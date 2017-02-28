Hide press release Show press release

NISSAN X-TRAIL 4DOGS: THE ‘PAWFECT’ CAR FOR FAMILY ADVENTURES



Nissan creates ultimate dog-friendly crossover concept for families



Bespoke boot space packed with features to improve comfort and welfare for up to two dogs



Created following owner survey revealed almost 90% want cars with more dog-friendly features



Highlights of X-Trail 4Dogs concept include ingenious two-way ‘dog cam’, water shower, dryer and access ramp



Watch the Nissan X-Trail 4Dogs concept in action at: https://youtu.be/vHPqLWb6PLs



Almost every dog owner considers their pet to be part of the family, research has revealed. Furthermore, the vast majority say they would buy a new car which boasts more dog-friendly features.

To meet their demands, Nissan has unveiled a unique new model – the X-Trail 4Dogs concept – demonstrating that its flagship crossover is the perfect car for family adventures, particularly ones involving those with four legs.

The X-Trail 4Dogs is the ultimate dog-friendly crossover, with a boot that’s been completely transformed to provide a bespoke travel space for up to two animals.

The crossover’s luggage compartment has been turned into a dog haven, 445 litres in size with a suite of innovative new features. Each has been carefully selected to benefit either the dog or the owner.

For example, the Nissan X-Trail 4Dogs has everything required to keep canines clean and comfortable after a long, muddy walk. Wash them off with the 360° pull-out shower, then swap for the dog dryer which delivers a jet of air to the wet fur. Pull out the slide-away ramp so the dogs can walk up into the boot – allowing owners to stay completely mud-free – then turn on the integrated drying system which supplies warm air into the boot space.

The dogs can settle down into the luxurious bed, help themselves to a drink from the no-spill water bowl or take a snack from the smart dog treat dispenser. Safety in transit is taken care via a clip-on harness hook.

As they prepare to head home, driver and front seat passenger can easily keep an eye on their pets using the innovative ‘dog-cam’ technology. It has been ingeniously integrated into the X-Trail’s NissanConnect infotainment system, allowing owner and dog to see each other via the seven-inch dashboard display and a new 10-inch LCD screen installed into the boot. The owner can also talk to the dog via an audio link to keep it calm.

Attachments for the shower and dryer are stored in a new pull-out utility drawer, easily accessible at the front of the boot. New side compartments have been added to ensure the area remains clutter-free, and can be used for storing treats, waste bags and a lead. The X-Trail 4Dogs also features a dog guard above the rear seats – a genuine Nissan accessory available for purchase.

Finally, the whole boot has been upholstered in premium wipe-clean leather so any stray dirt or pet hair can easily be cleaned or removed.

Nissan engineered the X-Trail 4Dogs concept following a survey of more than 1,300 dog owners. It was carried out by The Kennel Club, the UK’s largest and best-known organisation for promoting dog health and welfare. Its research revealed:

Almost all dog owners (99.9%) consider their pet to be part of the family

A similar number (98.7%) of owners use their car to transport their dog

Almost 90% (88.9%) would buy a car that boasts dog-friendly features

Nearly 90% (88.7%) of owners transport their dog in a car at least once a week

Over 90% (90.5%) transport their dogs in the car for journeys that last 10 minutes or more

Over half (54.7%) would like their vehicle to be more easily accessible for their dog

Nearly three-quarters (71.5%) transport their dog in the boot space or back seat

Over half (50.9%) said that a large boot space made them believe their car was the right one for transporting their dog



Dr. Rachel Homeny, a respected veterinary practitioner with six years of experience, said: “The features in the Nissan X-Trail 4Dogs are really well-considered, and make it perfect for taking pets out in all weathers. In particular, the wash and dry functionality allows dogs to be dogs, so owners don’t need to worry about messing up the car interior. This is a great concept that caters to the needs of man's best friend.”

Ryan Gains, Chief Marketing Manager, X-Trail, commented: “It’s clear from the research that for dog owners, dogs are a key part of the family. Ensuring their pet’s needs are catered for is often just as important as making sure the children are comfortable and happy. The Nissan X-Trail is a car that’s built for family adventures, and the X-Trail 4Dogs concept takes that to the next level.”

The Nissan X-Trail 4Dogs has been designed with every day practicality in mind. The dog bed, water bowl and treat dispenser are all easily removed to create a usable load space – for example, to carry shopping – when the dog is not with the family. The car’s spare wheel is also still accessible.

The X-Trail is the largest of the three models in Nissan’s award-winning crossover range, which also includes the Qashqai and Juke. The Nissan X-Trail is available with either five or seven spacious seats, all of which fold to create a completely flat load space of up to 1,982 litres. Every five-seater version comes with an innovative Luggage Board System as standard, allowing owners to adjust the boot with shelves and dividers to create 18 different cargo-carrying configurations for every day versatility.

Watch the Nissan X-Trail 4Dogs concept in action at https://youtu.be/vHPqLWb6PLs

-ends-