It's literally the Rolls-Royce of kids' cars.

Just about every single Rolls-Royce owner decides to individualize his prized possession, so it’s pretty much safe to say there aren’t two cars alike. Same goes for this “SRH” concept of a car for kids, which is truly one of a kind. It was created specifically for the St Richard’s Hospital Pediatric Day Surgery Unit, hence the designation.

The cutesy little car has a clear purpose: to put a smile on the children’s faces while they drive it through the Pediatric Unit corridors to the operating theater. To make it feel even more like the real deal, the route contains “traffic signs.” All these efforts have been made in an attempt to reduce child patient stress before heading to the surgery unit.

“The biggest unveil for the smallest Rolls-Royce” involved “test drivers” Molly Matthews and Hari Rajyaguru who had the opportunity to visit the marque’s Goodwood Studio and receive the VIP treatment just like the company’s customers. The two had the chance to be the first to test the unique SRH before the pint-sized car was handed over to the staff at St Richard’s Hospital where other kids will get to drive it from now on.

2017 Rolls-Royce SRH
In charge of the one-off car was Rolls-Royce’s Bespoke Manufacturing team and they decided to go with a two-tone exterior finish by combining Andalusian White and Salamanca Blue. As a final touch on the outside, a tailor-made St James Red coachline was applied by hand and the same hue is also noticeable on the self-righting wheel center caps.

As far as the cabin is concerned, RR says the attention to detail is on a par with the brand’s real cars and it uses a two-tone steering wheel in the same vein as the body. The coachline’s theme has been carried over inside where the seat upholstery has a St James Red finish.

It took more than 400 hours to complete and involved the use of 3D printing during the design process, including for the paddle controls and the Spirit of Ecstasy. Powered by a 24-volt gel battery, the SRH has a top speed of 10 miles per hour (16 kilometers per hour). It can be limited to 4 mph (6 kph) “for a more sedate journey” with the promise to deliver the quietness and smoothness of a real V12-powered Rolls-Royce.

Source: Rolls-Royce

