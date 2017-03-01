The next couple of weeks will be busy for Renault. The French company is preparing for the premiere of the facelifted Captur and an “EV surprise,” which will be exhibited at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show alongside the European versions of the Koleos and Alaskan. Meanwhile, Renault’s Formula 1 team is testing its new race car in Barcelona and, as it turns out, the manufacturer is also launching an innovative approach to contact customers.

In France, starting from March 16, Renault will use more than a hundred Pepper robots to meet customers at official dealerships all over the country. The “innovative technological experience” will be running through to November and in support the automaker is starting a communications campaign today, with Pepper starring alongside Renault French Touch ambassador Nicolas Carpentier. Through a special site, customers will be able to book personal appointments with Pepper at a dealership of their choice.







“With Pepper we’re offering customers a unique dealership experience,” Valérie Candeiller, Renault France advertising director, commented. “This friendly little robot is a great ambassador of successful French Tech, and it fits in very neatly with the Renault French Touch approach that shines through in our totally up-to-date range of vehicles.”

The Pepper is developed by SoftBank Robotics, a “frontline world player in robotics” and a company employing a workforce of more than 500 people at offices in Paris, Tokyo, San Francisco, Boston, and Shanghai. Judging by the images, the robot will be able to move, talk and, probably, express some kind of reactions. Happy shopping, French friends.

Source: Renault