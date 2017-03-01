The new midsize droptop will debut at the Geneva Motor Show.

Mercedes-Benz has been teasing us on the forthcoming 2018 E-Class Cabriolet for a while now, but the wait is over. Nestled among numerous other Mercedes debuts at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the all-new E-Class Cabriolet is the latest addition to the manufacturer’s recast W213-generation midsize segment. Not surprisingly, it pretty much looks just like the prototype cabrio we drove about a month ago in Arizona, minus the few bits of camouflage still festooned to the pre-production car that, as far as we can tell, didn’t really hide anything revolutionary.

Compared to the previous-generation car, the new droptop is a touch longer at 190 inches and wider at 73.2 inches. It’s a bit higher as well, though it sits roughly a half-inch lower than the current E300 sedan. Optional adjustable dampers offer a wide range of settings, while multi-chamber air suspension offers three firmness settings to accommodate cruising or canyon carving. The optional Dynamic Select system allows drivers to customize everything from suspension settings to throttle response and transmission shift points.

The cabrio gets the same 329-horsepower, 3.0-liter biturbo V6 and 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic found in the E-Class Coupe. As with its convertible C-Class and S-Class siblings, power can be shuffled to either rear-wheel or all-wheel drive platforms. Mercedes hasn’t released performance figures, but we estimate rear-wheel drive models to reach 60 miles per hour in roughly 5.5 seconds. Expect the all-wheel drive version to take a bit longer.

There are no real surprises inside the cabrio, which pulls directly from the coupe for inspiration. That means jet-inspired air vents, LED ambient lighting with 64 colors, numerous color choices for leather, even more choices for interior trim, and a suite of Mercedes luxury that includes the standard 12.3-inch display, or an optional digital instrument cluster. Should you desire a chilly top-down sprint across town, the manufacturer’s Aircap and Airscarf systems are available to both deflect wind and keep warm air nestled in the cabin. Our time in the cabrio prototype didn’t involve cold weather, but we can attest to the lack of wind in the cabin with the roof down.

The big news obviously is the fabric soft top, which gives the cabrio all the coupe’s sex appeal when up and plenty of smooth Mercedes style when down. The roof retracts in less than 20 seconds and can be operated at speeds up to 30 mph. The top is available in four colors – dark brown, dark blue, red, or black – and it’s protected in the truck via retractable cover when down.

Pricing hasn’t been released, but it should be fairly close to the current model’s $63,000 tag. A special 25th Anniversary model that Mercedes says is “aimed primarily at collectors” will feature numerous aesthetic upgrades and likely cost a fair chunk more. The E-Class Cabriolet will be available in the U.S. by the end of the year.

 

