In the annual ranking of car brands released by Consumer Reports, Audi leads the pack and is followed by two other German premium marques: Porsche and BMW, both of which have managed to improve their ratings compared to the 2016 analysis. The Ingolstadt-based marque has posted an overall score of 81, thus trumping Porsche by three points and BMW by four.

To better understand how the points are being attributed to each brand, these results are overall scores obtained by combining the following factors: owner satisfaction, road tests, predicted reliability, and safety. Even though Audi is first in the overall rankings, it’s important to point out Porsche has a better road test score (88 vs 86), while BMW is on a par with Audi as far as road test results are concerned.

While the top five brands are unchanged from last year, the order is not the same taking into account Porsche and BMW are up by two positions, Lexus is down by one, while Subaru has lost three spots.

If you’re wondering about which U.S. brand ranks highest, it would have to be Tesla on eighth spot with an overall score of 73 points and a road test score of 88 points based on a range consisting of just two models. At the bottom of the charts, Fiat is dead last with a mere 41-point overall score and 52-point road test score.

Here are the complete rankings: