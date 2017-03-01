More than a month after its first online appearance, the Dendrobium is making its comeback in new official teaser images, preceding the vehicle’s Geneva public debut next week. Even those with a short memory will surely remember this is Singapore’s first hypercar, developed and designed by “electric mobility experts” Vanda Electrics. The company is cooperating with Williams Advanced Engineering, the engineering division of the Williams Group, which is responsible for the aerodynamics, lightweight structures, and vehicle integration.

The car we will see next week in Geneva will be only a concept, which will, most likely, gather opinions used for future projects, also planned to be developed together with Williams as a main partner. Vanda Electrics is still not willing to reveal any technical details, beyond vague assurances that the hypercar has the “latest in e-powertrain development.”







The company also promises the vehicle, which will feature a two-seat layout, will have automatic roof and doors, which “open in a synchronized manner, resembling a fully-opened dendrobium flower, a genus of orchids native to Singapore.” When we asked Sam Hardy, a spokesperson for the project, about what to expect, he simply told us to “imagine something like the gullwing doors on a 300SL Mercedes, but even more intricate.” Inside the two-seat cabin, the Dendrobium will feature “the lowest carbon tannery and leather product in the world.”

Vanda Electrics previous projects include a commercial vehicle and an electric scooter, all developed as part of the company’s global strategy to “revolutionize zero emissions vehicles.” So far, the so-called revolution consists of an electric mini truck with a range of 62 miles (100 kilometers) and a top speed of 25 miles per hour (40 kilometers per hour), and a cute e-scooter with a range of just 37 miles (60 km).

Source: Vanda Electrics