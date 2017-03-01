The Lincoln MKZ could be going the way of the dodo if new reports are any indication. According to Autoline, the American luxury automaker will be dropping the nameplate from its lineup in the next few years to make room for even more crossover and SUVs, of course.

Having just received a pretty significant update, dropping the "butterfly" grille and gaining more horsepower, the MKZ could only survive until the 2019 model year. Autoline cites a report from AutoForecast Solutions which suggests a number of changes to the lineup could forecast the sedan’s demise. The most significant of which being the Ford Focus moving to Mexico, which could replace MKZ production entirely.







In doing so the company will focus almost entirely on new crossovers and SUVs in the next few years. But that doesn’t mean Lincoln will leave a void in its lineup entirely where the MKZ used to be. Ed Kim, Vice President of AutoPacific says that a successor could be on the way, according to MotorAuthority.

"We saw a shift with the 2017 Continental, it was the first Lincoln product that went away from alphanumerics in its new naming structure," says Kim. And that, "the role of the sedan in arguably more important for Lincoln than it is for other brands because it’s a brand that still has appeal with older and traditional customers."



With more than 30,000 units sold in 2016, the MKZ was the second best selling vehicle in the lineup behind the MKX crossover (31,000 units). The new MKZ will reportedly be built on a new D6 platform that will unpaired not only the MKZ, but also the Ford Explorer and Fusion.

Source: Autoline



