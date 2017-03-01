The Bentley Bentayga is one of the most luxurious crossovers in the world straight off the showroom floor, but the brand is now upping the level of opulence even more for truly posh customers by introducing the new Mulliner trim. The one going on display in Geneva is a unique example that has a specially inlaid front fascia depicting the Monte Rosa mountain range.

The range-topping Bentayga needs a suitably potent engine to get around, and the Mulliner is only available with the 6.0-liter W12 with 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and 663 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque. It propels the big crossover to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 4.1 seconds and a top speed of 187 miles per hour (301 kilometers per hour).







The Mulliner is available with Bentley’s roll reduction tech that uses a 48-volt electrical system to adjust the suspension during cornering for a flatter ride.

On the outside, Bentley doesn’t really advertise whether a Bentayga has the Mulliner spec ­– other than adding a badge. The only major changes are body-color lower trim and chrome bumper grilles in the fascia. It also rides on seven-spoke 22-inch wheels. Two-tone paint is an option but becomes available on the standard Bentayga in April.

The Mulliner really shows why it’s so special on the inside. Buyers can choose different colors for the front and rear seats, and they have seven shades to pick from. Ombré Burr Walnut Veneer wood trim is only available on this model. For true opulence, customers can spec an optional Breitling clock that comes in solid gold and has a dedicated winding mechanism.







Passengers in the rear find a bottle cooler in the console that includes Cumbria Crystal flutes. While enjoying a drink, occupants can pick from six levels of mood lighting that adjusts the illumination from the doors, armrests, and foot wells. Owners can even prep the cabin to their liking with the Parking Heater that lets them set the interior temperature when away from the vehicle.

The Bentayga Mulliner goes on sale this spring, but Bentley is clear that the model only available in limited numbers because of the work necessary in crafting such a luxurious cabin. The company isn't talking about the price, but it's safe to assume that the figure is more than the SUV's roughly $230,000 base price. Expect to only see royalty and captains of industry driving one of these.

Source: Bentley