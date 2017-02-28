The Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo by Pininfarina is inching closer to its world premiere on March 7th at the Geneva Motor Show and today we are able to have a better look at the huge rear wing created to maximize aero. It was partially revealed in the first teaser, and now we can observe it will have a menacing bare carbon design with white “Pininfarina” on top and “EF7 Fittipaldi” lettering at its base.

A naturally aspirated V8 specially created for the EF7 will reside in the engine bay and is going to pack more than 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) channeled to the road via a bespoke transmission. Thanks to an extensive use of carbon fiber, the high-performance model will tip the scales at approximately 2,204 pounds (1,000 kilograms). This will be possible by using the lightweight material for all of the body panels as well as for the monocoque.

With so much power and a very low weight, expect some mind-blowing performances from the EF7 created in collaboration with German engineering group HWA, an AMG spin-off. Only a few will be able to buy one since production will be very limited, but we can at least take comfort from knowing the race car will be available in the Gran Turismo video game on the Sony PlayStation console.

Two-time Formula 1 world champion and Indianapolis 500 winner Emerson Fittipaldi along with Pininfarina will reveal the EF7 in full at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show in a week from today. At the same event in Switzerland, Pininfarina will also introduce the rather promising H600 concept. It's going to take the shape of an eco-friendly luxury sedan with a high-tech interior cabin and an intriguing “new energy propulsion.”

We will have live images of both straight from the Geneva floor, so check back to see the two in the metal.

