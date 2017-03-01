The Performante's high-tech suspension, weight loss, and extra power let it be the quickest production vehicle yet around the Nordschleife.
The Lamborghini Huracán Performante now holds the new production car record around the Nürburgring Nordschleife by lapping the famous course in 6:52.01. Test driver Marco Mapelli actually completed the circuit on October 5, 2016, but Lambo has only now announced the time. The Italian supercar maker has even released a video with telemetry as proof of the impressive accomplishment.
The Performante is lightning fast around the ‘Ring in this clip. Some of the gains over the standard Huracán come from the advanced active aerodynamics system – the Aereodinamica Lamborghini Attiva. Using the firm’s proprietary Forged Composite carbon fiber helps slice off 90 pounds (41 kilograms) over the regular model, too. The model lapping The Green Hell had the same Pirelli Trofeo R tires as the version being sold to customers.
Lambo is still being secretive about the Performante’s powertrain. It retains a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10, but additional tuning reportedly increases the output by 25 to 40 horsepower (19 to 30 kilowatts). Torque likely grows by around 30 pound-feet (41 Newton-meters).
The Performante’s 6:52.01 time easily beasts the previous 6:57 record from the Porsche 918 Spyder. However, the best production car lap time might fall even more later this year. For example, Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus is planning a trip to the ‘Ring, and the folks there are aiming to lap the course in around 6:30. The team behind the Elemental RP1 is allegedly making similar preparations, and Radical is, too. Plus, if a crowdfunding campaign is successful, then enthusiast might send a Viper ACR on a timed circuit.
The Performante officially debuts next week at the Geneva Motor Show. Motor1 has a team attending the event, so look for full coverage of Lambo's record-setting coupe, including live photos from Switzerland.
Source: Lamborghini