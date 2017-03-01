Estimates say it could go for as much as $1.9 million.

Right now, the most expensive Fiat ever sold at auction was a 1953 8V Cabriolet designed by Vignale. It went for a whopping $1.18 million (€1,120,000) in 2015 at the Villa Erba. But at the upcoming RM Sotheby’s Amelia Island sale, a Fiat even more rare – and arguably more beautiful – could exceed that figure by an impressive margin.

It’s a 1953 8V Supersonic by Ghia, and it has an out-of-this-world design to go along with its astrological nameplate. The look was penned by Carrozzeria Ghia of Torino, and just 15 examples with the "Supersonic" styling cues were ever built among the 30 to 40 in total designed by Ghia.

This one in particular was on display at the 1954 Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland. Estimates suggest it could go for anywhere between $1.6 to $1.9 million when it crosses the auction block given its immaculate condition. And it has no reserve.

It was delivered from the factory new in 1953 with chassis number 000049, engine number 000085, and the body stamped 810, being just the tenth of 15 built. It was exported to the U.S. by Chrysler chairman K.T. Keller, who arranged the sale of the car to Lou "The Speed King" Fageol, a three-time Gold Cup-winning powerboat racer.

The car was sold to Paul Lazaros in 1979, who restored it to factory condition after a few modifications by its previous owner, which included locating the original engine in place of the aftermarket Corvette unit installed by Fageol. In 2007, it was given an extensive restoration that included a rebuilt transmission, suspension, drivetrain, and dashboard switches.

Nearly 65 years and five owners later, and the car is coming up for sale again. It will head to auction on March 10, 2017, as part of the RM Sotheby’s Gentleman’s Collection auction in Amelia Island.

Source: RM Sotheby's

 

Photos: Darin Schnabel / RM Sotheby's

