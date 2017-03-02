Hide press release Show press release

Dodge Resurrects the Demon: Teaser Video No. 8 – ‘Race-hardened Parts’

“Race-hardened Parts,” the eighth video in the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon pre-reveal teaser campaign, launches today



March 2, 2017 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - Building up to the April 11 introduction of the new 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon in New York, Dodge has launched a series of teaser videos to explain how the Demon is designed to maximize performance on the drag strip with increased traction, increased weight transfer and increased torque multiplication. All are great for improving performance, but they also put added stress on the Challenger SRT Demon's driveline.



This week, the newest Challenger SRT Demon teaser, “Race-hardened Parts,” unveiled March 2 at www.ifyouknowyouknow.com, explains how the Demon's driveline is upgraded to handle these increased loads.



Compared with the Challenger Hellcat, critical driveline updates include:

Upgraded prop shaft increases torque capacity by 15 percent: Accomplished through the use of high-strength steel, a 20-percent increase in tube thickness and heat treated stub-shafts.

Upgraded differential housing, with 30 percent increased torque capacity: Accomplished through the use of heat-treated A383 aluminum alloy and a higher strength gear set material that has been shot-peened to increase durability and reduce residual stresses.

Upgraded 41-spline half shafts that deliver 20 percent increased torque capacity: Accomplished through the use of increased diameter high-strength low alloy steel and 8-ball joints that improve torque capacity while reducing operating temperatures by more than 86 degrees Fahrenheit.

Then the SRT engineers went digital to isolate and resolve one of the biggest challenges to clean launches and driveline integrity – wheel hop.



In simple terms, wheel hop happens when tires quickly slip and regain traction at launch, rapidly storing up and releasing energy in the driveline. These high torque spikes can quickly and severely damage driveline components – and up until now, the only solution was to back out of the throttle.



Not with the Challenger SRT Demon. In a first for a factory production car, the SRT Demon’s Launch Assist uses the wheel speed sensors to watch for signs that the tires are slipping/sticking. If slip is detected, the SRT Demon’s control module momentarily reduces engine torque to maximize traction almost instantly – without the driver having to lift. Launch Assist reduces loads in the driveline from wheel hop by more than 15-20 percent, dramatically reducing component damage.



And finally ... for the driver, there is a new four-point harness bar, available through Speedlogix, for use while at the track. The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon’s rear seat is deleted and mounting points are made accessible, making it easy for customers to install the bar without cutting or drilling anything in the car.

Our story so far:



Videos released so far:

“Cage” debuted January 12

“Reduction” debuted January 19

“Wide Body” debuted January 26

“Crate” debuted on February 2

“Forced Induction" debuted on February 9

“Multiplication” debuted on February 16

“Third Law” debuted on February 23



