smart with two special models at the 2017 Geneva International: Curtains up for BRABUS edition #2 and crosstown
Stuttgart/Geneva. smart is staging the world premieres of two special models in Geneva: the smart fortwo cabrio BRABUS edition #2 and the smart forfour crosstown edition. Tailored to customers' wishes and available in a limited series, the open-top smart BRABUS two-seater will be available for ordering from 7 March, with prices starting at € 26,750*. The special model, featuring cool silver paintwork and a red soft top, will reach dealers at the beginning of spring. The second highlight at the smart stand is the smart forfour crosstown edition. Special detachable parts in underride guard-look and striking side skirts conjure up a sporty crossover appearance. The forfour crosstown edition will be available for ordering in a variety of exterior colours in mid-July. The first vehicles will reach dealers in the autumn.
To be produced in a run of 100 vehicles, the smart fortwo cabrio BRABUS edition #2 is the latest in the limited BRABUS series. The limited edition vehicles cut an elegant figure, featuring classic exterior paintwork in cool silver with "BRABUS edition #2" lettering in the mirror triangle, harmoniously rounded off by the new, 16-inch BRABUS "MONOBLOCK VIII" alloy wheels in matt anthracite with a high-sheen finish. The tritop fabric soft top in red adds a contrasting touch.
This colour concept continues inside the vehicle with a colour-coordinated tailor-made leather interior. High-quality leather seats in ruby red with honeycomb quilting in red, and dashboard, door centre panels and multifunction leather sports steering wheel in ruby red provide for a coherent overall concept. The BRABUS velour floor mats add a finishing touch.
*Recommended retail price, including 19% VAT
The BRABUS edition#2 is powered by a 66 kW (90 hp) three-cylinder turbo, combined with the twinamic 6‑s peed dual-clutch transmission (fuel consumption, combined: 4.2 l/100 km. CO2 emissions, combined: 97 g/km). The special model features an extensive scope of equipment and appointments. Standard features include:
- Sleek & Style package in conjunction with R97 rim: 40.6 cm (16‑inch) BRABUS Monoblock VIII alloy wheels in matt anthracite featuring a high-sheen finish with 185/50 R 16 front tyres, 205/45 R 16 rear tyres, sports suspension lowering the vehicle by 10 mm, 3‑spoke multifunction steering wheel in leather incl. shift paddles on the steering wheel, sports pedals in brushed stainless steel with rubber studs
- LED & Sensor package: H4 halogen headlamps with welcome function, integral LED fibre-optic daytime driving lights and LED tail lamps, fog lamps with cornering light, rain and light sensor
- Cool & Media package: smart Media-System with 17.8 cm (7‑inch) multi-touch display, AUX/USB/SD interface in centre console, voice control, Bluetooth interface with hands-free system, audio streaming for music transfer, MirrorLink, navigation system, automatic climate control
- Stowage Space package: Lockable glove compartment, stowage net on centre console in front passenger footwell, retaining strap for securing items on the front passenger seat
- Comfort package: Height-adjustable driver's seat, height-adjustable steering column, backrest adjustment with one-touch function for driver and front passenger, electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors
- Heated seats
- 35-litre tank
The smart fortwo cabrio BRABUS edition #2 will be available for ordering from 7 March, with prices starting at 26,750 euros. It will reach dealers at the beginning of spring. The exclusive smart fortwo cabrio | BRABUS edition #1 had its world premiere in Geneva in 2016, kicking off this run of limited special series.
In striking outdoor look: smart forfour crosstown edition
Plenty of space and a cool look define the smart forfour crosstown edition, a crossover model that is ideal for the city. The special outdoor look includes special detachable parts in underride guard-look at front and rear and striking side skirts.
The crosstown edition will come in various exterior colours – the world premiere in Geneva features a model in graphite grey with a black tridion safety cell, powered by the 66 kW (90 hp) engine with five-speed manual transmission (fuel consumption, combined: 4.3 l/100 km. CO2 emissions, combined: 99 g/km). The forfour crosstown edition will be available for ordering in July. The first vehicles will reach dealers in the autumn.
A broad range of equipment and appointments is on board as standard, including:
- Urban Style package in conjunction with R95 rim: 40.6 cm (16‑inch) 8‑Y-spoke alloy wheels painted in black, fitted with 185/50 R 16 tyres at the front and 205/45 R 16 tyres at the rear, wheel arch liners with smart lettering, sports suspension lowering the vehicle by 10 mm, exhaust system with chrome-plated tailpipe trim, 3-spoke multifunction sports steering wheel in leather with grey topstitching, sports pedals in brushed stainless steel with rubber studs
- Cool & Audio package: smart Audio-System with AUX/USB interface, Bluetooth interface with hands-free system, audio streaming for music transfer, automatic climate control
- LED & Sensor package: H4 halogen headlamps with welcome function, integral LED fibre-optic daytime driving lights and LED tail lamps, fog lamps with cornering light, rain and light sensor
- Stowage Space package: Lockable glove compartment, stowage net on centre console in front passenger footwell, retaining strap for securing items on the front passenger seat
- Heat-insulating, dark-tinted glass for rear side windows and rear window
- 35-litre tank