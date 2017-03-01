Running from the police is never a good idea. One 18-year-old suspect found out firsthand just how wrong things can go when doing so while behind the wheel of a stolen Toyota Tacoma pickup.

According to KSLA, it all happened in Webster Parish, Louisiana around 1:30PM this past Tuesday. Kevonte Dekorey Austin escaped a work-release program and was a passenger in the stolen Toyota Tacoma pickup when it was pulled over by Sheriff's deputies earlier this week week. Austin reportedly jumped behind the wheel of the pickup while the driver was talking to police and took off.







Deputies chased the Toyota, reportedly reaching speeds of up to 115 miles per hour (185 kilometers per hour). The chase made its way through the area of Springhill in Louisiana before heading south on Highway 371, where the suspect came face to face with a police barricade.

In an attempt to avoid the barricade, the driver hit a spike strip and quickly lost control of the vehicle. The Tacoma swerved into a drainage ditch, onto a banking, and eventually flying through into the parking lot of the restaurant nearby. The truck sustained heavy damage, causing some damage to a local restaurant in the process, and landed on a woman sitting in her car. Thankfully, she was able to walk away from the incident unharmed.

It was all captured on video by someone standing just a few feet away from the events taking place. Austin was eventually taken into custody, and somehow nobody was injured from crash.

Source: KSLA