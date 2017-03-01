The second-generation Toyota Tundra pickup has been on the market, in one form or another, since 2007. In that time it’s seen more than a few facelifts, a range of engines and transmissions, and a completely revised interior. But now it looks like the longstanding pickup is due for another update before the end of the year.

Spotted testing in L.A., Toyota is giving its Tundra a more chiseled face before the brand new model debuts in 2020. Though it won’t be as comprehensive as the update we saw in 2014, the new look will keep things fresh until the completely redone model debuts in a few years.







Hidden under all that camo is a new grille, hood, headlights, and a number of revised trim pieces that will give the truck a more upscale feel overall. Seen here in CrewMax trim – opposed to base trim seen in earlier spy photos – the overall design doesn’t stray much from the current Tundra. Revisions to the side panels and rear can’t immediately be seen.

Along with a fresh face, some engine tweaks could also be in the works, including the possibility of a new 10-speed automatic similar to the one found in the Lexus LC and LS. Though, reports suggest the company could hold off on introducing a new transmission until 2020.

For now, Tundra buyers will have to make do with the current look and range of engines, including the base 4.0-liter V6 good for 236 horsepower (175 kilowatts), and the top-trim 5.7-liter V8 with as much as 381 horsepower (284 kilowatts). The freshened-up Tundra will make is expected to make its debut later in the year, likely at the L.A. Auto Show in November.

