Late in 2016, spy shots gave us a glimpse of the McLaren 720S’ folding instrument panel. Now, the British sports car maker is actually showing us the dashboard’s magic trick in action. Unlike any other vehicle on the road, the second-generation of the brand’s Super Series has a display that drivers can tilt downward depending on whether they want to maximize visibility or have more information.

As the video above shows, the transformation is fun to watch. The standard instrument cluster, which McLaren calls Full Display Mode (below), is a sporty looking digital screen with info for the selected gear, tachometer, speedometer, and other details. The way these details look varies whether the vehicle is in Comfort, Sport, or Track driving modes. However, when owners went to put their entire focus on the road, the regular screen flips downward. In its place, there’s a simple strip, called Slim Display Mode, that shows the gear, revs, and speed. Most times that’s probably all the info a person would need.







The rest of the 720S’ interior sounds like quite a nice place for a ride, too. An eight-inch screen displays a new infotainment system interface, and McLaren fits machined aluminum switches, too.

McLaren is still keeping many details about the 720S under wraps, but we know that it’s an impressive performer. A recent video shows the upcoming supercar hitting 124 miles per hour (200 kilometers per hour) in 7.8 seconds and then braking back to a complete stop in 4.6 seconds. A new 4.0-liter biturbo V8 sits behind the driver as a replacement for the 650S’ 3.8-liter unit. The output is reportedly as much as 710 horsepower (530 kilowatts).

The 720S debuts at the Geneva Motor Show next week, and full details about it arrive on March 7. Renderings and spy photos suggest that the new model has a sharper look than the current model. Expect full coverage from the Swiss event from Motor1’s team going to Switzerland.

Source: McLaren