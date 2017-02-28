The new luxury SUV will take the stage next week in Geneva.

After a quick teasing campaign and one leaked photos, Citroen's luxury sub-brand DS has finally unveiled its new 7 Crossback. It's the latest model to join the DS lineup and arguably the most advanced. The French SUV combines the latest in technological innovations with typical Parisian savoir-faire to create a vehicle well worthy of the yet-to-be-announced asking price – at least on paper.

A sculpted front fascia pairs with a set of active LED "Vision" headlights, while the rear is defined by a pair of 3D taillights. Inside, the cabin is accented by two 12-inch screens that share navigation details with passengers as well as manage the multimedia interface, MirrorScreen, and DS Connect functions. 

Power will come courtesy of a range of engines – but most notably a new plug-in hybrid, which is good for a total of 300 horsepower (223 kilowatts) and comes paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The gasoline engine alone produces 200 horsepower (149 kilowatts), while two electric motors provide the extra 100 horses (74 kW). A 13 kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery with an output of 90 kW is located under the second row of seats.

The unique powertrain allows for three distinctive driving modes: 100 percent electric, hybrid, or combined. In pure electric mode, the DS 7 is capable of 37 miles (59 kilometers) of range, while in hybrid mode, additional energy is regenerated via throttle and while braking. In standard mode, charging takes four and a half hours with a 6.6-kW charger, but fast mode cuts that time to two and a half hours.

Other engine options will range from a 225-hp (167-kW) gasoline unit to a 180-hp (134-kW) diesel unit, and a few others in between. All gas and diesel options come paired to either an eight-speed automatic or a six-speed manual transmission.

In being one of the most advanced new SUVs, the DS 7 Crossback will feature a semi-autonomous driving system called DS Connected Pilot, night vision, a DS Park Pilot feature, and an active scan suspension that monitors road (and off-road) conditions similar to the Range Rover Sport.

"Our customers will appreciate the mix of advanced technology and design that is unique to DS Automobiles. The latest innovations available on DS 7 Crossback give it technological edge. New driving aids further enhance safety and driving comfort, paving the way for the autonomous car," said Eric Apode, DS VP of Products and Business Development.

Along with the debut of the standard DS 7 Crossback, the company will introduce alongside it a "La Premiere" special edition to signify the launch of the new SUV. The Premiere edition will come with a number of distinctive design cues, including exclusive paint colors like Cumulus Grey, Pearl White and Perla Nera Black, and contrasting Nappa leather upholstery.

DS hasn’t said how much its new SUV will cost when it goes on sale later in the year. The DS 7 Crossback will be built at Citroen’s Mulhouse plant in France and will be display at the Geneva Motor Show next week.

