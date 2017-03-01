It's basically a house on wheels.

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class is a versatile model in its own right, but transformed into a Marco Polo recreational vehicle it gives owners even more flexibility. Following the launch of the Marco Polo camper last year, the company with the three-pointed star logo has prepared another derivative that carries the “Horizon” suffix.

It’s essentially a vehicle you can live in considering it has all the amenities you’d ever want, including a kitchenette, a bench seat with bed extension and roof bed, along with swiveling front seats and a wardrobe. While the regular version of the V-Class-based Marco Polo can host four people, the Horizon has multiple seating configurations and can be transformed into a five-seater with two swiveling front seats at the front and a three-seater bench/berth in the back. Alternatively, the cabin’s layout can have four single comfy seats or Mercedes can squeeze in as many as seven seats. When you need the space to transport large cargo, the recreation vehicle can be transformed into a van by simply removing the seats.

2017 Mercedes V-Class Marco Polo Horizon
2017 Mercedes V-Class Marco Polo Horizon

There’s a roof bed available and it’s big enough for two people, while the aforementioned bench seat/berth mounted in the back and with two drawers underneath for extra storage can be turned into a bed for three people, depending on the seating configuration. It means the RV can seat up to seven people and provide sleeping options for up to five.

You might also like:

Buyers willing to spend more can configure the V-Class Marco Polo Horizon with wood-like trim, piano lacquer-look accents, and a wave-look trim. At an additional cost, the RV can be fitted with the optional AMG Line pack bringing a sportier appearance.

Both rear- and all-wheel-drive layouts are available, with power coming from diesel engines delivering 134 hp (100 kW), 161 hp (120 kW), and 188 hp (140 kW) channeled to the road through a seven-speed automatic transmission.

Mercedes will host the world premiere of the V-Class Marco Polo Horizon next week at the Geneva Motor Show, but it’s already taking orders in Germany where the base model kicks off at €52,051 (about $54,830).

Source: Mercedes-Benz

Be part of something big