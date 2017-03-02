We finally get a look before the official debut in Geneva.

Don’t call it a wagon. Porsche doesn't – it's simply the Panamera Sport Turismo, and it will officially debut in a few days at the Geneva Motor Show. It has seating for five (or 4 + 1 as Porsche describes it), a rear hatch that opens to load things, and 18.4 cubic feet of storage space that expands to 49 cubic feet with the rear seats folded down. Actually, that does sound like a wagon, but it also has a roof spoiler that automatically extends above 105 miles per hour, and in Turbo Sport guise it delivers 550 horsepower.

So we will compromise and just call it freaking awesome.

Porsche first teased the world back in 2012 with a concept wagon version of its polarizing Panamera sport sedan. That eventually gave way to production rumors, more rumors, spy shots, you know the drill. Now we have the full story, and though the cargo capacity isn’t much greater than a standard Panamera, the bulbous backside looks as though it was meant to be there all along. Everything behind the rear doors is all-new, including the adaptive roof spoiler that will extend at the aforementioned 105 mph, or 54 mph when Sport or Sport Plus mode is activated. The trick wing also serves a third function, deflecting up to 26 degrees with the panoramic roof open to reduce wind noise.

 

2018 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo

 

The Sport Turismo’s rear seats retain individual bucket designs, with the center being the “plus one” in Porsche’s equation. We’ll need to reserve judgement on just how practical that fifth seat is until a road test, but for those who simply like the wagon look and fancy a bit of extra space, the standard Panamera four-seat configuration is available.

Five engine options are available for the Sport Turismo, including the 330-horsepower Panamera 4, Panamera 4 E-Hybrid with 462 horsepower, Panamera 4S with 440 horsepower, Panamera 4S Diesel with 422 horsepower, and the Panamera Turbo Sport with 550 horsepower. Pricing starts just north of $100,000 for the base Panamera 4, which is a bit of a premium over the sedan. Porsche says you can order a Panamera Sport Turismo now, but the European market launch won’t take place until October, with other markets following in November.

Considering some people have been on edge for a Panamera wagon since 2012, waiting a few more months for the first proper long-roof Porsche should be doable.

Source: Porsche

 

 

Read also:

Be part of something big