On April 14, the eight installment in the Fast and Furious franchise will hit theaters… and this time, it’s about family. The first few trailers have given us a clue as to the plot, but this newest international trailer divulges even more about exactly what’s going on amongst all the explosions.

Similar to others Fast and Furious films before it, the Fate of the Furious will take the cars and the action to a few different locations around the world. Exotic locales like the frozen lakes Iceland, the iconic streets of Cuba, and Ohio.

Alongside Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto), the typically cast of characters will also be along for the ride, including Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson (Hobbs), Tyrese Gibson (Roman Pearce), Chris “Ludacris” Bridges (Letty Ortiz), and introducing Charlize Theron as Cipher.







The central theme revolves around Charlize Theron, who "seduces Dom [Diesel] into the world of crime he can’t seem to escape." The "Fast and Furious" crew must, "crisscross the globe to stop an anarchist from unleashing chaos on the world’s stage…and to bring home the man who made them a family."

Like the first trailer, this one is filled to the brim with fast cars, CGI explosions, and plenty of family. In particular it starts off with Diesel’s character racing alongside Michelle Rodriguez on the streets of Cuba in some classic cars. Apart from the classics, the new Dodge Challenger Demon will make its on-screen debut, as well as a few other exotics, a tank, and even a submarine.

All the ridiculous antics will hit the screen on April 14 in the U.S.