Smart is attempting to spice up its offerings by introduction a pair of special editions, one based on the ForTwo Cabriolet and the other on the more practical ForFour.

First up, the droptop Brabus Edition #2 will be produced in a small quantity of only 100 units and all will combine a “cool sliver” paint with a set of 16-inch wheels finished in matt anthracite from Brabus’ catalog. To differentiate it from the regular ForTwo Cabrio, Smart is giving the limited-run model a red fabric roof and the “BRABUS edition #2” lettering adorning the mirror triangle.

The color theme continues on the inside where the heated leather seats have a “ruby red” hue also applied onto the door panels, dashboard, and the leather-covered steering wheel. As a final touch, the fancy ForTwo gets a set of Brabus velour floor mats.

Motivation is provided by the turbocharged three-cylinder, 0.9-liter engine with 90 hp (66 kW) shared with sister model Renault Twingo and hooked up to a six-speed, dual-clutch gearbox.

All cars will be fitted as standard with LED daytime running lights and taillights, rain & light sensors, fog lights with cornering function, and a seven-inch touchscreen. To sweeten the deal, Smart will also throw in electrically adjustable and heated mirrors, height-adjustable driver’s seat and steering column, and automatic climate control.

The order books for the ForTwo Cabrio Brabus Edition #2 will open from March 7th and deliveries are slated to begin this spring for those 100 customers willing to pay at least the €26,750 starting price.

As far as the ForFour Crosstown Edition is concerned, it’s available in multiple colors and can be visually distinguished by the rugged-looking detachable parts at the front and rear bumpers as well as on the side skirts. It sits on a different set of 16-inch alloys and benefits from a sports suspension lowering the ride height by 0.4 inches (10 millimeters). Dark-tinted rear windows and a chrome-plated exhaust tip round off the changes on the outside.

The cabin gets a predominantly black appearance and hosts just about the same features as the ForTwo Cabrio, including the same brushed stainless steel pedals with rubber studs.

Smart isn’t saying how many units of the ForFour Crosstown Edition will be made, nor is it providing details about the price tag. For what it’s worth, it will begin to take orders from mid-July and will commence deliveries this fall.

Meanwhile, both special editions will be showcased in Geneva beginning with March 7th.

Source: Smart