs with red callipers, Ferodo brake pads, “Abarth Elaborazione” exterior badge and new conversion box dedicated to the world of performance.

The “Record Monza Exhaust System Kit” is offered today in a specially proportioned box. The muffler of the Scorpione celebrates Carlo Abarth's speed record at Monza and its powerfully aggressive sound results from the perfect combination of Dual Mode technology with four tailpipes and exciting design.

The new tune-up kits complement the other components that consolidate the DNA of the brand: ultralight Esseesse white and titanium rims, mirror caps, pillar liners and carbon fibre dashboard fascia, gear knobs, kick plates and pedal boards made of technical material (aluminium and carbon fibre). In short, a selection of technical features for Abarth owners to customise their car and enhance its iconic and performing style.

Racing

The new Abarth 124 rally made its surprise debut at the last edition of the Paris Motor Show. One year later, the new car has achieved excellent performance during the tests. The Abarth 124 rally Trophy will be kicking off soon. It will consist in seven Italian races, the first of which will be the Rally Il Ciocco, in Tuscany, from March 17 to 19.

The first edition of the Abarth 124 rally Trophy is joining the new track racing season of the Abarth Trophy, with the Abarth 695 Assetto Corse Evoluzione and the Abarth 595 OT, and the Coppa Abarth Classiche, for vintage Abarth models competing in rallies. Abarth is still supplying 160 HP T-Jet engines for the Formula 4 single-seaters competing in championships in Italy, Germany, Northern Europe and the Iberia, in addition to the United Arab Emirates. The season is action-packed and will involve all classic motorsport areas, with a clear technological reference to standard production. The entire range has a racing version to underscore the close link between the racing experience and the development of standard vehicles.

With the Abarth 124 rally Trophy, the brand with the scorpion badge is organising a strongly innovative proportional trophy with a car that is highly innovative in itself. The Abarth 124 rally breaks the mould by combining excitement and technology: rear-wheel drive guarantees the spectacle, while the very high level performance is the result of painstaking development, as recently demonstrated at the Monte Carlo Rally which was held in extremely difficult conditions with a lot of ice and snow on the roads. The situation was positively not favourable for rear-wheel drive but still did not hold back the three private drivers who obtained excellent results.

The car is a Group R-GT model and therefore can compete in national and international races. The Abarth 124 rally Trophy counts seven rallies, six of which are part of the Italian Championship. In this way, Trophy contenders may also compete for the new Group R-GT Italian championship title.

The jackpot is very rich with prizes for the absolute ranking of the Under-23's and the teams. All prizes – 5000 Euro for the winner, 4000 Euro for the team and 2000 Euro for the Under 23 drivers – are cumulative. According to the regulation, prizes will be given to the first three rankings, in each race and final, in each category. The real news of the jackpot is the addition of a prize for the best ranking teams with a final jackpot of 30,000 Euro. The Under 23 winner will also be given the opportunity to compete in the 2017 Monza Rally with the official Abarth 124 Rally. Other prizes include an ACI Sport Federal Super Course and a “rally master” organised directly by the Abarth Racing Team. The winner of the overall ranking will receive their own street-legal Abarth 124 spider.

By organising the Trophy directly, Abarth will offer an array of services to facilitate team work to those who sign up: a spare parts service with technicians to provide assistance during the race will be present on the race circuits. A hospitality area with catering and entertainment dedicated to crews and teams will also be organised. Media visibility will be high, with a dedicated press and TV office in addition to activities on the most popular social media.

For more information on the Abarth 124 rally Trophy, go to the racing.abarth.com website or email the Abarth Racing Team at 124rally@abarth.com.

The Abarth 124 rally is the true strength of the championship. It is a real sports car, set up and tuned directly by Abarth and sold race-ready for 140.000 Euro.

The key elements of the car were clearly set in the development brief:

make it light with perfect weight distribution

give it a powerful, reliable and high-performing engine

make it lightning fast cornering with no understeering

ensure outstanding traction in all conditions

give it the fun of rear-wheel drive combined with state-of-the-art technology

make it easy to manage for team and technicians and keep running costs low.

The car fits a 1800 cm3 twin cam turbo direct injection engine. By exploiting a range of selectable mappings, it can output up to 300 HP at 6500 rpm with optimum torque curve, a key element to ensure balanced steering and acceleration when oversteering. Performance is breath-taking, acceleration is scorching and enhanced by a full, satisfying sound. To enhance performance even further, the engine is coupled to a snappy six-speed sequential transmission with shift paddles, while traction is assured by the mechanical self-locking differential.

Rallies put the cars under extreme stress and that is why the excellent mechanical layout of the standard production car has been developed further. The suspension system – front high double wishbone and rear multilink – provides optimised kinematics and is now installed on special subframes that ensure superior mechanical strength and considerable weight reduction, while metal joints guarantee top driving accuracy.

To ensure maximum grip in all road conditions and adapt to the different special stages, the Racing Team mechanics were extremely careful in defining the suspension set-up possibilities, which offer a broad adjustment of the characteristic angles, a greater bump position for difficult surfaces and, above all, hydraulic four-way shock absorbers to be able to configure compression and rebound behaviour as well as response to the high or low frequencies extremely accurately to indulge the driver's feeling.

The first-class mechanics has called for a new generation electronic system both to ensure top performance on the road and to optimise weight and overall dimensions.

With a high level of integration, all the main controls are ergonomically grouped on the steering wheel. In this way the driver can, for example, choose the different calibrations of the engine and of the antilag system or select the traction control mode, from the one designed for fast, grippy tracks to that designed to guarantee peak performance also in low grip conditions.

Perfectly interpreting Carlo Abarth's legacy, Racing Team mechanics also focused on servicing and containing the cost per kilometre to foster the promotion of new talents and allow gentlemen drivers to access the world of rallies. A modern rally car has to be designed not only to ensure top performance, but also to allow drivers, navigators and technicians to rely on a machine that can meet their expectations and adapt to multiple uses and situations. This is the reason why the new Abarth 124 Rally will offer the possibility to choose different configurations and set-ups, spanning from the profoundly mechanical, such as ground clearance, to exterior liveries, to be reminiscent of the unforgettable triumphs of the Abarth brand in rallies the world over.

The car was designed with an eye to facilitating servicing operations on the race track and to cut running costs. For instance, the suspension subframes are arranged for fitting the ground clearance kit with a double arm fixing position. Furthermore, the kit requires specific assembly instead of calliper replacement.

Finally, the SE139 code of the project is rooted in the pulsing heart of the history of the brand, referring directly to Carlo Abarth himself. The abbreviation SE means "Sports" and "Experimental", a direct connection with Abarth's values of craftsmanship and technical progress. The sequential number 139, on the other hand, reminds us that in its 67-year history, Abarth has developed an average of two racing projects per year: an outstanding achievement that few other automotive manufacturers can boast.

The Abarth Trophy on the race track

For the ninth year running, Abarth will be organising a Trophy reserved for Abarth 695 Assetto Corse Evoluzione and Abarth 595 OT to offer many drivers the opportunity to test their worth on major race tracks in a car that is very spectacular and formative. Seven will be the appointments and the season will kick off on April 2 on the Marco Simoncelli circuit in Misano Adriatico.

Each appointment will include 40 minutes of free practice, one practice session and two races: the first starting grid is determined by the times clocked in the practice sessions, the second by inverting the first eight standings achieved in Race 1. There are race prizes in collaboration with Michelin and final prizes for the absolute ranking (30,000 Euro for the winner, 12,000 Euro for the second place, 8,000 Euro for the third place). There is no jackpot for the Abarth 595 OT, but signing up is free.

Abarth 695 Assetto Corse Evoluzione is propelled by a powerful 215 HP turbo engine paired with 6-speed sequential transmission, special ride settings and aerodynamic equipment to enhance its performance.

Seven are the races on the calendar: six on Italian tracks and one abroad on the Red Bull Ring in Austria. It will start on April 2 in Misano Adriatico and end on October 8 in Mugello. The formula consists of two races for each appointment with the tried and tested Abarth 695 Assetto Corse Evoluzione and Abarth 595 OT (Omologata Turismo) racing together but with separate rankings.

This championship has taken on an international connotation with the presence of many drivers from across Europe, noticeably from Scandinavia and Spain, in addition to a substantial and combative squad from Turkey, which in 2016 have shown their worth. The average presence of the past editions was approximately 20 cars.

The championship enrolment fees (7,500 Euro for Abarth 695 Assetto Corse Evoluzione) include an array of services: paddock setup, spare part service on the race track with presence of technicians for advice and hospitality area with catering dedicated to crews and team. Media visibility will be high, with a dedicated press and TV office in addition to activities on the most popular social media. With this initiative, Abarth confirms its philosophy of creating racing opportunities for the standard versions of the high performance cars of the brand, which are capable of firing enthusiasm of drivers, on the road and on the race track alike.

Coppa Abarth Classiche

The racing attitude of the grand project involving enthusiasts of the history of the brand is expressed by the Coppa Abarth Classiche, in its second edition this year. The novel fact is that the chosen speciality is rally racing, an area in which the brand with the scorpion badge boasts many international successes at the highest levels both as Abarth and when the Squadra Corse Abarth managed Lancia, winning ten manufacturer's championship titles and six driver's championship titles over the years.

The championship will consist of six races and will be open to all vintage models earlier than 1981. There will be race prizes for the first classified in each group, for a total of three groups. Additionally, there will be jackpots for the first outright winners of each group. Other three special prizes will be awarded at the end of the championship for the first three classified with Autobianchi A112 Abarth. Enrolment is totally free.

The formula of Coppa Abarth Classiche, developed in collaboration with Michelin Italia, is packed with advantages for signing up to events and buying tyre sets for teams.

The F4 involvement

Given the outstanding success experienced in Italy and Germany over the past seasons, Abarth has decided to support the third edition of the F4 Championship in Germany and to reconfirm its involvement in the Italian Championship as sponsor and official engine supplier.

The 1.4 Turbo t-Jet engine with 160 HP, derived from the one fitted on the street-legal 595 and used on the Abarth cars competing in the Abarth Trophies, will be equipping all the cars made by the Italian manufacturer Tatuus again this year. In 2016, forty very young drivers competed in the German Championship and thirty competed in the Italian one. Young Mick Schumacher, the runner-up in both series, is one of them.

Calendar of Abarth 124 rally Trophy Events:

19 March 40th Rally del Ciocco

2 April 64th Rallye Sanremo

23 April 101th Targa Florio

4 June 50th Rally del Salento

26 June 53th Rally del Friuli

17 September Rally di Roma Capitale

15 October 35th Rally Due Valli

Abarth Trophy calendar:

2 April Misano

7 May Adria

11 June Red Bull Ring (Austria)

25 June Vallelunga

30 July Magione

10 September Imola

8 October Mugello

Coppa Abarth Classiche calendar:



11 March Valli aretine

7 May Memorial Conrero

28 May Rally storico Campagnolo

25 June Rally Lana Storico

30 July Rally Alto Appennino

24 September Rally Isola d’Elba

The Scorpionship: Abarth Day

In the wake of last year's success, the adrenaline-packed Abarth Day will be organised again in 2017 for all enthusiasts of extreme performance. The seven appointments will be held from May to July on a selection of famous circuits across Europe with the following calendar:

13 May – France – Monthlery

20 May – Italy – Varano de Melegari

20 May – UK – Rockingham

27 May – Portugal – Braga

03 June – Austria – Salzburgring

24 June – Spain – Parcmotor Castellolì (Catalonia)

01 July – Germany – Hockenheim

Stand

The details of the Abarth stand in Geneva are reminiscent of the feeling of Officine Abarth made of iron girders, rough concrete and metal floor plates polished by car tyres. For the public, it will be like visiting the real workshop of a mechanic who is working with skilfully dedication on an engine. It is Carlo Abarth's heritage, one made of hand-crafted care applied to constant technical progress and performance.

In an exhibition area that hints to the part of the brand, Abarth is reasserting its vocation of being projected into the future and show off all its news: new products, new services and new initiatives.

By distributing informative leaflets and special elements placed around the stand, the public can become acquainted with the products of FCA Bank, the financial company specialising in the automotive sector. The company operates on the main European markets—in Switzerland through FCA Capital Suisse SA—with a sole mission: supporting the sales of all Fiat and Chrysler Automobiles brand vehicles through innovative financial products and high added value services dedicated to dealer networks, private clients and companies. A new tool will be available on all Abarth models starting from this month. It is the financial calculator for calculating the financing instalment according to the configuration of the car. During this process, customers can choose the right financing product for their needs and exploit a handy comparison function. At the same time, the instalment total is updated automatically according to the selected optional equipment. The tool will be made available in Germany, France and Spain over the next months.

The Abarth Register

In the wake of the excellent period currently being experienced in the field of automotive heritage over the past months, during which the value of classic cars has doubled, the Abarth Register was established with the goal of promoting and enhancing the value the Abarth brand on historical and cultural levels and of promoting collaboration and networking among enthusiasts.

The Abarth Register identifies the models of the recent history of the brand that have special technical or historical requirements or of which only a limited number of units were made, making them collectable and worthy of protection: authentic “instant classics”. The Abarth Register is a closed list of special models with these requirements.

Very few cars make it to this exclusive list: a small circle of collectable cars the value of which will typically increases over time.

In addition to the special series that marked the history of the brand, like the 695 Tributo Ferrari or the Edizione Maserati, the list includes two models like the 124 spider 2016 Edition, of which 2500 units were made, and the new 695 XSR present at the Geneva Motor Show of which 695 sedans and 695 convertibles will be made. Moreover, to celebrate the uniqueness and value of the models, Abarth opens “The Special Side of Performance”, a section entirely dedicated to all the special series and limited editions made since 2008. In this all-new area owners and enthusiasts can discover the authentic value of a vehicle by entering its VIN and checking the official number of units made. If the historical value of the car is confirmed, the customer will be redirected to the Abarth register website for enrolment.