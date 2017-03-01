Buyers can pair this stylish Rangie with three available engines: a turbocharged four-cylinder, supercharged V6, and four-cylinder diesel.

Coupe-inspired premium crossovers aim for a suave appearance, but the design often ends up looking awkward by trying too hard to mix utility with the sweeping rear of a true two-door. However, Land Rover’s new 2018 Range Rover Velar proves that fabulous styling is possible in the segment. The new vehicle will make a big premiere at the Geneva Motor Show and will also be on display in April at the New York Auto Show. Sales in the United States will start this summer.

The Velar sits between the Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport in Land Rover’s lineup, but the new product is arguably better looking than its siblings. The design is crisp and appears chiseled from a single block of material. A more aerodynamic version of LR’s corporate grille dominates the front. The chic styling is most evident in profile where the rearward raked A-pillar and black roof provide a sporty appearance. The flush doors pulls and narrow, wraparound lights make the sides look especially sleek, too. The rear’s shape is boxier than rivals, but there’s still a hint of the arching tail that defines the coupe crossover segment.

In the United States, Land Rover is offering the Velar with three engines, and they all hook up to an eight-speed automatic. Starting at $50,895 (after $995 destination for all models), buyers can get the base model with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder producing 247 horsepower (184 kilowatts). The crossover with a 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel engine with 180 hp (134 kW) begins at $57,195. The top versions use a 3.0-liter supercharged V6 with 380 hp (283 kW), and pricing opens at $65,195. S, SE, and HSE trims add extra amenities to these powertrains, too.

Land Rover’s have a reputation for off-road prowess, and the Velar’s stylish look doesn’t preclude it from getting muddy. An air suspension is standard on the V6 and optional of four-cylinder versions, and the system adds 1.5 inches (3.8 centimeters) to the ground clearance when at the maximum height, which takes the total to 9.88 inches (25.1 cm) with it. All-wheel drive and adaptive dampers also let the crossover get around when away from the pavement.

Inside, the Velar has a cabin that’s has stylish as the exterior. A pair of 10-inch stacked displays dominates the front occupants’ view. The one of top is for navigation, media and phone duties. The lower one shows the climate control and Terrain Response functions. Folks sit in comfy looking seats, and Land Rover is offering an interesting option there. In additional to the usual leather choices, customers can order Dapple Grey woolen upholstery as a sustainable alternative.

To get things rolling for the Velar, Land Rover is introducing it in the U.S. with a limited run of 500 First Edition examples that come loaded with amenities. Based on the V6 version in HSE trim, they feature an extended leather interior with copper-weave carbon fiber trim and a 1,600-watt Meridian Signature Sound System. People can identify them from the outside by the 22-inch split-spoke wheels and the additional option of a hand-applied satin finish over the exterior paint. These range toppers cost $90,295.

Motor1 has a team at the Geneva Motor Show, so look here for live photos of the Velar soon. We’re anxious to see whether this coupe crossover looks as good in real life as it does in Land Rover’s promotional images.

 

Source: Land Rover
Live photos: Richard Aucock / Motor1.com

