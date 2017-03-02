As promised in a press release from last week, Renault is introducing today a lightly updated Captur in a bid to keep those sales numbers up high in Europe where 215,670 units were sold in 2016. It was the most popular model in its segment on the old continent and with updates such as optional full-LED headlights and a fancy fixed glass roof, Renault hopes it will lure in even more buyers into their showrooms.

To spice things up, the 2017 Captur facelift also welcomes fresh paints dubbed “Atacama Orange” and “Ocean Blue,” as well as a new roof color called “Platinum Gray.” In total, there are more than 30 different combinations available to personalize the subcompact crossover on the outside, while the interior cabin is available with six customization options. Furthermore, clients can select from a multitude of color packs for both the exterior and the interior.

Renault’s designers have also made some subtle changes to the front grille by giving it a chrome strip to make it look more like what its bigger brothers have, the Kadjar and Koleos. In addition, both front and rear bumpers are now hosting C-shaped LED daytime running lights and come with reworked skid plates like most crossovers have for a dash of ruggedness. Depending on trim level, the Captur can ride on 16- or 17-inch alloy wheels available in different designs.

Renault has not made any changes underneath the hood, so the 2017 Captur will solider on with the usual 0.9- and 1.2-liter turbocharged gasoline engines and the thrifty 1.5-liter diesel.

The lightly tweaked Renault Captur will bow at the Geneva Motor Show on Tuesday where an “EV surprise” is going to be introduced as well. These two will sit alongside the Euro-spec Koleos midsize SUV and the Alaskan pickup truck, while the company’s new Alpine division will bring the lovely A110. As for the low-cost Dacia brand, it will also be there with the rugged Logan MCV Stepway.

Source: Renault