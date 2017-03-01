Hide press release Show press release

INTRODUCING THE 2018 RANGE ROVER VELAR

At a Glance

– Fourth member of the Range Rover family is positioned between the Range Rover Evoque and the Range Rover Sport models

– Mid-size luxury SUV delivers new levels of refinement, elegance and technology

– Debut of the all-new Land Rover InControl® Touch Pro™ Duo infotainment system, featuring two high-definition 10-inch touchscreens for unrivalled functionality and intuitive operation1

– A compelling, stand out design which features perfectly optimized volume, powerful, taut surfaces and a stunning silhouette

– Design purity emphasized by flush deployable door handles

– Constructed from a lightweight and stiff Aluminum-intensive body structure which enhances performance and agility versus traditional steel construction

– The 113.15-in. wheelbase and intelligently-designed interior deliver 34.4 cu. ft. of luggage space behind row two

– Air suspension is standard on six-cylinder models improving on- and off-road refinement and capability

– All-wheel drive with Intelligent Driveline Dynamics and Adaptive Dynamics damping technology deliver maximum driver engagement on-road2

– Available traction technologies include Terrain Response® 2, Active Rear Locking Differential, All Terrain Progress Control, Low Traction Launch, Hill Descent Control(HDC®) and Gradient Release Control2

– A towing capacity of up to 5,500 lbs in six-cylinder models is complemented by the available Advanced Tow Assist function – instead of directly steering the vehicle when backing up, the driver can aim where they want the trailer to go using the Touch Pro Duo rotary controller, and the vehicle determines what steering inputs are needed to direct the trailer where required 2

– Three available powertrains include a responsive 180HP 2.0-liter Ingenium diesel 4-cylinder, a 247HP 2.0-liter gas Ingenium 4-cylinder and a potent 380HP supercharged 3.0-liter gas V6 engine. Each engine is mated to an 8-speed ZF® transmission with all-wheel drive standard2

– Full suite of available advanced drivers assistance systems including Adaptive Cruise Control with Queue Assist and Intelligent Emergency Braking, Reverse Traffic Detection, and Blind Spot Assist2

– On sale in North America later this year; priced from $49,9003

(MAHWAH, N.J.) – March 1, 2017 – In 1970 Land Rover launched the original Range Rover; almost half a century later that spirit of innovation continues with the introduction of the fourth member of the Range Rover family – the Range Rover Velar.

Joining the Range Rover family slotted between the Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport, the Range Rover Velar offers new levels of luxury, refinement and all-terrain capability to the premium mid-size SUV segment.

Land Rover Chief Design Officer, Gerry McGovern, said: “We call the Velar the avant-garde Range Rover. It brings a new dimension of glamour, modernity and elegance to the brand. The Range Rover Velar changes everything.”

Created as a clean sheet design using Jaguar Land Rover’s Lightweight Aluminum Architecture, the Velar represents the next chapter of the Range Rover success story. The Velar is defined by a visually reductive approach in its design, which evolves the Range Rover DNA and previews the next generation of Range Rover vehicles.

Visually, the Velar is beautifully balanced with powerful proportions; a continuous waist line rises through to the taut tapered lines of the rear and a generous 113.15-inch wheelbase contributes significantly to both its elegant design and spacious interior.

Large alloy wheels – in particular the range of 22-inch designs – optimize the vehicle’s stunning silhouette, while further enhancing the dramatic presence of the vehicle.

Advanced technology is pivotal to the contemporary design: the full-LED headlights are the most slender ever to appear on a production Land Rover vehicle. The flush deployable door handles on the Range Rover Velar help emphasize a taut, elegant design language and contribute to a coefficient of drag of only 0.32Cd making it the most aerodynamically efficient Land Rover vehicle to date.

The interior of the Velar reaffirms ideals of elegant simplicity, sophistication and refinement. An unwavering belief in reductionism has been fully employed, with switches being kept to an absolute minimum to help create a calm streamlined sanctuary.

In order to achieve this elegant simplicity, inside, designers relied on a new InControl Touch Pro Duo infotainment system; the centerpiece of the vehicle’s interior. Touch Pro Duo features two 10-inch high-definition touchscreens2 integrated seamlessly behind hidden-until-lit surfaces. These slim, intuitive displays work in harmony with the cabin architecture while adding an overall sense of modernity congruent with the vehicle’s reductive exterior design approach. All of this is equaled by the vehicle’s practicality: luggage compartment volume is 34.4 cu. ft. behind row two.

Offering greater choice to customers, a sustainable, premium textile seat material is available as an alternative to leather. The Dapple Grey material was developed together with Kvadrat, Europe’s leading manufacturer of high-quality design textiles, and is complemented with Suedecloth inserts in Ebony or Light Oyster.

The light, stiff, aluminum-intensive body, together with double-wishbone front- and Integral Link rear suspension provides the perfect basis for agile handling, superior ride comfort and outstanding refinement.

Combined with a comprehensive restraints system that includes six airbags4, and a suite of advanced driver assistance systems including Autonomous Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control with Queue-Assist and an Adaptive Speed Limiter, the Range Rover Velar integrates the latest automotive technology2.

The Range Rover Velar – like all Range Rover vehicles – offers exceptional capability on a variety of surfaces, terrains and weather conditions. The Range Rover Velar features a highly sophisticated all-wheel drive system, available four-corner air suspension and, when equipped with air suspension, a ground clearance of 9.9 in. (8.4 in. with coil springs), wading depth of 25.6 in. (23.6 in. with coil springs) and a suite of traction technologies which include Terrain Response® 2, Active Rear Locking Differential and All Terrain Progress Control2.

Exceptional performance comes from a range of three available diesel and gasoline powertrains, all matched to a smooth-shifting ZF eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive with Intelligent Driveline Dynamics2.

A refined 180HP four-cylinder Ingenium diesel delivers 317 lb-ft. of torque and will be the model’s fuel efficiency leader8. The diesel engine is joined by a new 247HP four-cylinder Ingenium gasoline engine which enables acceleration from 0-60 mph in just 6.4 seconds5. An even more powerful, 380HP supercharged V6 gasoline engine combines sports car performance with a unique soundtrack and enables the Velar to accelerate to 60 mph from a standstill in only 5.3 seconds before reaching an electronically-limited top speed of 155 mph5.

The Range Rover Velar and Velar R-Dynamic range comprises of four selectively available specifications including Standard, S, SE or HSE, with three powertrain options depending on trim. Customers can also specify Black and Premium Exterior Packs for an even more distinguished appearance.

Most exclusive of all will be the Range Rover Velar First Edition. Limited to approximately 500 units in the U.S. and available for one model year only, the Velar First Edition is even more luxurious than the HSE specification. This model is powered solely by the 380HP 3.0-liter V6 gasoline engine and features a wealth of extra features as standard, including a full extended leather interior, as well as a copper weave carbon fiber trim finisher, to complement the perforated Windsor leather seats finished in two tone Light Oyster/Ebony, a 1600W Meridian™ 3D Signature Surround Sound System, and special 22-inch Split-Spoke wheels with diamond-turned finish are also standard.

First Edition models are available exclusively in one of three colors; Corris Grey, Silicon Silver, or Flux Silver– a unique added cost satin finish exclusive to the First Edition, which will be meticulously hand-sprayed at Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations’ Oxford Road Technical Center in the UK.

Land Rover set a new all-time sales record for the U.S. in 2016. In 2017, the brand will launch the all-new fifth generation Discovery and Range Rover Velar, expanding the line up to six models. Designed and engineered at Jaguar Land Rover’s development centers in the UK, the Range Rover Velar will be produced at the company’s Solihull production in facility. In the U.S. it goes on sale later this year, priced from $49,9001.

2018 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER VELAR PRICING:

Model/Trim

Engine

Priced From



Range Rover Velar

2.0L T/C Si4 247HP Gasoline

$49,900



Range Rover Velar S

2.0L T/C Si4 247HP Gasoline

$54,700



Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic SE

2.0L T/C Si4 247HP Gasoline

$60,100



Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic HSE

2.0L T/C Si4 247HP Gasoline

$67,600







Range Rover Velar S

2.0L T/C Td4 180HP Diesel

$56,200



Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic SE

2.0L T/C Td4 180HP Diesel

$61,600



Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic HSE

2.0L T/C Td4 180HP Diesel

$69,100







Range Rover Velar S

3.0L S/C V6 380HP Gasoline

$64,200



Range Rover Velar SE

3.0L S/C V6 380HP Gasoline

$67,400



Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic SE

3.0L S/C V6 380HP Gasoline

$69,600



Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic HSE

3.0L S/C V6 380HP Gasoline

$77,100



Range Rover Velar First Edition

3.0L S/C V6 380HP Gasoline

$89,300





Five elements define the absolute desirability of the Range Rover Velar:

DRIVEN BY REDUCTION:

Stripping Away Complexity to Reveal True Quality

- Designed and engineered with an unwavering belief in ‘reductionism’

- The luxurious, spacious interior is a calm sanctuary, combining elegant simplicity with premium materials and beautiful details such as hidden-until-lit controls

THE FOURTH RANGE ROVER:

The Next Revolution in SUV Design, With Precision in Every Detail

- The Range Rover Velar is positioned between Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport

- Born from reductionism, Range Rover Velar embodies technology-enabled design, providing the next logical step in expanding the Range Rover portfolio

A BLOODLINE LIKE NO OTHER:

Respecting Range Rover Heritage without Being Harnessed by it

- Almost fifty years of Range Rover pedigree provides the confidence to aim higher and allow customers to make more of their world

- The British Royalty of the SUV world, Range Rover heritage began with the original prototypes in 1969 which were named Velar

ESTABLISHING THE TRENDS OF TOMORROW:

Progressing a History of Technology and Innovation for Range Rover

- Continuing on a history of innovation for Range Rover, the Velar incorporates advanced technologies, compelling design and an absolute attention to detail that portend Range Rover design language for future models

- Dual 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system called Touch Pro Duo1, full color Head Up Display2, super-slim LED headlights, flush deployable door handles and burnished copper detailing offer a glimpse at design trends for future Range Rover models

REFINED FOR EVERY OCCASION:

Exceeding Expectations with Land Rover’s Legendary Capability On Varying Terrains

- The refinement customers expect, combined with the unrivalled capability Land Rover is known for

- Exceptional on-road performance and agility combined with outstanding ride quality and composure

RANGE ROVER VELAR

PRESS PACK CONTENTS:

1. DESIGN

1.1 Perfect Proportions, Precision Execution

1.2 The Interior: A Calm Sanctuary

2. TECHNOLOGY

2.1 World Debut: Touch Pro Duo Infotainment System

2.2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

2.3 Towing Technology

3. ENGINEERING

3.1 Outstanding Capability On- And Off-Road

3.2 Refined And Efficient Powertrains

3.3 Lightweight Aluminum Architecture

1. DESIGN

The Range Rover Velar brings a new dimension of glamour and elegance to the Range Rover family. Designed to slot between the Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport, this is a new type of Range Rover for a new type of customer.

1.1 Perfect Proportions, Precise Execution

The all-new Range Rover Velar is both instantly recognizable as a Range Rover and radical in its interpretation of the brand’s DNA. The mid-size luxury SUV is defined by a formal, powerful size that is beautifully balanced by perfectly optimized proportions. The large wheels – up to 22-inches in diameter – help to define the stunning silhouette while further enhancing the vehicle’s dramatic presence.

The floating roof and clamshell hood provide clear references to its lineage and visually reinforce the all-terrain capability for which all Range Rover vehicles are known for. The 113.15-in (2,874mm) wheelbase (Range Rover Evoque: 104.7-in/2,660mm; Range Rover Sport: 115.1-in/2,923mm) enhances the vehicle’s visual length, and contributes to the exceptionally spacious cabin and luggage compartment – which measures 34.4 cu ft behind the second row. The continuous, rising waistline and tapering glasshouse balance formal elegance with a poised, sporting attitude.

The short front overhang and super-slim full-LED headlights further minimize visual weight. The longer rear overhang provides balance and highlights the model’s imposing length, and features a pronounced kick to add to the muscular stance. On R-Dynamic models, twin chrome exhaust finishers are integrated perfectly into the rear bumper and provide a subtle reference to the power and performance of the Velar.

An upright, bold front graphic and long hood set the tone for the vehicle’s exterior design language. The form of the dominant, proud grille is further emphasized by slender full-LED headlights which deliver an emphatic slim-line visual signature. The front bumper’s pronounced air inlets and subtle skid plate hint at both the performance and all-terrain capability of the vehicle.

The fast windshield angle intersects powerfully with the front axle line and flows into the Range Rover-specific floating roof design, which can be specified in either body color or Narvik Black contrast finishes. The standard panoramic roof enhances the vehicle’s exceptional interior space by allowing natural light to flood in.

The pure and simple yet strong forms of the vehicle’s bodysides are testament to Range Rover brand’s long history of lightweight Aluminum construction. The clean, unadorned surfaces are punctuated by a strong shoulder line just below the glasshouse, while a thin, sweeping black graphic flows elegantly around the body’s lower reaches.

Fender vents which begin in line with the front axle flow backwards to the front doors, emphasizing the dynamic character of the Velar.

Flush deployable door handles – a Range Rover-first – emphasize how the striking design of the Velar is made possible with new technology. The handles, which feature subtle LED illumination, deploy when the doors are unlocked via the key fob, or by pressing a discreet button set into the handle, and hinge outward when pulled to open the doors.

They retract seamlessly into the doors when the car is locked, or at speeds above 5mph (8km/h), improving aerodynamic efficiency, and drawing further attention to the strikingly clean, uninterrupted form of the bodysides.

Every Velar model features LED headlights as standard equipment. As well as superior illumination and energy efficiency compared to Bi-Xenon lights, LED technology has also enabled the designers to create the most slender headlight clusters ever fitted to a production Land Rover vehicle. They wrap dramatically around the front of the vehicle; a full-length black design within emphasizes their narrow width. Distinctive daytime-running lights enhance the assertive road presence that all Range Rover vehicles command.

Slimline LED fog lights further enhance the Velar’s technology-enabled design and are seamlessly integrated into the lower black feature line that wraps round the vehicle.

The LED taillights echo the sophistication of the headlights with an eye-catching 3D appearance. They are complemented by a full-length high-level stop-lamp: hidden-until-lit and with a clear lens, it uses light-guide technology with integrated micro-optics to create smooth, homogeneous light. The LED rear fog lights blend into the sweeping black contrast design as it reaches the rear of the vehicle.

A choice of exterior design treatments enhances customer choice and makes the Velar even more distinctive. R-Dynamic models receive a unique, deeper front bumper with enlarged apertures to increase cooling and create greater visual presence.

Burnished Copper-colored detailing extends to the front bumper blades and fender vents, while the front grille and all Range Rover lettering are finished in Shadow Atlas Silver. The black contrast roof option lowers the visual center of gravity and complements the Dark Grey Satin wheels.

Black and Premium exterior packages provide additional visual differentiation. The Black Exterior Package is offered on both core and R-Dynamic derivatives, introducing distinctive Narvik Black to the grille mesh and surround, hood and tailgate lettering, fender vents, tow-eye cover surround and lower bumper blade. For R-Dynamic derivatives, the hood vent blades, bumper aperture inserts and exhaust finishers are also finished in Narvik Black.

The Premium Exterior Package is reserved exclusively for core (non-R-Dynamic) Velar derivatives, and includes lower exterior trim elements finished in high-gloss Narvik Black to enhance the vehicle’s elegant detailing. The addition of fog lamps, a tow-eye cover in Narvik Black, tow-eye cover surround in Indus Silver and lower bumper blades in Atlas Silver complete the transformation.

At launch, a range of 12 exterior colors are available: Fuji White, Narvik Black, Yulong White, Indus Silver, Corris Grey, Santorini Black, Kaikoura Stone, Byron Blue, Firenze Red, Aruba, Silicon Silver and Carpathian Grey.

For the ultimate premium appearance, a new Flux Silver satin paint finish is available exclusively for the Velar First Edition model during the first model year from the Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations division and applied at the Oxford Road Technical Center. The advanced paint features a vacuum-metallized pigment to enhance the effect of both light and shade over the vehicle’s elegant, svelte form.

Nine distinctive wheel designs ranging from 18- to 22-inches with a choice of four finishes are available. Standard models are equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels as standard. S models upgrade to a 19-inch wheel, SE models move up to a 20-inch wheel and HSE models increase to a 21-inch wheel as standard. On models above the standard trim level, customers can specify up to 22-inch alloy wheels, which form part of the First Edition model’s comprehensive standard equipment.

1.2 The Interior: A Calm Sanctuary

Mirroring the taut, uncluttered, and perfectly-executed exterior design, the precision-crafted interior of the Range Rover Velar embraces the latest technology to enhance the trademark architecture of the Range Rover with a renewed focus on luxury materials, exquisite detailing, and exceptional refinement.

Positioned in a Sports-Command driving position, the front seats of the Velar balance performance-oriented design and support with opulent comfort, and offer up to 20-way adjustment with available heating, cooling and massage functions. Weight-optimized and designed to liberate additional interior space, the seats have also been carefully sculpted for ease of entry and egress to and from the vehicle.

The 40:20:40 rear seats offer exceptional comfort, and are also available with heating and electric recline options. The optional four-zone climate control and cabin air ionization system make the vehicle’s interior an even more comfortable place to be for all occupants.

The instrument panel’s strong, horizontal beam is the defining element of the interior architecture of the Range Rover Velar. It rakes back dramatically towards the windshield underlining the vehicle’s dynamic driving characteristics. The slender air vents reinforce its reductive, technology-enabled design approach.

Front and center are the two high-definition 10-inch touchscreens which make up the new InControl Touch Pro Duo infotainment system1. The thin capacitive polycarbonate precisely follows the subtle curvature of the instrument panel for seamless, perfectly flush surface integration. Incorporating the Terrain Response® and Terrain Response® 2 controls into Touch Pro Duo eliminates the traditional dial and hard buttons, creating extra space in the center console and further emphasizing the visually-reductive approach that drives every aspect of the vehicle’s design1.

The infotainment system also features two multi-function rotary controllers that are distinguished by their tactile, rubberized outer surface, Satin Chrome bezels and seamlessly-integrated digital display screens. The rotary transmission controller rises silently from the center console on start-up.

In front of the driver are twin-analog dials with a 5-inch TFT display between them, or, as standard on SE specification and above, a 12.3-inch Interactive TFT Driver Display1. This high-definition virtual instrument cluster delivers a rich, high-technology experience and allows the driver to prioritize key information: a two-dial layout with an information panel in the center, a one-dial layout flanked by dual information displays, or a full-map view.

Key information such as speed, turn-by-turn navigation instructions and driver assistance system warnings can also be displayed to the driver using the latest-generation full-color head-up display. The virtual images projected onto the windshield appear to hover in front of the driver, allowing the driver to quickly and easily process the information while remaining focused on the road ahead1.

The steering wheel features hidden-until-lit capacitive buttons which benefit from situation-based options and even allow the driver to program specific functions.

The cockpit’s distinctive horizontal architecture is celebrated with a new embossed Cut Diamond signature design, which flows from the instrument panel through to the door casings to emphasize the width of the spacious cabin.

The Cut Diamond design is subtly echoed throughout the interior: the Windsor Leather and Premium Textile seats feature a perforated interpretation, and the Cut Diamond motif forms an integral part of the stainless steel speaker frets’ structure on the Meridian 17- and 23-speaker audio systems.

The entry level model features Suedecloth and Luxtec upholstery with distinctive twin-needle stitching. S and SE models upgrade to high-quality, perforated grained leather while the R-Dynamic SE upgrades to sporty perforated grained leather with Suedecloth bolsters. R-Dynamic HSE specification is equipped with luxuriously soft perforated Windsor leather, which extends to the instrument panel and door casings.

Offering greater choice to customers, an innovative new Premium Textile seat material is offered as an alternative to leather upholstery. Developed with Kvadrat, Europe’s leading manufacturer of high-quality design textiles, this sustainable material comes in Dapple Grey and features wool-blend textile contrasted with a Suedecloth insert available in Light Oyster or Ebony.

The Suedecloth fibers are created from recycled plastic bottles and crafted into a textured non-woven material that’s soft to the touch. An advanced coating system ensures the Premium Textile interior is durable and easily cleaned.

Perfectly-crafted trim finishers celebrate the natural look and texture of authentic materials. Choices include a Satin Blonde Linear veneer, which is pale-stained and has a satin feel open-pore finish to give a very modern, airy character, and the Argento Pin-stripe veneer, which is distinguished by its high-gloss finish and silver streaks to emphasize the wood grain. Another highlight is Carbon Fiber Copper weave trim, created by weaving carbon fiber and copper filaments together under a high gloss finish.

Ambient LED lighting casts a soft glow over the interior, subtly highlighting the strong architectural lines and authentic materials for a calming atmosphere. Configurable ambient lighting technology offers a choice of 10 different color options.

While refinement is the priority for any Range Rover interior, versatility remains a key strength. The inherent package-efficiency engineered into the Lightweight Aluminum Architecture of the Range Rover Velar, together with its 113.15-in (2,874mm) wheelbase delivers exceptional interior space for all occupants.

The split, sliding front center armrest allows row-one occupants to individually adjust each half of the armrest to their liking, and concealed underneath it is a cubby with a cupholder and additional storage space. Another cupholder is located under a flush-fitting cover next to the rotary transmission controller.

Occupants have access to two USB ports in row one and one 12V power socket in row 2, for charging mobile devices. An additional 12V socket can be specified in the front of the cabin, along with an additional two USB ports for row-two occupants.

Deep, wide storage compartments in the lower door casings have been designed to accommodate 24oz beverage containers with ease. The center console provides additional storage behind the lower touchscreen – ideal for storing valuables away from view.

The luggage compartment delivers 34.4 cu ft of space behind row two. The 40:20:40 row-two seat features a ski-hatch enabling long items to be through-loaded, and with the rear seats folded flat, the Velar provides up to 70.1 cu ft of room from a load space measuring 70.7-in long by 49.1-in wide. Available remote release levers are located in the luggage compartment to make lowering the rear seats even more convenient.

The gesture-controlled power tailgate option makes loading bulky or heavy objects into the luggage compartment easier and more convenient. Rather than reach for the keyfob or pressing the release button on the tailgate, customers only have to make a kicking gesture under the rear bumper; sensors detect this movement and trigger the tailgate to open.

Another innovative technology designed to make life easier is the optional Land Rover Activity Key – a waterproof, shockproof wristband with integrated transponder – which allows customers to enjoy sports and outdoor pursuits such as running, cycling or kayaking without having to carry the standard key fob.

Holding the Activity Key up to the “L” on the Land Rover badge on the tailgate simultaneously locks the vehicle and disables any keyfobs left inside the vehicle, so they can be left securely behind while you enjoy your active lifestyle. Activity Key has no battery, so you never have to worry about changing it.

2. TECHNOLOGY

Technology and innovation define the Range Rover Velar, exemplified by the all-new Touch Pro Duo infotainment system1.

2.1 World Debut: InControl Touch Pro Duo Infotainment System

The Range Rover Velar debuts the all-new Touch Pro Duo infotainment system, which is the latest infotainment system to be developed by Jaguar Land Rover. Touch Pro Duo features two high-definition 10-inch touchscreens that form the centerpiece of the beautifully minimalist cabin, and blends a futuristic, elegant feel with an intuitive, engaging interface and exceptional functionality1.

Located in the instrument panel’s horizontal beam, the upper touchscreen’s menu is divided into three panels: navigation, media and phone. Interaction is as intuitive as using a tablet or a smartphone: swiping across the screen to change between menus, pinching to zoom in and out, and pressing and scrolling across the screen to pan across maps1.

Each function may be individually selected and displayed on the main part of the screen to provide more detailed information and user options. A side panel provides access for up to five frequently used functions: navigation, media, phone, news and weather1. A permanent menu bar in the lower portion of the screen provides easy access to the home menu, vehicle settings and parking aids.

Gently curved to lie perfectly flush with the surrounding structure, the upper screen can tilt up to 30 degrees, allowing the driver to set it at the perfect position. The screen returns to the flush position when the ignition is switched off and automatically adjusts to the previously selected angle when the ignition is switched on again.

The lower touchscreen is integrated within the center console and manages features including the climate control and Terrain Response functions1. To make operation as easy and intuitive as possible there are no moving images and no complex menus – the touchscreen provides direct inputs to seat temperature controls, for example.

The two touchscreens are complemented by two tactile rotary controllers. These are reconfigurable to enable them to perform several functions, such as adjusting cabin air temperature, massage seat settings or the Terrain Response mode. Between them is a smaller dial for controlling the audio system.

A row of capacitive switches is positioned below the rotaries to control maximum A/C and defrost settings, plus Dynamic Stability Control and Hill Descent Control functions. When not in use, these icons are illuminated in white, and will switch to amber when engaged.

The reductive design and performance of the Touch Pro Duo system is enabled by the very latest technologies. The HD touchscreens use optical bonding to enable a curved surface design while simultaneously delivering exceptional image quality: suspending the flat TFT display in an optical resin eliminates the air gaps that can otherwise cause reflections and parallax images.

An Intel quad core processor, high-speed solid-state drive and ultra-fast Ethernet network are at the heart of the Touch Pro Duo system’s performance and functionality, and together with the touchscreen design and rotary controllers, deliver a compelling user experience.

Touch Pro Duo is also designed to keep you connected. Data connectivity enables a host of features, functions and location-based services that make every journey easier, more enjoyable and more relaxing.

Use the online search to find your destination1, and the system can also tell you if you have enough fuel to complete the journey. If not, you will be alerted and filling stations on the route that are within range will be shown on the map – tapping on one is all it takes to set it as a waypoint. Fuel prices can also be shown, and even the filling station brand.

Real-time traffic information helps you to avoid congestion, and plan alternative routes. But if you are delayed, the ‘Share ETA Mode’ can send your location and estimated time of arrival to chosen contacts via email or text message1. If your journey time slips, the system can automatically send further updates.

Commute Mode learns your daily drive and, using both historical and real-time traffic information, can suggest alternative routes to help you to reach your destination on time.

When you approach the end of your journey, Arrival Mode shows a 360-degree interactive view of your destination alongside the main map display using street level imagery. If desired, the system can then find you a nearby parking garage and direct you to it.

The Land Rover Route Planner app enables you to program a route in advance on a smartphone, which will then automatically be uploaded to the system once you’re in the vehicle. And because Touch Pro Duo provides true door-to-door routing, it can help you complete the final stage of your journey on foot or using public transport by seamlessly transferring guidance back to your phone once you park the vehicle.

For enhanced connectivity, Touch Pro Duo also features a Wi-Fi hotspot for up to eight devices6. InControl Apps also allows owners to access compatible apps from iOS and Android devices – such as the latest Spotify app7 – using the system’s upper touchscreen1.

Customers can also interact with the Velar remotely – from anywhere in the world. The InControl Remote app allows the owner to lock and unlock their vehicle, check how much fuel is in the tank or where the vehicle is parked using a smartphone or smartwatch. It’s even possible to start the engine and set the climate control system remotely.

Drivers gain extra peace of mind thanks to SOS Emergency call technology with Automatic Collision Detection and Optimized Land Rover Assistance. In the event of an emergency, an SOS call notifies emergency services of the location of the vehicle. Should the vehicle break down, Optimized Land Rover Assistance transmits the vehicle’s GPS location and vehicle diagnostics data to a recovery company to assist in provisioning the best emergency response.

As well as offering advanced connectivity, the Range Rover Velar offers a choice of four premium audio systems, each one developed to integrate perfectly with the vehicle’s cabin and deliver exceptional sound quality.

The pinnacle expression of this is delivered through the optional 1600W 3D Signature Surround Sound System developed with renowned British audio experts Meridian. This high-end surround sound system delivers an unparalleled listening experience for all occupants through 23 perfectly placed speakers, enhanced with Audyssey MultEQ XTdigital audio tuning and Trifield 3D sound processing technology. These combine to produce a truly immersive experience which perfectly reproduces the original recording.

Customers can also specify an optional integrated Rear Seat Entertainment system which features two 8-inch HD touchscreens in true 15:9 widescreen format, two remote controls and two sets of WhiteFire-connected wireless headphones for rear passengers.

When specified with the Rear Seat Entertainment Package, twin USB 3.0 ports or the HDMI and HDMI/MHL connectors enable rear-seat occupants to stream media from smartphones and tablets. Front-seat occupants can select and monitor the content shown on the rear screens, and can also turn off individual screens, if desired1.

2.2 Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems

An array of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) are fitted as standard or offered as optional equipment and designed to make every journey in the Range Rover Velar safer and more comfortable.

One of the most important technologies is Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB). A forward-facing stereo camera inside the windshield monitors the road in front of the vehicle: if the AEB system determines that a collision with another vehicle or a pedestrian is imminent then full braking is triggered automatically to mitigate the effects of a possible collision. The driver also receives visual and audible warnings before braking is initiated2.

The stereo camera is also used for the Lane Departure Warning2 (LDW) and Lane Keep Assist2 (LKA) functions. By monitoring road markings and the driver’s use of the indicators, these systems are designed to help to prevent the driver from drifting out of lane: LDW can issue a haptic warning though the steering wheel, while LKA goes further and is designed to apply a small amount of counter-steering to keep the vehicle in its lane. The steering torque can be easily overcome by the driver if required2.

Driver Condition Monitoring2 measures steering inputs, throttle and brake application and analyzes lane departure and the driver’s use of direction indicators. If the system’s algorithms determine from the data that the driver is drowsy – for example from periods of no steering followed by sudden, sharp inputs – a coffee cup symbol is shown in the instrument cluster to encourage them to take a break.

Traffic Sign Recognition2 (TSR) uses the stereo camera to read speed limit signs, which are then displayed in the instrument cluster and, if fitted, the head-up display. TSR also intelligently adapts to temporary limits in construction zones to further assist the driver.

Reverse Traffic Detection2 uses radar to monitor vehicles approaching from either side of the vehicle when reversing. An orange warning illuminates in the door mirrors to alert the driver to any potential danger.

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Queue Assist and Intelligent Emergency Braking reduces driver workload when cruising on the highway or driving in traffic2. ACC maintains a set cruising speed, and/or a driver-selectable gap to the vehicle ahead if the leading vehicle’s speed is lower. The technology is further designed to bring the vehicle to a complete stop when the vehicle ahead does. If the driver then presses the accelerator, the system will assist the vehicle in pulling away and track the vehicle in front all the way up to the chosen speed setting, where conditions allow. If the system detects that a potential frontal collision with another vehicle may occur, it will display an alert to warm the driver to brake. If the driver doesn’t react, the system is designed to engage the brakes to mitigate the result of the potential impact2.

The 360-degree Parking Aid2 assists drivers with maneuvering the vehicle into tight spaces. Cameras located around the car are automatically triggered when Reverse is selected, or can be manually activated, with a graphic appearing on the touchscreen showing an overhead view of the car. The touchscreen display and audio feedback indicates the proximity of obstacles.

Park Assist is designed to identify suitable parallel and perpendicular parking spaces using ultrasonic sensors, and alerts the driver with a message in the instrument cluster2. Once the driver accepts the parking location, the vehicle is designed to steer itself on both entry to and – in the case of parallel parking spaces – exit from the space while the driver just controls the accelerator, brakes and selects either Drive or Reverse.

2.3 Towing Technology

Every vehicle wearing the Land Rover badge must offer excellent towing ability. With a towing capacity of up to 5,512-lbs on V6 models, the Range Rover Velar is no exception.

First featured on the Land Rover Discovery, the Advanced Tow Assist function offered on the Range Rover Velar is designed to assist drivers in performing potentially difficult reversing maneuvers with an attached trailer. Instead of steering and counter steering as normal, the driver simply guides the trailer into position using the infotainment system’s rotary controller and the Advanced Tow Assist system calculates all necessary steering inputs2.

To operate the system, the driver must configure key settings through the touchscreen by entering pertinent trailer details. Then, responsive trajectory lines appear on the touchscreen through the feed from cameras in the door mirrors, showing the anticipated direction of the trailer. By steering the trailer using the infotainment system’s rotary controller and by operating the pedals, the driver can reverse park trailers with ease while the system calculates necessary steering inputs2. It is also designed to alert the driver if the requested steering input is excessive and could cause a jackknife situation2.

The Hitch Assist feature makes it easier to hook up the vehicle to the trailer. Using the surround cameras, the touchscreen displays the rear towbar and recognizes the trailer mounting point. The display then zooms in, showing a trajectory line, which responds to steering wheel inputs to help the driver to guide the vehicle into place2.

The Trailer Light Test feature enables drivers to test trailer lights without help from others by pulsing them while they are standing outside the vehicle2. The system can be activated with a button in the luggage compartment or by using the touchscreen.

3. ENGINEERING

Engineering integrity is at the heart of every Land Rover vehicle. Engineered in the UK and developed and tested in the harshest conditions around the world, the Range Rover Velar upholds that core philosophy. The result is a mid-size luxury SUV that provides outstanding dynamics and refinement, unparalleled all-terrain capability and total dependability.

3.1 Outstanding Capability On- And Off-Road

The advanced chassis of the Range Rover Velar offers the ultimate in comfort, dynamics and capability across a variety of terrains and weather conditions. The sophisticated double-wishbone front suspension follows sports car design principles, with knuckles and bearings engineered for particularly high stiffness to deliver exemplary steering and handling response and precision. Aluminum is used extensively to save weight, while steel front lower control arms provide maximum durability in challenging off-road conditions.

An Integral Link rear suspension with forged aluminum toe links and upper control arms delivers the high lateral stiffness needed for exceptional handling precision, together with the longitudinal compliance needed for outstanding ride comfort and refinement. At Land Rover, we believe that an Integral Link set-up is the most sophisticated and most capable rear suspension system available. The design is also highly space efficient, minimizing intrusion into the luggage compartment.

The suspension systems also offer outstanding wheel articulation and ensure that the Velar can handle a variety of terrains2. With an approach angle of up to 24.5 degrees, breakover angle of up to 20.3 degrees, a departure angle of up to 27.0 degrees, and a maximum wading depth of 25.6-in/650mm (23.6-in/600mm with coil spring suspension) the Range Rover Velar offers exemplary off-road capability.

The Velar is offered with coil springs as standard on four-cylinder models, and a ground clearance of 8.4-in (213mm). Four-corner air suspension is standard on six-cylinder models offering an increased ground clearance of 9.9-in (241mm).

The air suspension’s ride height drops by 0.4-in (10mm) when cruising at speeds above 65mph (105km/h)5 to reduce aerodynamic drag and assist with fuel efficiency. The Auto Access Height function automatically lowers the suspension by 1.6-in (40mm) when the ignition is turned off, making it easier to get in and out of the vehicle.

Off-road mode increases the ride height by 1.8-in (46mm) compared to Normal mode at speeds below 32mph (50km/h) for a ground clearance of 9.9-in (251mm) and automatically lowers by 0.7-in (18mm) between speeds of 32-50mph (50-80km/h) to provide an ideal combination of stability, comfort and ground clearance during longer journeys on rutted, unpaved roads or surfaces.

Adaptive Dynamics is standard on all models. By monitoring wheel movement 500 times per second, and body movements 100 times per second, the system continuously varies the damping forces at all four corners of vehicle. This ensures that suspension stiffness is optimized for the driving conditions, improving ride comfort and handling – there’s even a specific calibration for off-road driving2.

Standard on First Edition models and available on select models, Configurable Dynamics allows the driver to tailor vehicle settings to their individual preference using the touchscreen. In Dynamic mode’s default setting, throttle response is increased, gear shifts anticipate a sportier driving style, the suspension stiffens and power-steering assistance is reduced for extra driver feedback. Configurable Dynamics allows each parameter to be individually adjusted, so increased throttle response can be combined with, for example, the default suspension setting2.

Dynamic-I information is also displayed in the touchscreen and shows g, stopwatch and the throttle pedal activation, helping enthusiasts to make the most of their driving experiences.

The Electric Power-Assisted Steering (EPAS) system equipped on the Velar has been developed for exceptional driver feedback, precision and feel. Optimized friction and inertia compensation algorithms ensure completely intuitive steering responses, and an active return system promotes a natural self-centering effect as the steering returns to the straight-ahead position. The variable-ratio system also ensures that the driver benefits from greater responsiveness the more they turn the wheel.

The Torque Vectoring by Braking (TVbB) system, standard on all models, further enhances agility. If the system detects the onset of understeer during corner entry it can initiate light braking of the inside wheels – in particular the inside rear – to help the driver to maintain an ideal line through the corner. TVbB is also beneficial at lower speeds when driving on slippery surfaces such as wet grass, mud, or snow2.

All-Wheel Drive and Traction Technologies2

The Range Rover Velar is equipped with a range of advanced technology to deliver exceptional composure and agility on-road, and renowned capability off-road.

The most significant of these is an intelligent, efficient, torque on-demand all-wheel drive (AWD) system, which is designed to provide the optimum torque distribution to suit the current road conditions2.

The system is built around a single-speed transfer case featuring a multi-plate wet clutch and a chain drive to the front axle. Designed to be compact and quiet in operation, the transfer case’s main advantage is its speed: depending on conditions it can make the transition from 100 percent rear bias to fully locked in only 165 milliseconds; transient torque delivery to the front axle can take as little as 100 milliseconds. This makes the AWD system incredibly responsive, which delivers exceptional performance in various conditions2.

Torque distribution between the front and rear axles is managed by Intelligent Driveline Dynamics (IDD), a highly-sophisticated control system developed in-house. IDD takes information from a number of sensors around the vehicle, including steering wheel angle, throttle position, yaw rate and lateral acceleration. Using this data, IDD continuously estimates the friction between the tire contact patch and the surface – and how much of the available grip is being exploited.

With this level of intelligence, IDD is designed to use both pre-emptive and reactive control strategies in order to optimize torque distribution, enhancing traction and vehicle dynamics. To make IDD more effective, it is networked to the vehicle’s Dynamic Stability Control system, Torque Vectoring System and – where fitted – the Active Locking Rear Differential2.

The Active Locking Rear Differential, which is available on all six-cylinder models, also delivers benefits on- and off-road. Electronic control of the wet clutch pack means that the differential can optimize the torque distribution between the rear wheels as a function of load transfer and surface friction: this improves traction during launch and corner exit, and when traversing challenging off-road terrains2.

The Land Rover Terrain Response® system allows the driver to adjust vehicle settings to suit prevailing surface conditions, with a choice of Eco, Comfort, Grass-Gravel-Snow, Mud-Ruts, Sand, and Dynamic mode. Each is designed to alter the calibration of the engine, transmission, all-wheel drive system, suspension, and stability control systems for optimum traction and composure2.

The even more advanced Terrain Response® 2 system, standard on First Edition models and available as an option on all others, also has an automatic setting to make it even simpler for drivers to fully exploit the vehicle’s capability by allowing the system to automatically select the best Terrain Response mode for the given surface2.

In a Land Rover-first, the Terrain Response systems are accessed not through a dedicated controller but using the driver’s reconfigurable infotainment system rotary controller, or directly through the touchscreen itself. This intelligent system integration contributes to the clean, uncluttered design of the center console.

A comprehensive portfolio of off-road technologies supports the all-terrain capability of the Range Rover Velar. All Terrain Progress Control (ATPC) functions like a low-speed cruise control and provides added composure in adverse conditions by managing vehicle speed, allowing the driver to concentrate solely on steering the vehicle –the throttle and brake is managed by the system2. ATPC is activated with the press of a button, and the desired speed is set using the cruise control switches on the steering wheel2.

ATPC works in both forward and reverse gears and is operational from 2.2mph to 18mph (3.6km/h to 30km/h). It is particularly beneficial in challenging off-road environments where a constant crawl speed is desirable in order to maintain vehicle composure and occupant comfort2.

Low Traction Launch is designed to help drivers pull away smoothly from a standstill on slippery surfaces. Activated through the infotainment system’s lower touchscreen, Low Traction Launch provides a very progressive throttle pedal calibration, assisting in reducing the possibility of wheelspin2. Above 18mph (30km/h), the throttle calibration automatically reverts back to the Terrain Response setting that was previously selected.

Hill Descent Control (HDC®) uses the ABS system to assist in maintaining a controlled vehicle speed on steep declines without driver intervention. HDC incorporates Gradient Release Control to progressively release the brakes when moving away on an incline2.

The latest development of the 4x4i menu offers slope information – displaying the degree of incline and front and rear camera views – as well as familiar information such as steering wheel angle, driveline torque distribution and suspension articulation.

3.2 Refined and Efficient Powertrains8

Every one of the three gasoline and diesel engines offered in the Range Rover Velar is engineered for the ideal blend of performance, refinement and efficiency8. All are matched to smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic transmissions and all-wheel drive to deliver the effortless, composed driving experience synonymous with all Range Rover vehicles.

180HP 2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Ingenium Diesel Engine

For the first time on a Land Rover model, a four-cylinder Ingenium diesel engine will be offered, delivering high levels of torque from low engine speeds, ensuring excellent responsiveness and acceleration whenever the driver demands it. Features such as the highly rigid crankcase, twin balancer shafts and active fluid-filled engine mounts ensure superb refinement.

The 2.0-liter engine features an inherently efficient, low friction design, and benefits from technologies such as a split-cooling system and electronically-controlled coolant pump for rapid warm-up8. Variable exhaust cam timing further assists the after-treatment system to reach operating temperature as quickly as possible.

The sophisticated exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system uses a cooled low-pressure circuit in addition to a high-pressure circuit reducing pumping losses and peak combustion temperatures to help reduce the formation of NOx in the cylinders.

The selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system cuts tailpipe emissions of NOx to very low levels. The system injects AdBlue diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) into the exhaust gas, where it reacts with the NOx and converts it into nitrogen and water.

Known as D180, the Ingenium diesel features a 1,800bar common-rail system and a single variable geometry turbocharger, ensuring clean, quiet efficient combustion and excellent response from low engine speeds. Developing 180HP and maximum torque of 317 lb-ft from 1,750rpm, this engine delivers flexible performance. Acceleration from 0-60mph takes 8.4 seconds (0-100km/h in 8.9 seconds)5.

247HP 2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Ingenium Gasoline Engine

The Range Rover Velar is one of the first applications for the new Jaguar Land Rover 2.0-liter four-cylinder Ingenium gasoline engine which is designed to offer smooth, refined performance. Technologies including an integrated exhaust manifold, 200bar direct injection system and a twin-scroll turbocharger are key to the engine’s responsiveness.

The engine also features electrohydraulic control of the inlet valves. This technology enables variable valve lift, so load control is managed primarily by the intake valves rather than the throttle. This reduces pumping losses and provides unmatched flexibility and control over airflow into the combustion chambers, improving power and torque.

Known as the P250, this new gasoline engine develops peak power of 247HP and high maximum torque of 269 lb-ft, which is maintained from just 1,200rpm to 4,500rpm. This allows the Velar to accelerate from 0-60mph in 6.4 seconds (0-100km/h in 6.7 seconds)5.

380HP 3.0L Supercharged V6 Gasoline Engine

The ultimate engine option for the most demanding drivers is the 3.0-liter supercharged V6. Known as the P380, this all-aluminum gasoline engine is equipped with a Twin-Vortex supercharger, direct injection and dual-independent variable-camshaft timing to deliver instantaneous response from idle right up to the redline. Counter-rotating balancer shafts minimize vibration for exceptional refinement.

The result is an outstanding 380HP at 6500rpm and 332 lb-ft of torque – enough to accelerate the vehicle from 0-60mph in just 5.3 seconds (0-100km/h in 5.7 seconds) and on to an electronically-limited top speed of 155mph (250km/h)5.

The unique exhaust note has been meticulously tuned to deliver an engaging but discreet confirmation of the power available to the driver on full throttle, and be superbly refined and relaxing at cruising speeds.

ZF® Eight-Speed Automatic Transmissions

Every Range Rover Velar is equipped with a responsive and smooth eight-speed ZF automatic transmission with paddle-shift controls. Four-cylinder engines are matched to the 8HP45 transmission, which feature an integral pendulum damper. This device dramatically reduces the booming and vibration typically experienced when running in high gears at low engine speeds, and therefore contributes to a quiet, refined cabin.

The six-cylinder engine is paired with the 8HP70 transmission, which is engineered to manage the higher torque ratings of these larger displacement engines. All engines benefit from bespoke transmission calibrations ensuring the most rewarding and intuitive shift characteristics.

3.3 Lightweight Aluminum Architecture

The Range Rover Velar features aluminum-intensive unibody construction developed using the Jaguar Land Rover Lightweight Aluminum Architecture. This modular design, which features an intelligent mix of materials, is fundamental to the vehicle’s refinement, efficiency and all-terrain capability. Aluminum alloys account for more than 82 percent of the body-in-white.

Carefully selected grades and types of materials are specified throughout the structure to deliver the optimum balance of strength, stiffness and weight. The use of 6000-series high-strength aluminum alloy bodysides enabled a reduction in panel thickness from 0.06-in (1.5mm) to 0.04-in (1.1mm), saving weight without compromising strength. The aluminum roof helps to lower the center of gravity, improving ride and handling. High-pressure die castings are used to form highly complex parts such as the front suspension strut towers.

High-strength steels are used for selected rear body sections, and are joined to the adjacent aluminum panels with self-piercing rivets and structural adhesive. This clean and energy-efficient joining technology contributes to the body’s high torsional stiffness.

Lightweight magnesium alloys are used to make the front-end carrier and cross-car beam, while the tailgate is made from advanced composite materials.

The body structure of the Velar features a rigid passenger cell and is complemented by a restraints system offering six airbags: driver and passenger airbags, side airbags that deploy from the front seats and curtain airbags spanning the front and rear seats4.

Pedestrian impact protection was a priority too, and the material grade and form of the aluminum hood were developed to ensure progressive absorption of energy and optimized clearance from hard points in the engine compartment.

Aerodynamic-Efficiency

The aluminum-intensive form of the Range Rover Velar is not just light and stiff, it’s also exceptionally streamlined. Close collaboration from the outset between the Design and Engineering teams, together with exhaustive computational fluid dynamics simulation and wind tunnel testing, delivered a drag coefficient from just 0.32Cd. This makes the Velar extremely aerodynamic, and contributes significantly to its exceptional refinement.

Every last detail has been honed in order to let the Range Rover Velar pass through the air with minimal resistance. For example, the ridge on the taillights has been designed to induce clean separation of airflow from the bodysides, which in turn results in a cleaner wake structure and therefore reduces drag. Specially-designed air channels in the rear spoiler both cut drag and the accumulation of dirt on the rear screen.

Active vanes for the lower cooling aperture remain closed during the engines’ warm up phase, allowing it to reach operating temperature more quickly. But the vanes also close in conditions when additional cooling is no longer required – such as a steady-state cruise – which also reduces drag. Apertures in the front bumper direct air around the front wheels to reduce turbulence, contributing to further drag reductions.

The flow of air around the vehicle has also been optimized in terms of lift: as a result, the lift balance front-to-rear is an ideal 50:50, helping to further improve stability and steering feel at higher speeds, delivering even greater driver confidence.

----

(1) Do not use Land Rover InControl® features under conditions that will affect your safety or the safety of others. Driving while distracted can result in loss of vehicle control.

(2) These systems are not a substitute for driving safely with due care and attention and will not function under all circumstances, speeds, weather and road conditions, etc. Driver should not assume that these systems will correct errors of judgment in driving. Please consult the owner’s manual or your local authorized Land Rover Retailer for more details.

(3) All prices shown are Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price. Excludes $995 destination/handling charge, tax, title, license, and retailer fees, all due at signing, and optional equipment. Retailer price, terms and vehicle availability may vary. See your local authorized Land Rover Retailer for details.

(4) Please remember that the safety belts in a vehicle constitute the primary protection system for driver and passengers in collisions. Airbags are not designed to deploy in all collisions. The airbag Supplemental Restraint System (SRS) is a supplement to the safety belts and is designed to work as a system with the safety belts. Although airbags provide additional protection, airbags without safety belts do not provide optimal protection in a crash. Always wear your safety belts. Children younger than 13 years old should always be properly restrained in a back seat, away from airbags. Never place an infant seat in the front seat.

(5) Always follow local speed limits.

(6) The Wi-Fi hotspot is intended for passenger use only. InControl features may require an additional subscription with separate terms and conditions.

(7) Only available with iOS products.

(8) All figures are Manufacturer's fuel economy estimates. Actual mileage may vary. EPA estimates not available at time of publication. See your local authorized Jaguar Retailer for updated EPA estimates.

# # #