When a vehicle is putting down so much power, it needs to have stronger parts that can handle the extra grunt.

With each teaser video, Dodge lets us know just a little more about the Challenger SRT Demon, and the latest clip focuses on the heavy-duty parts that let the muscle car’s powerful drivetrain avoid exploding while putting down so much grunt.

Dodge is tailoring the SRT Demon for drag racing by installing a bevy of special components. After countless runs down the strip, even the already hellacious Challenger Hellcat can’t handle the abuse of those extra parts, though. To make sure the Demon is up to the punishment, Dodge adds components like an improved prop shaft that can handle 15 percent more torque thanks to thicker tubing and using high-strength steel. Further back, the differential housing can take 30 percent more torque by using heat-treated aluminum components and a higher strength gear set. A pair of 41-spline half shafts can take 20 percent more muscle, too, by switching to larger diameter, high-strength steel parts.

 

Dodge’s team didn’t just work on the Challenger Demon’s driveline hardware; the crew there also did some computer-aided magic for keeping the beast running reliably. The muscle car’s launch assist monitors for the slippage known as wheel hop that can wreak havoc on a drivetrain. Using the wheel speed sensors, the tech can dial back the engine torque to maintain traction without the driver needing to lift off the throttle. The company figures this ability can reduce strain on components by 15 to 20 percent.

Inside, the Challenger Demon is ready to launch the driver down the strip, too, thanks to mounting points for a bar for carrying a four-point harness. The setup means that buyers don’t need to cut or drill for installing this useful safety equipment.

With every new teaser video, the Challenger Demon sounds more like the ultimate factory-made drag racer. The supercharged engine’s output remains a mystery, but we know the largest hood scoop ever for a production car feeds cool air to it. An upgraded torque converter and revised gearing should mean improved acceleration even if the mill remains at the Hellcat’s 707 horsepower (527 kilowatts). Plus, the upcoming model is 215 pounds (97.5 kilograms) lighter by removing anything that’s not absolutely necessary. For getting the power down, specially tuned adaptive dampers and Nitto drag radials should allow for plenty of traction off the starting line.

Dodge has 14 teaser videos ready for building anticipation about the Challenger Demon. This one is the eighth in the series, so there’s still a lot more to learn. The big unveiling comes at the New York Auto Show in April.

