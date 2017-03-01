Toyota also takes several spots on the list, while Audi ranks highest for the annual Brand Report Card.

When was the last time Chevrolet blitzed all other competitors in the compact segment to be a Consumer Reports Top Pick? Perhaps a better question: when did two Chevys make the overall list at the same time? That’s a trick question, because according to Consumer Reports, it has never happened in the 25 years since their Top Picks segment began.

In a category accustomed to seeing cars from Honda, Subaru, or Toyota, the 2017 Chevy Cruze nabbed the top spot among compact cars. Consumer Reports praised the car for its smooth ride, quiet operation, and impressive fuel economy – marks that we also recognized from our roads tests of both the sedan and hatchback, though we weren’t quite as enamored overall.

For the third straight year, Consumer Reports also picked the 2017 Chevrolet Impala for the large sedan category, citing generous cabin space and comfortable seating among other things.

Other new models for Consumer Reports Top Picks for 2017 are:

2017-toyota-yaris-iA
2016-toyota-prius
2017-audi-q7
2016-mazda-mx5
2017-subaru-forester
2017-toyota-highlander
2017-honda-ridgeline
2016-kia-optima

Consumer Reports also listed the results for their 2017 Brand Report Card, with luxury manufacturers like Audi, Porsche, and BMW taking the spotlight. 31 brands were included, with factors such as road test scores, predicted reliability, owner satisfaction, and safety results considered to produce an overall score.

For the second year in a row, the top-five manufacturers are all the same, though the order has changed slightly. Audi topped the list with a score of 81. Porsche rose two spots to rank second with 78; BMW also rose two points to tie with Lexus at 77. Lexus dropped a position compared to last year, while Subaru dropped three spots to round-out the top-five with a score of 74.

Despite the accolades given to the Cruze and Impala, Chevrolet didn’t make the Brand Report Card top-ten rankings. Only two domestic brands made the cut – Buick with a tenth-place finish and Tesla, which made its debut on the list in eighth position.

Source: Consumer Reports

 

